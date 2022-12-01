Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Cookies for National Cookie Day

There aren’t a whole lot of food holidays in December. National Cookie Day is one of the few in the month, and it is about as simple as food holidays get. On December 4, the nation celebrates cookies. The celebration couldn’t be more basic. Head to a restaurant and you might land yourself a free cookie. To increase the odds of a free cookie landing in your hand, we’ve pulled together all the restaurants that have cookie deals. You’ll find deals at places like Potbelly Sandwich Shop, Jimmy John’s, and many other places. Here are the best deals on cookies for National Cookie Day.

Cookie Deals on National Cookie Day Insomnia Cookies

The deal: Make any purchase and you're getting a free classic cookie. You can also get free shipping on its website with the code "SHIPCOOKIES."

When: December 2-4 Jimmy John's

The deal: Freaky Fast Rewards members get a free cookie when they make a purchase of at least $5. Drop in the code "COOKIE22."

When: December 4 Potbelly Sandwich Shop

The deal: Potbelly Perks members get a free cookie with the purchase of an entrée.

When: December 4 Great American Cookies

The deal: Loyalty members get a perk when they make a purchase on National Cookie Day. The reward could be a free regular cookie, a BOGO cookie deal, and more.

When: December 4-11 Chuck E. Cheese

The deal: Its Warm Winter cookie is back on the menu for $8. It comes drizzled with chocolate syrup and sprinkled with crushed peppermint. It's a dash of maple syrup away from being fit for Buddy the Elf. You can upgrade it to a Giant Warm Cookie for $1 more.

When: Through January 8 Lenny & Larry's

The deal: Take 20% off an order of The Complete Cookies, The Complete Crunchy Cookie, Keto Cookie, The Boss! Cookie, or The Complete Cremes. Use the code "NATLCOOKIEDAY."

When: December 2-4 N!CK'S

The deal: Take $5 off any Cookie Kräm Bundle order using the code "COOKIES."

When: December 4

Courtesy of Insomnia Cookies

Gift Card Deals Available on National Cookie Day White Castle

The deal: Grab a free $5 bonus card when you spend at least $25 on gift cards. The bonus cards are valid through February 28, 2023.

When: Through December 31 BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

The deal: Purchase a $50 egift card online and get a $10 bonus card. Spend $100 on a card and get a $25 bonus card and a VIP card that gets you 20% off a purchase. The bonus card can be redeemed from January 3 to February 6, 2023.

When: Through January 1, 2023 California Pizza Kitchen

The deal: Purchase $100 in gift cards and get a bonus card worth $20.

When: Through December 31 Pieology

The deal: Spend $25 on a gift card to get a $5 bonus card.

When: Through December 31 Grimaldi's

The deal: Get a free $10 bonus gift card when you buy a $50 gift card. You can also get a bonus $20 card when you buy a $100 gift card. The bonus cards will expire on January 31, 2023.

When: Through December 31 Potbelly Sandwich Shop

The deal: Take $5 off the purchase of a $25 gift card.

When: Through December 31 Farmer Boys

The deal: Get a $5 scratch-off coupon when you purchase a $25 gift card. Or you can grab $25 in scratch-off coupon cards when you buy $100 in gift cards.

When: Through December 31 Find even more gift card deals on the Thrillist guide to holiday gift card deals.

Other Food Deals Available on National Cookie Day Little Caesars

The deal: Its Detroit-Style Deep Dish Pizza is only $8.99 for a little bit while the chain tells everyone it's actually based in Detroit.

When: For a little while Zaxby's

The deal: Grab a free Big Zax Snak Meal for updating or downloading the new Zax Rewardz app.

When: Ongoing Peet's

The deal: Buy a one-pound bag of coffee beans and you'll get a free small drip coffee.

When: Ongoing Modern Market Eatery

The deal: Kids eat free in-restaurant with the purchase of an adult entrée.

When: Sundays and Mondays after 5 pm Qdoba

The deal: Guac and queso are free with the purchase of any entrée.

When: Ongoing HelloFresh

The deal: Take 70% off your first meal box and get that one shipped for free with the code "HFBF2022."

When: Through December 25