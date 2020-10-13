Everywhere You Can Get Cheap Treats for National Dessert Day
Treat your sweet tooth to a fancy day.
It's a hell of a time to be awake.
There's a lot going on, not to mention that we're just about two weeks from the election. It's a decent time for National Dessert Day to land. It doesn't solve anything, but you're more than welcome to indulge in bonus desserts on October 14 to recognize the sugar-coated, candy-dipped holiday. You'll find some restaurants and stores offering special deals to ring in the special day. Meanwhile, other restaurants just have ongoing deals that can help you celebrate a day that they're giving no respect. It's up to you to show dessert the respect it deserves.
Here are the best food deals you're going to find on National Dessert Day.
Dessert Deals for National Dessert Day
Yoshinoya
The deal: A free order of Donut Dippers is headed toward your mouth when you order any bowl through the Yoshinoya app or website. Use the code "DESSERTDAY."
When: October 14
Rubio's Coastal Grill
The deal: Get a free Toffee Crunch Blondie or Gluten-Free Honduran Chocolate Brownie with any purchase. Just flash this coupon or use the code "TreatYourself" when you order through the Rubio's app or website.
When: October 14
Yogurtland
The deal: The "Bestie Bundle" gets you two cups for froyo for $13.
When: October 14
Marie Callender's
The deal: For National Dessert Month, the chain is running its annual Fall Pie Sale. You'll find pies starting at $8.99 (plus tin) or $7.99 (plus tin) at Nevada locations.
When: Through October 31
Baskin-Robbins
The deal: When you order through DoorDash you can get $0 delivery fees on any order of at least $15 with the code "BASKIN." (Baskin requires face coverings for all customers.)
When: Ongoing
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
The deal: If you order at least four pints of ice cream, you can get free delivery when you order through the Jeni's website. Orders through Postmates will not get the same deal.
When: Ongoing
Burger King
The deal: Nab a $1 mini shake at the drive-thru.
When: Only for a little while
Other Food Deals on National Dessert Day
Cousins Subs
The deal: Buy one 7.5-inch sub and you'll get one for free when you sign up for the Cousins Club loyalty program.
When: Through October 31
Noodles & Company
The deal: Get free delivery when your order directly from the restaurant.
When: Through October 31
Pasqually's Pizza & Wings
The deal: Get free delivery all month from the secretly Chuck E. Cheese pizza shop.
When: Through October 31
Wine Insiders
The deal: For the two days of Prime Day, Wine Insiders is offering 76% off wine sitewide.
When: October 13-14
The Halal Guys
The deal: Order at least $20 worth of food from Grubhub to get yourself free delivery.
When: Through October 26
Additionally, we've put together a list of places offering free food to healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 outbreak.
