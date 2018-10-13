All the Free & Cheap Food You Can Get for National Dessert Day

Even if there were no deals to be found, it's ridiculous not to celebrate National Dessert Day on October 14. It's National Dessert Day. You don't need an excuse to treat yourself, but if you do, they're giving you one. Fortunately, you can find deals on sweets for the faux holiday, and tons of those deals are just straight up free treats.
You're an adult. You can do what you want. But if you need an excuse to tell the kids or some other judgmental person, there's no reason not to indulge today.
Here are some of the best deals and freebies you'll find in honor of this sacred day of desserts.
Free desserts on National Dessert Day
Wendy's
The deal: It's not 100% free, but with a $1 donation to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, you get a coupon book loaded up with five coupons for a free Frosty. The coupons can be redeemed through January 31, 2019.
When: Through October 31
Dairy Queen
The deal: Drop into the DQ mobile app to find an offer for buy-one-get-one-free sundaes.
When: Through October 14
The deal: Additionally, if you're downloading the DQ app for the first time, you'll get an offer for a totally free Blizzard just for signing up. However, that deal must be redeemed over the first seven days you've got the app on your phone.
When: Ongoing
Quiznos
The deal: Buy an 8-inch or 12-inch sub and get a free dessert at locations across the U.S. and Canada.
When: October 14
Cold Stone Creamery
The deal: If you're new to My Cold Stone Club Rewards, you'll get a buy-one-get-one-free coupon for Cold Stone's Creations.
When: Ongoing
Baskin-Robbins
The deal: Everyone gets a free regular-sized scoop when they download the Baskin-Robbins app.
When: Ongoing
BJ's Brewhouse
The deal: Join the Premier Rewards Plus program, and they'll hook you up with a free Pizookie. (That's a deep-dish-inspired cookie if it wasn't immediately clear from the weird portmanteau.) Bonus: You'll get another free Pizookie on your birthday.
When: Ongoing
Black Angus Steakhouse
The deal: Join the restaurant's Prime Club, and you'll automatically get a free dessert. (You also get a free steak dinner on your first birthday after joining the club.)
When: Ongoing
Corner Bakery
The deal: Get a free sweet when you sign up for Corner Bakery's e-club, which is basically just the email newsletter.
When: Ongoing
Maggie Moo's and Marble Slab Creamery
The deal: Sign up for the rewards program -- Slab Happy Rewards -- and you'll get a free ice cream.
When: Ongoing
Mimi's Cafe
The deal: Sign up for the e-club and you get a free two-pack of croissants or muffins.
When: Ongoing
Dessert deals on National Dessert Day
Godiva
The deal: Get 15% off Patisserie Dessert Truffle Flights online or at your local Godiva shop.
When: October 14
Ghirardelli
The deal: Grab 10% off your first order after signing up for the email newsletter.
When: Ongoing
Krispy Kreme
The deal: There's no discount, but Krispy Kreme has four special Halloween donuts available right now. One of them is drizzled in salted caramel and crumbled Halloween candy.
When: Through October 31
Pizza Hut
The deal: Like with Krispy Kreme, there isn't actually a discount. However, you can get Cinnabon cinnamon rolls with your pizza now. Hot damn. An order will set you back $5.99.
When: Ongoing
Other food deals on National Dessert Day
Pizza Hut
The deal: Grab a free order of breadsticks when you pick up a medium or large menu-priced pizza. Use the code "BREADSTICKS2018" to get in on the starchy action.
When: October 8-14
Sonic
The deal: Every day from 2-4pm, you can grab half-price drinks and 99-cent corn dogs.
When: Ongoing
Wawa
The deal: You can get any size coffee for just a buck through October 14 at Wawa locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, DC.
When: September 29 - October 14
Olive Garden
The deal: In recognition of National Pasta Month (it's also that), OG is bringing back it's Never Ending Pasta Bowl promo. You can get unlimited servings of one of seven types of pasta, soup or salad, and fresh breadsticks starting at $10.99.
When: Through November 18
Carl's Jr.
The deal: Sign up for the Carl's Jr. promo club, and you're going to get a free small order of fries and a small beverage.
When: Ongoing
PintPass
The deal: This app asks you to answer a couple questions about brewery taprooms when you stop by for a beer. In exchange for your time, they're buying you a round. Get all the details on grabbing free beers through PintPass here.
When: Ongoing
Arby's
The deal: Sign up for Arby's email newsletter and start with a coupon for a free roast beef sandwich.
When: Ongoing
Bruegger's Bagels
The deal: You get how this goes now. Sign up for their Inner Circle club, and new members get a coupon for a free bagel with cream cheese.
When: Ongoing
Einstein Bagel Bros.
The deal: Find a similar deal here. Sign up for the Shmear Society and grab a free bagel.
When: Ongoing
Baja Fresh
The deal: Join the restaurant's Club Baja membership program, and you'll get an offer for a totally free taco, valid for one chicken or carnitas Baja or Americano taco.
When: Ongoing
Del Taco
The deal: Sign up for Del Taco's Raving Fan eClub and get two free grilled chicken tacos for signing up.
When: Ongoing
MOOYAH
The deal: A free order of personal fries are headed your way if you sign up for MOOYAH Rewards.
When: Ongoing
El Pollo Loco
The deal: If you sign up for Loco Rewards you'll bag a free pollo bowl.
When: Ongoing
