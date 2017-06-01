Everywhere You Can Get Free Donuts This Friday for National Donut Day

National Donut Day, one of the few "food holidays" involving free food that's worth waiting in line for, is Friday, June 2. That means donut purveyors all across America are celebrating by handing out the sugary dough rings for free. Don't expect every donut shop to be in on the festivities, but do expect to find yourself covered in some sort of glaze crumbs, powdered sugar, and jelly filling before the day is up.
Here's our running list of free donut deals from popular chains:
Krispy Kreme
The deal: Participating locations nationwide will give you one free donut of your choice -- any flavor on the menu — and there’s no requirement to buy anything. Yep, it's that easy.
When: All day.
Dunkin’ Donuts
The deal: One free classic donut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage at participating locations in the US, while supplies last.
When: All day.
Tim Hortons
The deal: Score a free classic donut when you buy a hot or iced coffee at participating locations. You’ll also have to mention that it’s National Donut Day.
When: All day.
Cumberland Farms
The deal: Buy any hot or iced coffee, Hyperfreeze, or fountain drink and you’ll get a free donut.
When: 5am to 10am.
Shipley Do-Nuts
The deal: You’ll get one free glazed donut if you buy something at participating locations.
When: 5am to noon.
LaMar’s Donuts
The deal: Bring this Golden Ticket to your local LaMar’s and they’ll treat you to one free donut; specifically, “any donut with a hole” (no specialty donuts). Whatever, a free donut is a free donut.
When: All day.
Honey Dew Donuts
The deal: This New England chain will give you one of its new Coco Loco Donuts for free, when you buy any medium size or larger beverage.
When: All day.
More free donuts?
Know of National Donut Day freebies and deals that we missed? Email us at news@thrillist.com and we'll add 'em here. Celebrate responsibly.
