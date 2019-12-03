Everywhere You Can Get Free Cookies on Wednesday for National Cookie Day

National Cookie Day is Wednesday, December 4. And, honestly, nothing sounds better than eating tons of free and cheap cookies now that it's nasty and cold outside. Like is there anything that's really, truly more comforting than biting into a gooey chocolate chip cookie? Or dunking a square of shortbread into a hot cup of tea? Or enjoying the warm and spiced vanilla scents wafting from a tray of snickerdoodles?
No matter how you slice -- or cookie-cut -- it, cookies are one of the simplest and most reliable desserts. It's only fitting that this beloved treasure, which comes in hundreds of different forms, has its own pseudo national holiday, National Cookie Day. Not to be confused with National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on August 4, National Sugar Cookie Day on July 9, and National Oatmeal Cookie Day on April 30 (America sure loves its cookies and pretend holidays). Today, we celebrate all cookies.
In honor of this festive day, we've made a running list of all the best free cookies and cookie deals so you can celebrate -- cookie and milk in hand -- accordingly.
Free Cookies for National Cookie Day
Insomnia Cookies
The deal: Go grab a totally free cookie at your local Insomnia outpost. Nope, you don't have to buy anything.
When: December 4
Mrs. Fields
The deal: Stop by your favorite mall cookie stand and get a free cookie with any purchase at Mrs. Fields. But really, it's the best-smelling stand in the mall food court.
When: December 4
DoubleTree by Hilton
The deal: DoubleTree by Hilton, which is known for its complimentary cookies for guests, is offering a free warm chocolate chip cookie to any person who stops by one of their hundreds of locations. You don't have to be a guest of the hotel to get a free cookie.
When: December 4
Great American Cookies
The deal: Download the Great American Cookies app and present your in-app reward for signing up to receive a free chocolate chip cookie.
When: December 4
Kum & Go
The deal: Get one free cookie by downloading the Kum & Go app and becoming an &Rewards member.
When: December 4
Penn Station East Coast Subs
The deal: Everyone is getting one of the chain's cookie bites for free. No purchase is required.
When: December 4
Jack in the Box
The deal: Get a large Oreo milkshake for free after placing an order with as $15 minimum through Grubhub. Simply add the large Oreo milkshake to your order and the promotion will automatically be applied. Delivery is free.
When: December 4-15
Bj's Restaurant and Brewhouse
The deal: Get a free pizookie after signing up for the Bj's premiere rewards program.
When: Ongoing
Cookie Deals for National Cookie Day
Milano
The deal: Get two brand new flavors of Milano cookies, caramel macchiato and Irish cream, for $3.89 at retailers. Peppermint Milanos have also returned for a limited time.
When: Ongoing
Subway
The deal: Spread the cookie love by gifting cookies through Subway's Gift-a-Cookie promotion, found here. $1 gets a single cookie, $2 gets you or a friend three cookies, and $8 will provide a whole dozen. Oh, and the sandwich chain has a brand new Dark Chocolate Cherry Cookie just in time for the occasion. It's made with dark chocolate dough that's loaded with red cherries and semi-sweet chocolate chips.
When: Ongoing
Whole Foods
The deal: Prime members can get in the baking spirit and celebrate the cookie holiday with 35% off King Arthur flours and mixes, Wholesome sweeteners, and Guittard baking chips.
When: December 4-10
More National Cookie Day Deals?
Know of any cookie freebies or deals that we missed? Send us the details (and a link to the official info) to news@thrillist.com and we'll add 'em here.
