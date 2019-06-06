Everywhere You Can Get Free Donuts for National Donut Day

One of the few food holidays worth your time, National Donut Day is Friday, June 7. Thanks to a truckload of deals for free and discounted donuts throughout the day, you can celebrate by subsisting entirely on the sugary fried dough -- if you know where to go. We made it easy for you by finding the best donut day deals all across the country, so you'll have a powdered sugar mustache in no time.
Unlike a food holiday that's a straight marketing ploy with alluring food deals, National Donut Day actually has a reason for existing, which was then turned into a marketing ploy with alluring food deals. You'll find free and cheap donuts from local bakeries and major chains like Krispy Kreme, Dunkin', Tim Hortons, and many more.
The day was created back in 1938 to honor World War I's Donut Lassies. The women volunteered with the Salvation Army to help boost soldier morale, and one of the ways they did that was to dish up donuts to soldiers using the limited resources at hand. "[Those volunteers] met a group of soldiers from the American First Division," Doran Cart, senior curator at the National WWI Museum and Memorial in Kansas City previously told Thrillist. "They really wanted to give the soldiers something that was homemade and not just candy or cigarettes or things like that. So, they scrounged up some of the fixings, which were pretty simple at that time."
Here's our running list of the popular chains across the country where you can pick up a free, warm donut of your own.
4 Mind-Bending Episodes of 'Black Mirror' You Have to See
Free Donuts on National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme
The deal: Stop in for a free donut. No purchase required. Just pop in, pick a donut off the menu, go home happy.
When: June 7
Dunkin'
The deal: Buy any beverage and you can pick out a free donut in honor of National Donut Day.
When: June 7
Walmart
The deal: The big box store that was recently chided by Bernie Sanders will be giving away 1.2 million donuts on National Donut Day. The freebie is limited to one per person, but all you need to do is swing by a Walmart Supercenter and pick up a free glazed donut.
When: June 7
Randy's Donuts
The deal: Everyone who stops in can get four free glazed donut rounds from 6am to noon, while supplies last.
When: June 7, 6am-12pm
Stan's Donuts
The deal: Make any purchase and you'll get a free glazed cake donut.
When: June 7
Duck Donuts
The deal: Every location will be hosting a Sweet Summer Beach Bash for the holiday. Stop in and you'll get a free bare, cinnamon sugar donut or a powdered sugar donut. No purchase is necessary.
When: June 7
Cumberland Farms
The deal: Buy a dispensed beverage at one of Cumberland's new or newly remodeled stores and you'll get a free donut.
When: June 7, 5-10am
Donut Deals for National Donut Day
RaceTrac
The deal: All locations in the chain's home state of Georgia can get a 50-cent donut while supplies last.
When: June 7
Waitr and Bite Squad
The deal: The code "DONUTDAY" will get you free delivery from any restaurant or bakery. You don't just have to be ordering donuts.
When: June 7
Tim Hortons
The deal: There's no discount, but the chain Canadians love is bringing out a churro donut. It's called the Honey Cruller Donut.
When: For a limited tim (eh, get it?)
Local Donut Deals on National Donut Day
Bob's Coffee & Doughnuts - Los Angeles, California
The deal: For every six buttermilk donuts purchased, you'll get one on the house.
When: June 7
Casa Sensei - Fort Lauderdale, Florida
The deal: With the purchase of two entrées, you'll get a free order of Thai Donuts.
When: June 7
Circle House Coffee - Fort Lauderdale, Florida
The deal: The coffee shop is offering a BOGO deal on MOJO Donuts.
When: June 7
Pinstripes - Fort Worth, Texas
The deal: To celebrate its one-year anniversary in Fort Worth, Pinstripes is offering a $1 glass of wine or a $1 scoop of gelato. You can only get one or the other, though.
When: Through June 30
Rise 'n Roll - Indianapolis, Indiana
The deal: While supplies last, get a free cinnamon caramel donut just for stopping by.
When: June 7
Taylor's Bakery - Indianapolis, Indiana
The deal: Cast a vote for the bakery in this contest and they'll hook you up with six free donut holes.
When: June 7
Other Deals Available on National Donut Day
Chili's
The deal: The chain's Margarita of the Month is the Stay-Cay 'Rita. It includes 1800 Reposado Tequila, sour, Monin coconut puree, pineapple juice, and Grenadine. It'll be just $5 all month.
When: Through June 30
Wine Insider
The deal: Load up for National Rosé Day on June 8. Use the code "ROSE25" to get 25% off your order from Wine Insider
When: June 3-10
Instacart
The deal: Instacart has a couple of deals on sweets. Order through Instacart, and you can get $1.50 off three pints of Ben & Jerry's ice cream. Or you can get the same off two pints of select Talenti ice cream.
When: Valid until June 30
Olive Garden
The deal: The restaurant has brought back its buy-one-take-one offer. Buy an entrée that starts at $12.99 and you'll get an entrée to take home for free. The take-home options include Fettuccine Alfredo, Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, Five Cheese Ziti al Forno, and Cheese Ravioli.
When: Through July 29
Auntie Anne's
The deal: Auntie Anne's and DoorDash are becoming best friends for Best Friend's Day. Order $10 or more of pretzels and they'll waive delivery fees with the code "BFFDAY."
When: June 7-9
Burger King
The deal: The King is offering a few Whopper meal options. Get a $4 Whopper Jr. meal, a $5 Whopper meal, or a $6 Double Whopper meal. The meal comes with a drink and your choice of fries or onion rings.
When: Ongoing
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.