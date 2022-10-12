Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Treats for National Dessert Day
National Dessert Day has arrived, and there are a whole lot of deals available.
Specificity is great. It's nice in writing. It's essential in a sale. It'd be appreciated in Ikea instructions once in a while. But sometimes, things are delightfully vague. The end of The Sopranos (Anyone?), the way people say they're watching "the game" this weekend, or the weird weed laws in Minnesota.
Most food holidays opt for specificity. This month there's National Sausage Pizza Day (Get outta here with that cheese slice!). But on October 14, it's National Dessert Day. It is a delightfully vague food holiday. You take it how you'd like. What's your dessert of choice? Ice cream? It's in. Cookies? Join the fun. The delightfully vague wording of a frozen dairy dessert? Just be ice cream!
To ensure you don't miss out on dessert on October 14, we have pulled together all of the best food discounts you will find on the deal. Here are the best deals for National Dessert Day.
Free Desserts for National Dessert Day
Potbelly Sandwich Shop
The deal: Potbelly Perks members get a free Dream Bar or cookie with the purchase of any entrée.
When: October 14
McAlister's Deli
The deal: Take advantage of buy-one-get-one-free desserts for loyalty members. Every dessert is up for grabs. Use the code "DESSERT1014."
When: October 14
Wendy's
The deal: The Boo Book is back. For a dollar, you can get a coupon book that gives you five free junior Frostys. Plus, you'll be supporting the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.
When: Through October 31
Friendly's
The deal: Join the Friendly's Sweet Rewards Club, and you'll get a free medium sundae.
When: Ongoing
Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers
The deal: Download the new mobile app to get a free Original Double Steakburger or Regular Concrete if it's your first time downloading the app.
When: Ongoing
Bob Evans
The deal: Try the new Banana Nut Hotcakes when you sign up for the chain's app for the first time.
When: Through October 16
Dessert Deals on National Dessert Day
Jack in the Box
The deal: To celebrate the release of its pumpkin-spice Oreo shake, the Basic Witch Shake, you can use the code "ACTUALLYFALL" to get a free five-piece order of churros with any purchase of the Basic Witch Shake.
When: Through October 31
Auntie Anne's
The deal: Get a free Classic Pretzel when you place a delivery order that hits the $15 minimum through the Pretzel Perks app or Auntie Anne's website.
When: Through October 14
Steak 'n Shake
The deal: Every weekday, S'nS emphasizes the latter half of its name with a happy hour where you can snag half-price drinks and shakes.
When: Monday through Friday, 2-5 pm
Local Deals on National Dessert Day
Tacombi - Miami, New York City, Washington, D.C.
The deal: Every weekday, Tacombi runs a happy hour with $9 Margaritas and Sandia Santas as well as $5 beers and Mexican Micheladas.
When: Monday-Friday, 4-7 pm
Char & Stave Coffee - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
The deal: Happy hour includes $3 off mocktails and cocktails, 50% off flights, and 25% off pastries, among other deals.
When: Monday through Friday, 4-6 pm
Other Deals Available on National Dessert Day
Carl's Jr. and Hardee's
The deal: Grab a Double Cheeseburger, California Classic Double Cheeseburger, or Bacon Double Cheeseburger for $2.99 all month.
When: Through October 30
Noodles & Company
The deal: If you're a Noodles Rewards member, you can grab a half-price entrée every weekend in October.
When: Friday-Sunday throughout October
Wendy's
The deal: Get a free small order of breakfast potatoes with any purchase through the mobile app.
When: Through October 23
Tim Hortons
The deal: Order through the Tims app to get a medium hot or iced coffee for $.99.
When: Through October 31
Wendy's
The deal: DashPass members on DoorDash get $4 off any order of at least $20 that includes a Biggie Bag.
When: Through October 30
Pasqually's Pizza & Wings
The deal: Get free delivery with the code "PIZZAMONTH."
When: Through October 23
EG America
The deal: Grab a free coffee of your choice on Fridays. EG America locations include Cumberland Farms, Loaf N Jug, Turkey Hill, Tom Thumb, Minit Mart, Kwik Shop, Quik Stop, Certified Oil, and Fastrac stores.
When: Every Friday through October 28
Streets of New York
The deal: The Arizona-based chain is offering a 16-inch one-topping pizza for $20 with the code "$20PIZZA." That's $3.80 off the usual price.
When: Through October 31
Pieology
The deal: Join Pie Life rewards in October and get a free one-topping thin pizza. After you join, you'll have seven days to redeem that reward.
When: Through October 31
Peet's
The deal: Buy a one-pound bag of coffee beans and you'll get a free small drip coffee.
When: Ongoing
Qdoba
The deal: Guac and queso are free with the purchase of any entrée.
When: Ongoing
Cappello's
The deal: The grain-free pizza shop is offering 20% off pizzas on its site with the code "PIZZAMONTH20."
When: Through November 1
Hungry Howie's
The deal: Get Howie Bread for 99 cents with the purchase of any large pizza at regular price. Use the code "LHP99." It's part of the shop's campaign to raise money for the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
When: Through October 30
