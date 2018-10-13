Food & Drink

All the Free & Cheap Food You Can Get for National Dessert Day

By Published On 10/13/2018 By Published On 10/13/2018
National Dessert Day 2018
Shutterstock.com

Even if there were no deals to be found, it's ridiculous not to celebrate National Dessert Day on October 14. It's National Dessert Day. You don't need an excuse to treat yourself, but if you do, they're giving you one. Fortunately, you can find deals on sweets for the faux holiday, and tons of those deals are just straight up free treats.

You're an adult. You can do what you want. But if you need an excuse to tell the kids or some other judgmental person, there's no reason not to indulge today.

Here are some of the best deals and freebies you'll find in honor of this sacred day of desserts. 

Free desserts on National Dessert Day

Wendy's
The deal: It's not 100% free, but with a $1 donation to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, you get a coupon book loaded up with five coupons for a free Frosty. The coupons can be redeemed through January 31, 2019.
When: Through October 31

Dairy Queen
The deal: Drop into the DQ mobile app to find an offer for buy-one-get-one-free sundaes.
When: Through October 14

The deal: Additionally, if you're downloading the DQ app for the first time, you'll get an offer for a totally free Blizzard just for signing up. However, that deal must be redeemed over the first seven days you've got the app on your phone.
When: Ongoing

Quiznos
The deal: Buy an 8-inch or 12-inch sub and get a free dessert at locations across the U.S. and Canada.
When: October 14

Cold Stone Creamery
The deal: If you're new to My Cold Stone Club Rewards, you'll get a buy-one-get-one-free coupon for Cold Stone's Creations. 
When: Ongoing

Baskin-Robbins
The deal: Everyone gets a free regular-sized scoop when they download the Baskin-Robbins app.
When: Ongoing

BJ's Brewhouse
The deal: Join the Premier Rewards Plus program, and they'll hook you up with a free Pizookie. (That's a deep-dish-inspired cookie if it wasn't immediately clear from the weird portmanteau.) Bonus: You'll get another free Pizookie on your birthday. 
When: Ongoing

Black Angus Steakhouse
The deal: Join the restaurant's Prime Club, and you'll automatically get a free dessert. (You also get a free steak dinner on your first birthday after joining the club.)
When: Ongoing

Corner Bakery
The deal: Get a free sweet when you sign up for Corner Bakery's e-club, which is basically just the email newsletter. 
When: Ongoing

Maggie Moo's and Marble Slab Creamery
The deal: Sign up for the rewards program -- Slab Happy Rewards -- and you'll get a free ice cream.
When: Ongoing

Mimi's Cafe
The deal: Sign up for the e-club and you get a free two-pack of croissants or muffins. 
When: Ongoing

National Dessert Day deals 2018
Courtesy of BJ's Brewhouse

Dessert deals on National Dessert Day

Godiva
The deal: Get 15% off Patisserie Dessert Truffle Flights online or at your local Godiva shop.
When: October 14

Ghirardelli
The deal: Grab 10% off your first order after signing up for the email newsletter. 
When: Ongoing

Krispy Kreme
The deal: There's no discount, but Krispy Kreme has four special Halloween donuts available right now. One of them is drizzled in salted caramel and crumbled Halloween candy.
When: Through October 31

Pizza Hut
The deal: Like with Krispy Kreme, there isn't actually a discount. However, you can get Cinnabon cinnamon rolls with your pizza now. Hot damn. An order will set you back $5.99.
When: Ongoing

National Dessert Day 2018
Courtesy of Baskin-Robbins

Other food deals on National Dessert Day

Pizza Hut
The deal: Grab a free order of breadsticks when you pick up a medium or large menu-priced pizza. Use the code "BREADSTICKS2018" to get in on the starchy action.
When: October 8-14

Sonic
The deal: Every day from 2-4pm, you can grab half-price drinks and 99-cent corn dogs.
When: Ongoing

Wawa
The deal: You can get any size coffee for just a buck through October 14 at Wawa locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, DC.
When: September 29 - October 14

Olive Garden
The deal: In recognition of National Pasta Month (it's also that), OG is bringing back it's Never Ending Pasta Bowl promo. You can get unlimited servings of one of seven types of pasta, soup or salad, and fresh breadsticks starting at $10.99. 
When: Through November 18

Carl's Jr.
The deal: Sign up for the Carl's Jr. promo club, and you're going to get a free small order of fries and a small beverage.
When: Ongoing

PintPass
The deal: This app asks you to answer a couple questions about brewery taprooms when you stop by for a beer. In exchange for your time, they're buying you a round. Get all the details on grabbing free beers through PintPass here.
When: Ongoing

Arby's
The deal: Sign up for Arby's email newsletter and start with a coupon for a free roast beef sandwich.
When: Ongoing

Bruegger's Bagels
The deal: You get how this goes now. Sign up for their Inner Circle club, and new members get a coupon for a free bagel with cream cheese.
When: Ongoing

Einstein Bagel Bros.
The deal: Find a similar deal here. Sign up for the Shmear Society and grab a free bagel.
When: Ongoing

Baja Fresh
The deal: Join the restaurant's Club Baja membership program, and you'll get an offer for a totally free taco, valid for one chicken or carnitas Baja or Americano taco.
When: Ongoing

Del Taco
The deal: Sign up for Del Taco's Raving Fan eClub and get two free grilled chicken tacos for signing up. 
When: Ongoing

MOOYAH
The deal: A free order of personal fries are headed your way if you sign up for MOOYAH Rewards.
When: Ongoing

El Pollo Loco
The deal: If you sign up for Loco Rewards you'll bag a free pollo bowl.
When: Ongoing

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. Follow him @dlukenelson. dnelson at thrillist dot com