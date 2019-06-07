You Can Get Free Donuts at Dunkin' for National Donut Day

There are a lot of worthy questions to ask on National Donut Day. They're probably not any of these: "Are donuts good for me?" "How many donuts would you consider to be too many donuts?" "Is it donut or doughnut?"
The only good question is, "Where do I get more donuts?" One answer to that is Dunkin'. The chain is offering everyone a free donut for National Donut Day on June 7. Stop into your local Dunkin' (NOT Dunkin' Donuts, even though you're going to Dunkin' for, ahem, donuts) and get a free one with the purchase of any beverage.
Getting a coffee? Make like birds in Portland and put a donut on it. Drink soda in the morning? Donut.
Of course, Dunkin' isn't the only place offering free donuts. Chains and local bakeries across the country are getting in on the celebration of sugary, circular pastries. Krispy Kreme and loads of others have similar deals you can sink your teeth into, much to the chagrin of your dentist.
So, whether you're doing it to honor the Donut Lassies of World War I or just because you like donuts, treat yourself to a donut from somewhere on this more revered of national food holidays.
