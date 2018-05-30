Everyone Gets Free Krispy Kreme Donuts For National Donut Day

With so many national food days offering you free meals and drinks, it can be difficult to remember there's usually a reason (beyond a marketing ploy) that these days take place. Well, another one is here, and it has a reason for existing. June 1 is National Donut Day. It was created in 1938 to honor World War I's Doughnut Lassies. These women volunteered with the Salvation Army and were tasked with boosting soldier morale. One way they did that was handing out free donuts to accomplish their mission.
To help you remember, Krispy Kreme is handing out free donuts. That's it. No questions asked. You're getting a free donut on June 1 when you stop at a Krispy Kreme location.
You don't even have to settle for what they want to give you. You can choose any donut you'd like. That includes the classic glazed or even some of the limited-time donuts like the Nutter Butter Cookie Twist, Chips Ahoy, or Oreo Cookies and Kreme donuts.
"Providing our guests a free donut of their choice on National Donut Day has become quite a tradition here at Krispy Kreme,” Jackie Woodward, chief marketing officer at Krispy Kreme, said in a statement. "We can’t wait for our fans to enjoy their favorite Krispy Kreme donut on us!”
While you're chomping down on a free pastry this Friday, remember the Doughnut Lassies and be thankful for the things they did, like making sure you get free donuts 100 years after they did their work.
