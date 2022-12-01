Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Cookies for National Cookie Day
National Cookie Day is December 4. Get ready for a deluge of cookies.
There aren’t a whole lot of food holidays in December. National Cookie Day is one of the few in the month, and it is about as simple as food holidays get.
On December 4, the nation celebrates cookies. The celebration couldn’t be more basic. Head to a restaurant and you might land yourself a free cookie. To increase the odds of a free cookie landing in your hand, we’ve pulled together all the restaurants that have cookie deals. You’ll find deals at places like Potbelly Sandwich Shop, Jimmy John’s, and many other places.
Here are the best deals on cookies for National Cookie Day.
Cookie Deals on National Cookie Day
Insomnia Cookies
The deal: Make any purchase and you're getting a free classic cookie. You can also get free shipping on its website with the code "SHIPCOOKIES."
When: December 2-4
Jimmy John's
The deal: Freaky Fast Rewards members get a free cookie when they make a purchase of at least $5. Drop in the code "COOKIE22."
When: December 4
Potbelly Sandwich Shop
The deal: Potbelly Perks members get a free cookie with the purchase of an entrée.
When: December 4
Great American Cookies
The deal: Loyalty members get a perk when they make a purchase on National Cookie Day. The reward could be a free regular cookie, a BOGO cookie deal, and more.
When: December 4-11
Chuck E. Cheese
The deal: Its Warm Winter cookie is back on the menu for $8. It comes drizzled with chocolate syrup and sprinkled with crushed peppermint. It's a dash of maple syrup away from being fit for Buddy the Elf. You can upgrade it to a Giant Warm Cookie for $1 more.
When: Through January 8
Lenny & Larry's
The deal: Take 20% off an order of The Complete Cookies, The Complete Crunchy Cookie, Keto Cookie, The Boss! Cookie, or The Complete Cremes. Use the code "NATLCOOKIEDAY."
When: December 2-4
N!CK'S
The deal: Take $5 off any Cookie Kräm Bundle order using the code "COOKIES."
When: December 4
Gift Card Deals Available on National Cookie Day
White Castle
The deal: Grab a free $5 bonus card when you spend at least $25 on gift cards. The bonus cards are valid through February 28, 2023.
When: Through December 31
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
The deal: Purchase a $50 egift card online and get a $10 bonus card. Spend $100 on a card and get a $25 bonus card and a VIP card that gets you 20% off a purchase. The bonus card can be redeemed from January 3 to February 6, 2023.
When: Through January 1, 2023
California Pizza Kitchen
The deal: Purchase $100 in gift cards and get a bonus card worth $20.
When: Through December 31
Pieology
The deal: Spend $25 on a gift card to get a $5 bonus card.
When: Through December 31
Grimaldi's
The deal: Get a free $10 bonus gift card when you buy a $50 gift card. You can also get a bonus $20 card when you buy a $100 gift card. The bonus cards will expire on January 31, 2023.
When: Through December 31
Potbelly Sandwich Shop
The deal: Take $5 off the purchase of a $25 gift card.
When: Through December 31
Farmer Boys
The deal: Get a $5 scratch-off coupon when you purchase a $25 gift card. Or you can grab $25 in scratch-off coupon cards when you buy $100 in gift cards.
When: Through December 31
Find even more gift card deals on the Thrillist guide to holiday gift card deals.
Other Food Deals Available on National Cookie Day
Little Caesars
The deal: Its Detroit-Style Deep Dish Pizza is only $8.99 for a little bit while the chain tells everyone it's actually based in Detroit.
When: For a little while
Zaxby's
The deal: Grab a free Big Zax Snak Meal for updating or downloading the new Zax Rewardz app.
When: Ongoing
Peet's
The deal: Buy a one-pound bag of coffee beans and you'll get a free small drip coffee.
When: Ongoing
Modern Market Eatery
The deal: Kids eat free in-restaurant with the purchase of an adult entrée.
When: Sundays and Mondays after 5 pm
Qdoba
The deal: Guac and queso are free with the purchase of any entrée.
When: Ongoing
HelloFresh
The deal: Take 70% off your first meal box and get that one shipped for free with the code "HFBF2022."
When: Through December 25
Want more food deals?
Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, food delivery offers, alcohol delivery deals, and perks for getting your vaccination against COVID-19. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.