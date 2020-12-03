News Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Cookies for National Cookie Day Who doesn't want to celebrate cookies?

You'd have to be a monster to think a day spent celebrating cookies was a day wasted. That's the conceit of National Cookie Day on December 4. This biggest and most-revered holiday in December is celebrated not by getting and giving cookies out of the goodness of your heart. It is instead largely celebrated with discounted cookies or cookies that are free after you've bought a sandwich or something like that. Still! Free cookies are free cookies and we will celebrate like we aren't totally full from lunch. You're going to find cookie deals and discounts from places like Mrs. Fields, Subway, and Cousins Subs, among other spots. Here are the best deals you're going to find on National Cookie Day.

Free Cookies on National Cookie Day Insomnia Cookies

The deal: Check Insomnia's social media to see flash deals all week leading up to National Cookie Day. Best of all, if you stop into a store, you get a free cookie. No purchase is required at all. Or you can add that free cookie to a delivery. Oh, and you can get free delivery from shops with the code "COOKIEYAY."

When: December 4-6 Check Insomnia's social media to see flash deals all week leading up to National Cookie Day. Best of all, if you stop into a store, you get a free cookie. No purchase is required at all. Or you can add that free cookie to a delivery. Oh, and you can get free delivery from shops with the code "COOKIEYAY."December 4-6 Subway

The deal: Buy a foot-long sub and you'll get a free Caramel Brownie Cookie.

When: December 4-11 Cousins Subs

The deal: Grab a free cookie with the purchase of any 7.5-inch sub in recognition of National Cookie Day.

When: December 4

Photo Courtesy of Insomnia Cookies

Deals on Cookies for National Cookie Day Mrs. Fields

The deal: The customizable Heartfelt Holiday Gram will be 40% off the original price. It's a nice way to celebrate National Cookie Day.

When: Through December 6 The customizable Heartfelt Holiday Gram will be 40% off the original price. It's a nice way to celebrate National Cookie Day.Through December 6 Ike's Love & Sandwiches

The deal: Snag Ike's Cookie Sandwich for just $5 on National Cookie Day.

When: December 4 Insomnia Cookies

The deal: Take 20% off orders nationwide with the code "SWEETESTGIFT."

When: December 4-6 Famous 4th Street Cookie Company

The deal: The Philadelphia cookie slingers are offering free nationwide shipping on any order over $35.

When: December 4 C.B. Dough

The deal: For National Cookie Day, the CBD cookie company is giving back to frontline workers who are trying to keep us all safe during the pandemic. It will give 50% of all profits to First Responders First.

When: December 4

Local Deals for National Cookie Day Cardigan Donuts - Minneapolis, Minnesota

The deal: It might not be cookies, but it's not too far off. The shop's popular Old Fashioned donut will be just a buck on Friday.

When: December 4 It might not be cookies, but it's not too far off. The shop's popular Old Fashioned donut will be just a buck on Friday.December 4 Famous 4th Street Cookie Company - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

The deal: If you can stop into the Reading Terminal Market or Ridge Ave location, you'll get a free cookie. No purchase required. The bakery will also be slinging $1 cookies all day at the store and through delivery services.

When: December 4

Photo courtesy of Ike's Love & Sandwiches

