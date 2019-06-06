Walmart Is Handing Out Free Donuts for National Donut Day

National Donut Day is Friday, June 7, and unlike other "food holidays," it's worth going out of your way to celebrate. Why? Because there are all sorts of deals for free and cheap donuts that'll leave you covered with powdered sugar and glaze before the day's up. One of the best celebratory deals is at Walmart.
The retail giant is celebrating the occasion by giving out a whopping 1.2 million free donuts throughout the day, a spokesperson for the company told Thrillist. The best part is that you don't have to spend a single penny to get your hands on the free sugary dough rings. All you have to do is head to the bakery section of any Walmart Supercenter or Neighborhood Market, ask nicely, and they'll hand you a free glazed donut. Asking nicely isn't exactly a requirement, but it should be. You're getting a free donut!
You should also know that there's a limit of one donut per person while supplies last. Yes, 1.2 million donuts is a lot, but there's no telling how many will be available at your nearest Walmart or how long the line will be, so it's probably worth getting there sooner rather than later. Walmart is just one of many places -- Krispy Kreme, Dunkin', and more -- celebrating with donut deals, so chances are you'll end up with some dough for no dough no matter what. Celebrate responsibly.
