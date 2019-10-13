Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for National Dessert Day

This might be one of the most deserving food holidays. Not because everyone likes a treat, but because dessert is quite possibly the most neglected part of the meal. "It's appetizers," you might say through a mouthful of mozzarella sticks. Wrong.
National Dessert Day arrives on October 14 to bring you all of the post-entrée delights your tastebuds deserve. In honor of this oh, so special holiday, restaurants across the country are offering free and cheap desserts to make going out that much sweeter. You'll find offers below from Giordano's, Carvel, Mrs. Fields, Chuck E. Cheese, and many others.
Enjoy.
Free Dessert for National Dessert Day
Giordano's
The deal: Get a free dessert with any pizza purchase when you drop in the code "569-056-756."
When: October 14
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
The deal: Chow down on a free Pizookie with any purchase of at least $9.95. You'll need this coupon, though.
When: October 10-24
Baked by Melissa
The deal: It's simple. Grab a free cupcake when you stop into any physical location. No purchase required.
When: October 14
Dessert Deals on National Dessert Day
Carvel
The deal: In conjunction with Freeform’s “31 Nights of Halloween” in October, Carvel is offering a Silme Shake loaded with edible slime. If that’s not your bag, you can get $3 off Halloween-themed cakes and $2 off Lil’ Screamer Novelties all month.
When: Through October 31
Mrs. Fields
The deal: Slash 15% off anything on the site with the code "DESSERT15."
When: October 14
Chuck E. Cheese
The deal: Grab an order of Unicorn Churros for just a buck when you order any large pizza through Grubhub or Doordash.
When: October 15-31
Cratejoy
The deal: Select boxes from the subscription box company will be 20% off with the code "20SWEETS."
When: October 12-14
Instacart
The deal: Mix and match at least $15 worth of Ben & Jerry's, Breyers, Talenti, Magnum, or Klondike products to get $5 off your order or free delivery.
When: Through October 27
Waitr and Bite Squad
The deal: The code "DESSERT" is going to get you free delivery on an order of at least $20.
When: October 14
Marco's Pizza
The deal: Take 50% off any menu-price pizza at participating locations with the code "OCTOBER50."
When: October 14
goPuff
The deal: The delivery service is offering $10 off an order of at least $18 with the code "pintsonpints."
When: Through October 15
Other Deals on National Dessert Day
Pizza Hut
The deal: Every day in October, Pizza Hut will be dishing up a free $20 gift card on Reddit.
When: Through October 31
Applebee's
The deal: The Drink of the Month is a $1 Vampire. The purple rum cocktail comes with a cherry and a set of vampire teeth floating on top.
When: October 1-31
Grimaldi's
The deal: In honor of National Pizza Month, Grimaldi's is hosting Mangia Mondays every Monday this month. Stop in to land a 16-inch cheese pizza for $10.
When: October 14, 21, 28
Blaze Pizza
The deal: Blaze is working with Postmates now, so you're getting $10 off a $20 order from Blaze through Postmates.
When: October 14-20
Chili's
The deal: Chili's Marg of the Month is the FANGtastic 'Rita, margarita with Lunazul tequila, Cointreau, fresh sour, blood orange syrup, and topped like the Applebee's cocktail, with fangs. It's $5 all month.
When: October 1-31
Romano’s Macaroni Grill
The deal: First responders can get a free serving of Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs & Spaghetti. Just flash an ID when you’re dining in.
When: October 1-31
Bojangles
The deal: Participating locations are serving up coffee in any size for just a buck.
When: Through December 31
Hungry Howie's
The deal: Take home a $1 medium one-topping pizza with the purchase of a large one-topping pizza at regular price. Get a medium one with the code "LHP10."
When: Ongoing
