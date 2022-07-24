Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for National Drive-Thru Day

Photo by Cole Saladino for Thrillist

July 24 is National Drive-Thru Day. In the US, this feels grossly unnecessary. Nonetheless, it exists. No matter how many millions of cars zip through drive-thrus on a daily basis across the country, we've got a special day to celebrate the magic of getting food tossed into your car from a window in a kitchen. Naturally, there are deals to celebrate the arrival of National Drive-Thru Day, which you may or may not have known existed prior to finding out that there's a celebration taking place. Still, you can dig up deals at restaurants like McDonald's, Del Taco, Wendy's, and a whole lot of other chains sporting a drive-thru window. Here are the best deals you'll find on National Drive-Thru Day.

Other Deals on National Drive-Thru Day Metro Diner

The deal: It is bringing back its Pittsburgh Steak Salad, which is a salad that is topped with French fries, steak tips, blue cheese crumbles, and blue cheese dressing. It'll run you $15.

When: Through August 21 On the Border

The deal: Get an 1800 Tequila Grande Margarita for $5 to celebrate National Tequila Day.

When: July 24 Pluckers Wing Bar

The deal: Get a $5 order of Fried Cheese as part of a series of deals for Pluckers' 27th anniversary.

When: July 24 Pokeworks

The deal: Place an order of at least $30 and you can take $5 off with the code "POKEPICNIC." You'll have to be a rewards member and order either online or through the app.

When: Through July 31 KFC

The deal: Get free delivery when you order through the KFC app or website.

When: Through July 24 Noodles & Company

The deal: Grab a Regular Veggie entrée for the price of a small if you're a Noodles Rewards member.

When: July 18-24 Moe’s Southwest Grill

The deal: Every Sunday, kids under 12 get a free meal with the purchase of an adult entrée of at least $6.

When: Every Sunday Dickey's Barbecue Pit

The deal: Kids can get free Texas-style barbecue on Sundays with all delivery and carryout orders when you use the code "KEFOLO." Though you have to order at least one entrée and hit the $10 minimum. If your kids like Texas-style barbecue, Sunday is a big day.

When: Every Sunday Penn Station East Coast Subs

The deal:Grab BOGO sandwiches from the sub chain. Use the code "SUMMER2022" at participating locations.

When: Through July 31 Whole Foods

The deal: Get 20% off all hot dogs. If you're a Prime member, you'll get an extra 10% off. That deal includes plant-based hot dogs.

When: July 20-26