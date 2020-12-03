Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Cookies for National Cookie Day
Who doesn't want to celebrate cookies?
You'd have to be a monster to think a day spent celebrating cookies was a day wasted.
That's the conceit of National Cookie Day on December 4. This biggest and most-revered holiday in December is celebrated not by getting and giving cookies out of the goodness of your heart. It is instead largely celebrated with discounted cookies or cookies that are free after you've bought a sandwich or something like that. Still! Free cookies are free cookies and we will celebrate like we aren't totally full from lunch. You're going to find cookie deals and discounts from places like Mrs. Fields, Subway, and Cousins Subs, among other spots.
Here are the best deals you're going to find on National Cookie Day.
Free Cookies on National Cookie DayInsomnia Cookies
The deal: Check Insomnia's social media to see flash deals all week leading up to National Cookie Day. Best of all, if you stop into a store, you get a free cookie. No purchase is required at all. Or you can add that free cookie to a delivery. Oh, and you can get free delivery from shops with the code "COOKIEYAY."
When: December 4-6
Subway
The deal: Buy a foot-long sub and you'll get a free Caramel Brownie Cookie.
When: December 4-11
Cousins Subs
The deal: Grab a free cookie with the purchase of any 7.5-inch sub in recognition of National Cookie Day.
When: December 4
Deals on Cookies for National Cookie DayMrs. Fields
The deal: The customizable Heartfelt Holiday Gram will be 40% off the original price. It's a nice way to celebrate National Cookie Day.
When: Through December 6
Ike's Love & Sandwiches
The deal: Snag Ike's Cookie Sandwich for just $5 on National Cookie Day.
When: December 4
Insomnia Cookies
The deal: Take 20% off orders nationwide with the code "SWEETESTGIFT."
When: December 4-6
Famous 4th Street Cookie Company
The deal: The Philadelphia cookie slingers are offering free nationwide shipping on any order over $35.
When: December 4
C.B. Dough
The deal: For National Cookie Day, the CBD cookie company is giving back to frontline workers who are trying to keep us all safe during the pandemic. It will give 50% of all profits to First Responders First.
When: December 4
Local Deals for National Cookie DayCardigan Donuts - Minneapolis, Minnesota
The deal: It might not be cookies, but it's not too far off. The shop's popular Old Fashioned donut will be just a buck on Friday.
When: December 4
Famous 4th Street Cookie Company - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
The deal: If you can stop into the Reading Terminal Market or Ridge Ave location, you'll get a free cookie. No purchase required. The bakery will also be slinging $1 cookies all day at the store and through delivery services.
When: December 4
Gift Card Deals Available on National Cookie DayChili's
The deal: Drop $50 on a gift card and you'll get a free $10 bonus card. The bonus cards are valid from January 1 to February 11, 2021.
When: Through December 31
Red Lobster
The deal: For every $50 you drop on gift cards, you'll get two bonus coupons that can be used in January and February. The first is for $10 off two adult dinner entrées, and the second is for $10 off any To Go or delivery order of at least $30. Though, that delivery order has to be placed through RedLobster.com.
When: Through December 31
Outback Steakhouse
The deal: You're going to score a $10 bonus card when you buy a $50 card. That bonus card will be valid from January 1 to February 7, 2021.
When: Through December 31
Noodles & Company
The deal: Drop $25 on a gift card and you'll get a $5 card for free.
When: November 18 - December 31
Carrabba's Italian Grill
The deal: Buy a $50 card to get a $10 bonus card for free. Pretty straightforward. You'll be able to redeem the bonus card from January 1 to February 7, 2021.
When: Through December 31
Bonefish Grill
The deal: A $10 card will wind up in your pocket when you buy a $50 gift card. That freebie will be valid from January 1 to February 7, 2021.
When: Through December 31
McAlister's Deli
The deal: For every $25 you drop on gift cards, you'll get a $5 reward card that can be redeemed in January and February of 2021.
When: Through December 31
Miguel's Jr.
The deal: Take home a $5 bonus card with every $25 card you buy in-store or online.
When: November 27 - December 31
Other Food Deals Available on National Cookie DayWendy's
The deal: Donate $2 to the Dave Thomas Foundation to get a key tag that will land you free Frostys for an entire year.
When: Buy through January 31
Wendy's
The deal: Make any purchase at all through the Wendy's mobile app and you'll get a free Breakfast Baconator.
When: Through December 27
Denny's
The deal: Get a free two-stack of pancakes when you place an online order of at least $10 and use the code "PANCAKES." You have to order through the Denny's mobile app or website.
When: Through December 6
Chili's
The deal: December's $5 Marg of the Month is the Merry Berry 'Rita, which features Lunazul Blanco Tequila, Cointreau, Monin Blackberry Syrup, strawberry puree, and fresh sour. You can even get it to-go where that's allowed.
When: Through December 31
Shake Shack
The deal: Get a free shake voucher when you drop $25 on gift cards. You'll be able to buy those online and in-store.
When: November 27 - December 31
Corner Bakery
The deal: It's launching "Free Coffee at the Corner." You don't have to buy anything at all, you're just getting a free coffee in any size when you stop by a Corner Bakery. You're even able to order that freebie online.
When: Daily through December 31
Sheetz
The deal: Grab a free self-serve coffee once a week over a stretch of two months.
When: December 1 - January 31, 2021
Auntie Anne's
The deal: To celebrate the return of its Chocolate Frost drink, Auntie Anne's is offering free deliveries through the Pretzel Perks app.
When: Monday-Friday through January 1, 2021
Tim Hortons
The deal: Grab zero-dollar delivery through the chain's mobile app.
When: December 2-31
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
The deal: Grab a free regular size drink when you buy $30 worth of gift cards.
When: Through January 5, 2021
