Everywhere You Can Get Free Donuts Today for National Donut Day

By Updated On 06/02/2017 at 02:27PM EST By Updated On 06/02/2017 at 02:27PM EST

National Donut Day, one of the few "food holidays" involving free food that's worth waiting in line for, is Friday, June 2. That means donut purveyors all across America are celebrating by handing out the sugary dough rings for free. Don't expect every donut shop to be in on the festivities, but do expect to find yourself covered in some sort of glaze crumbs, powdered sugar, and jelly filling before the day is up. 

Here's our running list of free donut deals from popular chains: 

Krispy Kreme

The deal: Participating locations nationwide will give you one free donut of your choice -- any flavor on the menu — and there’s no requirement to buy anything. Yep, it's that easy.
When: All day.

Dunkin’ Donuts

The deal: One free classic donut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage at participating locations in the US, while supplies last.
When: All day.

Tim Hortons

The deal: Score a free classic donut when you buy a hot or iced coffee at participating locations. You’ll also have to mention that it’s National Donut Day.
When: All day.

Cumberland Farms

The deal: Buy any hot or iced coffee, Hyperfreeze, or fountain drink and you’ll get a free donut.
When: 5am to 10am.

Shipley Do-Nuts

The deal: You’ll get one free glazed donut if you buy something at participating locations.
When: 5am to noon.

LaMar’s Donuts

The deal: Bring this Golden Ticket to your local LaMar’s and they’ll treat you to one free donut; specifically, “any donut with a hole” (no specialty donuts). Whatever, a free donut is a free donut.  
When: All day.

Honey Dew Donuts

The deal: This New England chain will give you one of its new Coco Loco Donuts for free, when you buy any medium size or larger beverage.
When: All day.

Duck Donuts

The deal: Get any donut for free when you buy something. You'll also get a special receipt for a buy-one-get-one free 1/2 dozen donuts deal redeemable Monday-Wednesday through August 31. 
When: All day.

Fractured Prune Doughnuts

The deal: Participating locations are handing out one free OC Sand Donut per customer.
When: All day.

Stan’s Donuts

The deal: Grab a free donut with any purchase.
When: All day.

Doughnut Plant

The deal: This New York City mini chain is offering a free Carnival Sprinkles mini cake donut with any purchase.
When: All day.

Kwik Trip

The deal: Sign up for this Wisconsin-based convenience store chain’s text message club and you can get one free Kwikery Bake Shop Cake Donut, Dunker, or Glazer.
When: All day.

Wawa

The deal: Wawa Rewards members can get a free donut with the purchase of a coffee, according to multiple tips from readers. 
When: All day.

Entenmann’s

The deal: Instead of handing out free donuts for one day, Entenmann’s is holding a sweepstakes in which you can win free donuts for a whole year, along with other prizes.
When: You have through July 15 to enter.

More free donuts?

Know of National Donut Day freebies and deals that we missed? Email us at news@thrillist.com and we'll add 'em here. Celebrate responsibly.  

Also, be sure to check out our list of the best donut shops in America.

Tony Merevick is Senior News Editor at Thrillist

