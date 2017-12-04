Everywhere You Can Get Free Cookies Today for National Cookie Day

Folks, we're finishing out another year, it's cold outside, and you're probably a little stressed. That's OK; these are stressful times. Maybe take a break from worrying about the impending holiday season for a second and just take joy in something small and delightful, like National Cookie Day, which is Monday, December 4. Free cookies are coming your way, and that's objectively a good thing.
And look, all the best cookie deals are listed in one convenient location for you right here, so get ready to unleash your inner-Cookie Monster. It's important.
Here's our running list of major chains offering free cookies and other cookie deals for the occasion:
Free cookies
Insomnia Cookies
The deal: Hit up your local Insomnia cookie shop for a free traditional cookie with any in-store purchase.
When: December 4
Mrs. Fields
The deal: The first 400 customers at every location will receive one free cookie, so get in line.
When: December 4
Hot Box Cookies
The deal: If you retweet this tweet and show it to your cashier, you'll be the proud owner of a free cookie.
When: December 4
Great American Cookies
The deal: This cookie purveyor is handing out one free chocolate chip cookie per customer. No purchase necessary.
When: December 4
Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip
The deal: If there's a Chip in your area, head there for a free regular chocolate chip cookie. You don't have to buy anything.
When: December 4
Coolhaus
The deal: You'll get a free cookie with any order of a sandwich, shake, or ice cream.
When: December 4
Penn Station
The deal: Order any sandwich and you'll receive a complimentary chocolate chunk cookie bite.
When: December 4
Other cookie deals
Whole Foods
The deal: Get 50% off fresh-baked cookies. It's not free, but it's something.
When: December 1-4
Cinnabon
The deal: Buy one of the Cinnamon roll chain's new Cookie BonBites -- a cookie with a cinnamon rolls baked inside -- and they'll throw in an 8-ounce Fairlife milk for free.
When: December 4, while supplies last
Kroger
The deal: Visit this grocery chain's website for special cookie-related coupons.
When: December 4
More free cookies?
If you know of any cookie freebies or deals we missed, email us at news@thrillist.com and we'll add 'em here. As always, celebrate responsibly.