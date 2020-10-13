Everywhere You Can Get Cheap Treats for National Dessert Day

Here are the best food deals you're going to find on National Dessert Day.

There's a lot going on, not to mention that we're just about two weeks from the election. It's a decent time for National Dessert Day to land. It doesn't solve anything, but you're more than welcome to indulge in bonus desserts on October 14 to recognize the sugar-coated, candy-dipped holiday. You'll find some restaurants and stores offering special deals to ring in the special day. Meanwhile, other restaurants just have ongoing deals that can help you celebrate a day that they're giving no respect. It's up to you to show dessert the respect it deserves.

Dessert Deals for National Dessert Day

Yoshinoya

The deal: A free order of Donut Dippers is headed toward your mouth when you order any bowl through the Yoshinoya app or website. Use the code "DESSERTDAY."

When: October 14

Rubio's Coastal Grill

The deal: Get a free Toffee Crunch Blondie or Gluten-Free Honduran Chocolate Brownie with any purchase. Just flash this coupon or use the code "TreatYourself" when you order through the Rubio's app or website.

When: October 14

Yogurtland

The deal: The "Bestie Bundle" gets you two cups for froyo for $13.

When: October 14

Marie Callender's

The deal: For National Dessert Month, the chain is running its annual Fall Pie Sale. You'll find pies starting at $8.99 (plus tin) or $7.99 (plus tin) at Nevada locations.

When: Through October 31

Baskin-Robbins

The deal: When you order through DoorDash you can get $0 delivery fees on any order of at least $15 with the code "BASKIN." (Baskin requires face coverings for all customers.)

When: Ongoing

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

The deal: If you order at least four pints of ice cream, you can get free delivery when you order through the Jeni's website. Orders through Postmates will not get the same deal.

When: Ongoing

Burger King

The deal: Nab a $1 mini shake at the drive-thru.

When: Only for a little while