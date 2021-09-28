Everywhere You Can Get Free Coffee for National Coffee Day
National Coffee Day lands on September 29. Here are all the places that will be joining the celebration.
We know a little about food holidays around here. There are a lot of them. Sometimes there are even more than one on the same day. They come with special menu items and deals and sometimes it gets a little complicated. Restaurants try to shoehorn themselves into the day and promotions are sometimes overly messy. (Still worth it, most times, though.)
National Coffee Day on September 29 is not a complicated day. There is basically one promotion happening, and it's almost the same anywhere you go. Free coffee. It's either totally free or the restaurant will tack on a free coffee when you make an order. That's kind of the deal everywhere you look. But you probably don't want to hit a spot that doesn't have free coffee on a day like this, so we've pulled together all the best offers for National Coffee Day from spots like Dunkin', Pret a Manger, Scooter's Coffee, and bunches more.
Here are the best deals available on National Coffee Day.
Free Coffee on National Coffee Day
Dunkin'
The deal: DD Perks members can grab a free coffee with any purchase on National Coffee Day.
When: September 29
7-Eleven
The deal: If you're a 7Rewards member, you can get a free cup of coffee today.
When: September 29
Starbucks
The deal: Bring a reusable cup and you can get it filled with Pike Place roast coffee for free.
When: September 29
QuickChek
The deal: Rewards members can grab a free hot or iced 20-ounce coffee. That's it. That's the deal. Free coffee.
When: September 29
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
The deal: Get a free regular size brewed coffee with the purchase of any food or bakery item of at least $2.
When: September 29
Scooter's Coffee
The deal: Use the mobile app to grab a free cup of coffee.
When: September 29
Circle K
The deal: Text "FREE" to 31310 to get a free cup of hot or iced coffee. That can be redeemed on the shop's Pumpkin Spice Cappuccino or Harvest Spice blends as well.
When: September 29
Barnes & Noble
The deal: Buy something from the bake case and you'll get a free cup of hot or iced coffee.
When: September 29
Pret A Manger
The deal: Sign up for the coffee subscription available in New York and Washington, DC, and you'll get the first month for free. After that, it's $19.99 for up to five coffees or teas per day every month.
When: Through December 31
Dunkin'
The deal: Any Perks member can grab a free drink anytime they make three purchases in a given week. Each week is defined as a stretch from Monday to Sunday, according to the fine print. So, it's not just any random seven days.
When: Through October 3
Pilot Flying J
The deal: If you're a myRewards member, you're getting a totally free cup of coffee at its more than 600 locations in the US.
When: September 29
Atlas Coffee Club
The deal: Get your first 12-ounce bag of single-origin coffee for free when you start a subscription.
When: Through October 4
Lucky Jack Coffee
The deal: They've got a buy one get one free deal on all 7.5-ounce Nitro Cold Brew Coffees.
When: September 29
Kolache Factory
The deal: Grab a free 12-ounce cup of coffee by showing a cashier the coupon/post from Kolache Factory on social media. You can only get it in-store or for curbside pickup. It's not available online.
When: September 29
Verve Coffee
The deal: Grab a free cup of coffee at all of Verve's California locations. All you have to do is show that you've subscribed to Verve's email list and follow Verve on social media.
When: September 29
Coffee Deals on National Coffee Day
Bulletproof
The deal: Take 20% off its Coffee and Coffee-related products.
When: Through October 1
Super Coffee
The deal: Take 20% off some of the bottled coffee company's variety packs.
When: September 27-30
BLK & BOLD
The deal: The coffee brand that always gives 5% to youth in need is offering 30% off across the site.
When: September 29
Berres Brothers
The deal: Take 29% off retail coffee purchases in-store or online. Use the code "COFFEEDAY."
When: September 26-30
Duck Donuts
The deal: Rewards members will get an in-app offer for a free medium cold brew or frappe. You have to be signed up by 11:59 pm on September 28 to get the freebie.
When: Redeem September 29 - October 1
Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co
The deal: Take 20% off across the site and 25% off bean subscriptions.
When Through September 30
Other Deals on National Coffee Day
Wendy's
The deal: For just $1, you can buy a Wendy's Boo! Book. It gives you coupons for five free Frostys and a free order of fries with a purchase through the mobile app. All proceeds will go to benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.
When: Through October 31
Wendy's
The deal: Grab a free Frosty when you buy any size fries through the mobile app.
When: Through October 31
Rubio's Coastal Grill
The deal: Every week in September, Rubio's is offering an $8 lunch special. This week, the special is the Coastal Trio. You have to be a Rubio's Rewards member to get the deal, though.
When: Through October 3, 11 am - 2 pm
7-Eleven
The deal: The convenience store is offering two different "Gameday Bundles" through the 7NOW app. Get a large pizza and 16 boneless wings or a large pizza and four Big Gulp drinks for $10.
When: Through December 31
Wendy's
The deal: Get an order of fries in any size for a dollar all month.
When: Through October 3
Golden Chick
The deal: To celebrate the arrival of its new boneless wings, you can get $1 off an order and free delivery through UberEats.
When: Ongoing
Want more food deals?
Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, food delivery offers, alcohol delivery deals, and perks for getting your vaccination against COVID-19. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.