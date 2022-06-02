Everywhere You Can Get Free Donuts for National Donut Day

National Donut Day is back on Friday, June 3. It lands in early June every year to bring truckloads of discounted and, sometimes, free donuts to your mouth. Before National Donut Day was a holiday that featured free donuts from Krispy Kreme, Dunkin', Tim Hortons, and the like, it had a reason for existing. It was created back in 1938 as a way to honor World War I's Donut Lassies, a group of women who volunteered with the Salvation Army to boost soldier morale. One of the ways morale was boosted was to serve up donuts to soldiers using the very limited resources at hand. "[Those volunteers] met a group of soldiers from the American First Division," Doran Cart, senior curator at the National WWI Museum and Memorial in Kansas City previously told Thrillist. "They really wanted to give the soldiers something that was homemade and not just candy or cigarettes or things like that. So, they scrounged up some of the fixings, which were pretty simple at that time." Now, it's a day where that legacy lives on through donut-slinging shops handing out some sweet treats. Here's our running list of the popular chains across the country where you can pick up a free, warm donut of your own.

Thrillist TV History of The History of Tailgating

Courtesy of 7-Eleven

Treat & Donut Deals for National Donut Day Primo's Donuts

The deal: Celebrate National Donut Day with the Los Angeles shop by getting donuts in the mail through Goldbelly. You can get $20 off your first purchase with the code "GOLDB3LLYIT."

When: Ongoing Insomnia Cookies

The deal: For the entire month, you can take $2 off any of its 'wich products. It's cookie time.

When: Through June 30 Baskin-Robbins

The deal: Take $5 off any ice cream cake purchase of at least $35 with the code "GRILLMASTER."

When: June 1-15 Friendly's

The deal: Get a free medium sundae with the purchase of any burger to close out National Burger Month. Though, you also have to be a Sweet Rewards Club member.

When: Through June 6

Courtesy of Stan's Donuts

Local Deals on National Donut Day Ainslie - Brooklyn, New York

The deal: Get a free wood-fired pizza at the bar.

When: Through June 30, Monday through Friday, 5-6 pm Billy's on the Beach - Newport Beach, California

The deal: The revamped happy hour includes an $8 island-inspired cocktail or wine, as well as apps like Billy’s Grilled Sausage Platter, Kahlua Pulled Pork Slider, Chicken Skewers, and Chowder Fries

When: Tuesday through Sunday, from 3-6 pm Carroll Place - New York City, New York

The deal: Get a free wood-fired pizza at the bar.

When: Through June 30, Tuesday through Friday from 5-6 pm and 11:30 pm to 12:30 am Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Chicago, Illinois

The deal: Every Stan's customer at all 16 locations can grab a free glazed cake donut. No purchase is required at all.

When: June 3

Other Deals on National Donut Day 7-Eleven

The deal: If you're a first-time customer through 7NOW, you can grab a free pizza with the code "PIZZA."

When: Through June 6 Peter Piper's Pizza

The deal: Grab two large one-topping pizzas for $24.

When: Through July 24 Carrabba's Italian Grill

The deal: Spend $50 on a gift card to get a $10 bonus card in return.

When: Purchase through June 19 McAlister's Deli

The deal: You'll grab a $5 gift card when you spend $25 on gift cards.

When: Through June 19 Schlotzsky's

The deal: Grab a free $5 gift when you buy a $25 gift card.

When: Through June 20 Moe's Southwest Grill

The deal: Get a free $5 gift card when you spend $25 on gift cards.

When: Through June 19 Bonefish Grill

The deal: Get a free $10 gift card when you spend at least $50 on a gift card. The bonus card can be used from June 21 to August 21.

When: Purchase through June 19