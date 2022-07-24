Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for National Drive-Thru Day
The country is celebrating the drive-thru, so prepare for deals through your car window.
July 24 is National Drive-Thru Day. In the US, this feels grossly unnecessary.
Nonetheless, it exists. No matter how many millions of cars zip through drive-thrus on a daily basis across the country, we've got a special day to celebrate the magic of getting food tossed into your car from a window in a kitchen. Naturally, there are deals to celebrate the arrival of National Drive-Thru Day, which you may or may not have known existed prior to finding out that there's a celebration taking place. Still, you can dig up deals at restaurants like McDonald's, Del Taco, Wendy's, and a whole lot of other chains sporting a drive-thru window.
Here are the best deals you'll find on National Drive-Thru Day.
Free Food on National Drive-Thru Day
Del Taco
The deal: Get a free Crispy Chicken Taco when you buy one during the week of National Drive-Thru Day. You'll have to be a Del Yeah! Rewards member, though.
When: July 24-31
Fazoli's
The deal: The code "DRIVETHRU" will get you six free breadsticks with any purchase made through the app.
When: Through July 28
Carl's Jr. & Hardee's
The deal: Join the newly-launched rewards program to get your choice of a free Western Bacon Cheeseburger, Famous Star, or Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich.
When: Ongoing
Popeyes
The deal: You can get your craving for that chicken sandwich fulfilled. Popeyes is offering free contactless delivery through its app with a minimum $20 order.
When: Ongoing
Other Deals on National Drive-Thru Day
Metro Diner
The deal: It is bringing back its Pittsburgh Steak Salad, which is a salad that is topped with French fries, steak tips, blue cheese crumbles, and blue cheese dressing. It'll run you $15.
When: Through August 21
On the Border
The deal: Get an 1800 Tequila Grande Margarita for $5 to celebrate National Tequila Day.
When: July 24
Pluckers Wing Bar
The deal: Get a $5 order of Fried Cheese as part of a series of deals for Pluckers' 27th anniversary.
When: July 24
Pokeworks
The deal: Place an order of at least $30 and you can take $5 off with the code "POKEPICNIC." You'll have to be a rewards member and order either online or through the app.
When: Through July 31
KFC
The deal: Get free delivery when you order through the KFC app or website.
When: Through July 24
Noodles & Company
The deal: Grab a Regular Veggie entrée for the price of a small if you're a Noodles Rewards member.
When: July 18-24
Moe’s Southwest Grill
The deal: Every Sunday, kids under 12 get a free meal with the purchase of an adult entrée of at least $6.
When: Every Sunday
Dickey's Barbecue Pit
The deal: Kids can get free Texas-style barbecue on Sundays with all delivery and carryout orders when you use the code "KEFOLO." Though you have to order at least one entrée and hit the $10 minimum. If your kids like Texas-style barbecue, Sunday is a big day.
When: Every Sunday
Penn Station East Coast Subs
The deal:Grab BOGO sandwiches from the sub chain. Use the code "SUMMER2022" at participating locations.
When: Through July 31
Whole Foods
The deal: Get 20% off all hot dogs. If you're a Prime member, you'll get an extra 10% off. That deal includes plant-based hot dogs.
When: July 20-26
