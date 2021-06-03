News Everywhere You Can Get Free Donuts for National Donut Day Friday, June 4, is National Donut Day. It's going to be a great morning.

If the prospect of toiling away at work while the sun is shining outside doesn't make you want to leap out of bed, there is bonus motivation available on Friday. June 4 is National Donut Day, and you can guess what that means. Shops across the country are slinging freebies and donuts on the cheap all day long (though, they're donuts, so they're mostly available in the morning). You'll want to get up bright and early to be sure that your favorite donut shop doesn't forget about you on this glorious holiday. (Hey, Bogart's. See you soon.) You'll find perks at local shops and big chains like Krispy Kreme, Randy's Donuts, Duck Donuts, and a whole lot more. Here's our running list of the best deals you're going to find on National Donut Day.

Free Donuts for National Donut Day Krispy Kreme

The deal: Stop by on National Donut Day to get a totally free donut of your choice. (You can double up, too,

The deal: As alluded to above, if you got your COVID-19 vaccine, Krispy Kreme will give you a free donut every day for the rest of the year.

When: Through December 31 Dunkin'

The deal: Get a free classic donut with the purchase of any beverage.

When: June 4 Randy's Donuts

The deal: Get free Glazed Buttermilk Bites for National Donut Day. Though, you should be quick about it. They're only available while they've still got 'em. No purchase is required.

When: June 4, 6 am-12 pm Duck Donuts

The deal: Stop into a store for a free bare, cinnamon sugar, or powdered sugar donut for National Donut Day.

When: June 4

Photo courtesy of Randy's Donuts

Donut Deals for National Donut Day Krispy Kreme

The deal: In addition to the free donut deal, there's an offer that lands you a dozen Original Glazed donuts for $1 when you buy a dozen.

The deal: If you're a Tim Rewards member, you can get a classic or specialty donut for 50 cents with any purchase of at least 50 cents.

When: June 3-15 GoPuff

The deal: Order two six-count packs of Hostess Mini Donuts for $4. There's also a buy-one-get-one-free deal on ready-to-drink La Colombe coffee drinks.

When: June 4 Maverik

The deal: The pit stop's new Pinkalicious donut, in addition to every other donut except the raspberry fritters, will be just $1 today.

When: June 4

Photo courtesy of Third Culture Bakery

Local Deals for National Donut Day Cardigan Donuts - Minneapolis, Minnesota

The deal: The shop is offering two new creations: The Raspberry Iced Tea Cake and the Mango Tequila Sunrise Bullseye.

The deal: It's offering a free mystery flavor mochi donut with every transaction as long as they've still got them in stock. Happy Donut Day to you!

When: June 4

Other Deals Available on National Donut Day Shake Shack

The deal: Get a

When: Through June 12 Get a free order of Crinkle Cut Fries with the purchase of a burger or chicken sandwich if you order in-store and show proof that you've been vaccinated against Covid-19.: Through June 12 Beyond Burger

The deal: Every Friday from May 28 through the Fourth of July weekend, you can drop into the Ibotta app to get a free two-pack of the plant-based burgers.

When: Fridays from May 28 to July 2

