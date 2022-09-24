Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Coffee on National Coffee Day

National Coffee Day is about as simple as a food holiday can possibly be. On this one, the deal is basically the same at every single location that is participating. It’s free coffee. That’s what is being served up. Though, there are exceptions for when you’re getting a discount on espresso drinks or a little something off an online order of coffee beans for the house. However you want to celebrate, you’ll find deals from coffee shops like Caribou Coffee, pitstops like QuickChek, or bean-slinging companies like Atlas Coffee Club. The day is your oyster. Here are all the best coffee deals you will find on National Coffee Day.

Thrillist TV Wine and Cheeseburger Wine and Cheeseburger: Harley and Lara Pair Falafel with Wine

Free Coffee on National Coffee Day Blue Bottle

The deal: Buy any eight-ounce bag of whole bean coffee and get a blend or single origin pour over or cold brew on the house. Additionally, it is offering free shipping on any online order.

When: September 29 Dunkin'

The deal: DD Perks members can snag a free medium hot or iced coffee when making a purchase on National Coffee Day.

When: September 29 Duck Donuts

The deal: Buy a donut and you're getting a free medium hot coffee or cold brew. If you're ordering online, use the code "COFFEEDAY."

When: September 29 EG America

The deal: Grab a free coffee if you're a SmartPay Rewards App user. EG America locations include Cumberland Farms, Loaf N Jug, Turkey Hill, Tom Thumb, Minit Mart, Kwik Shop, Quik Stop, Certified Oil and Fastrac stores.

When: September 29 RaceTrac

The deal: Get a free cup of its Crazy Good Coffee if you're a rewards member. Use the code "COFFEE" in the mobile app.

When: September 29 Shipley Do-Nuts

The deal: Grab a free medium House Blend coffee with any purchase in-store or online. Use the code "COFFEE929."

When: September 29 QuickChek

The deal: Grab a free 20-ounce hot or iced coffee if you're downloading and using the QuickCheck app for the first time. It's not rewarding the loyal, but if you're stopping for gas, you might as well download that one for the day.

When: September 29 La Madeline

The deal: Get a free regular or large drip coffee if you stop by a restaurant or make an order through the app.

When: September 29 Bean Box

The deal: Get a free 12-ounce bag of beans with any purchase when you use the code "FREECOFFEE."

When: September 29 - October 1 Smoothie King

The deal: If you're a Healthy Rewards member, you can get a free 20-ounce smoothie when you buy any coffee or espresso smoothie.

When: September 29 - October 2

Coffee Deals on National Coffee Day Caribou Coffee

The deal: Get any medium handcrafted drink for $3 if you're a Perks member.

When: September 29 Smoothie King

The deal: Buy a 20-ounce espresso or Cold Brew blended smoothie before 11 am for just $5.

When: September 29, before 11 am Maman

The deal: The New York-based bakery and cafe has an online sale running for National Coffee Day. Take 20% off purchases of coffee boxes, the Parlor Coffee & Cookie Gift Box, and the Know Your Coffee Poster.

When: September 28 - October 2 Coffee Blenders

The deal: It's offering 15% off online orders of its single-serve pour-over coffees.

When: September 27 - October 2 Laird Superfood

The deal: Take 15% off its coffees and creamers sold through its website.

When: September 29 - October 2

Courtesy of Maman

Local Deals on National Coffee Day Great Jones Distilling Co. - New York, New York

The deal: Its "Prohibition Hour"--that's its version of a happy hour--puts the price of cocktails and "light bites" at $11.

When: Tuesday-Friday, 4-7 pm Maman - New York City, New York

The deal: Buy a pastry at the French bakery, and you'll get a free small drip coffee with the order.

When: September 29 Billy's on the Beach - Newport Beach, California

The deal: The revamped happy hour includes an $8 island-inspired cocktail or wine, as well as apps like Billy’s Grilled Sausage Platter, Kahlua Pulled Pork Slider, Chicken Skewers, and Chowder Fries

When: Tuesday through Sunday, from 3-6 pm Diego Pops - Scottsdale, Arizona

The deal: Get half-off appetizers, $2 off beers, $6 Diego Margaritas, and other deals during happy hour.

When: Daily, 3-6 pm

Courtesy of IHOP

Other Deals on National Coffee Day Wendy's

The deal: The Boo Book is back. For a dollar, you can get a coupon book that gives you five free junior Frostys. Plus, you'll be supporting the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

When: Through October 31 Domino's

The deal: Take 20% off all menu-priced items when you order online.

When: Through October 16 Wendy's

The deal: Grab a premium sandwich for $1 when you buy another. Grab that discount once a week through the end of the month.

When: Through September 30 IHOP

The deal: The chain's 2x2x2 Breakfast Combo has returned. For $5, you get two Buttermilk Pancakes, two eggs, and your choice of two bacon strips or two pork sausage links.

When: Through October 2 Popeyes

The deal: The 5 for $6.99 deal is back. You get five pieces of bone-in chicken in the meal.

When: Through October 2 Wendy's

The deal: Place an order that hits the $10 minimum in the Wendy's app and you'll get a free large order of fries.

When: Through September 30 Cotton Patch Cafe

The deal: Grab buy-one-get-one-free burgers on Thursdays this month.

When: Thursdays through September 29 Charleys Philly Steaks

The deal: Purchase a combo meal and get a free kids meal.

When: Through September 30 Romano's Macaroni Grill

The deal: Kids 12 and under get a free meal with the purchase of an adult entrée when dining in.

When: Through September 30 El Pollo Loco

The deal: It is offering an expanded $5 Fire-Grilled Combo meal with the addition of its Fire-Grilled Shredded Chicken Quesadilla Combo.

When: Through November 2 El Pollo Loco

The deal: The Family Feast is available for just $24. That includes eight pieces of bone-in chicken, two large sides, an Avocado Family Salad, four churros, and tortillas.

When: Through November 2 Boston Market

The deal: Take $25 off any order of at least $100.

When: Through September 30