News Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for National Fast Food Day It's a weird faux holiday, but it is here nonetheless.

Photo courtesy of Burger King

At a time when you want to (and want the government to) support local restaurants, when it's unsafe to eat inside a restaurant, and when the drive-thru is an alluring feature, National Fast Food Day is a weird date on the calendar. Still, National Fast Food Day arrives on November 16. You're still grabbing food to-go and still in need of comfort food, whether that's a mimosa for the road from your favorite brunch spot or a Whopper from your favorite fast food hub. During this year's faux holiday, you're going to find deals that get you all kinds of good food to-go, including offers from McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's, Popeyes, and more. Here are the best deals you're going to find on National Fast Food Day.

Photo courtesy of TKK Fried Chicken

Food Deals for National Fast Food Day Burger King

The deal: Use the BK mobile app to get an order of nine Chicken Fries and a large order of French Fries for $3. Alternatively, you can spend the same amount of money and take advantage of a deal that gets you a large order of fries and a 10-piece order of Chicken Nuggets.

When: A limited time

Free Fast Food Delivery for National Fast Food Day Del Taco

The deal: The code "DELTACONOW" will get you free delivery with no minimum order through Postmates.

When: Ongoing Miguel's Jr.

The deal: Order through Uber Eats for free delivery. New DoorDash customers can get free delivery with a $15 minimum order. Additionally, if you order through Grubhub, you can get $5 off orders placed from 11am to 7pm.

When: Ongoing Rubio's Coastal Grill

The deal: Place an order directly through the Rubio's app or Rubios.com to get free delivery on any order of at least $20.

When: Ongoing Starbucks

The deal: Order delivery through Uber Eats and you'll get a $0 delivery fee. (Though, there will likely still be an order fee involved.)

When: Ongoing Blaze Pizza

The deal : Get free delivery through Postmates if you hit the order minimum of $15.

When: Ongoing

Golden Corral

The deal: Veterans can snag a card for a free meal and beverage, which can be redeemed anytime from November 1 to May 31 during lunch or dinner, Monday through Thursday.

When: Pick it up through November 30 Applebee's

The deal: Order an entrée, and you can add one dozen Double Crunch Shrimp for just a buck.

When: "For a limited time" Mountain Mike's Pizza

The deal: To celebrate Veterans Day, Mountain Mike's is offering 15% off all large pizzas with the code "378130."

When: November 11-25 Taco Cabana

The deal: There are a few deals you can snag at Taco Cabana right now. Get two Nutella empanadas for $2.99 (or a dozen for $14.99), $2 margaritas, or a gallon of margaritas to go for $34.99.

When: Ongoing Cousins Subs

The deal: Buy a $25 gift card and you'll get a gift certificate for a free 7.5-inch sub in a bowl.

When: Through December 31 Quiznos

The deal: Get four meals for $29.99. The family meal comes with four 8-inch subs, four bags of chips, and four cookies. Use the very memorable code "8026."

When: Ongoing Pizza Ranch

The deal: Any two large pizzas will run you $22. The coupon (if you're not ordering online) can be found on the restaurant's site.

When: Through December 31 Hooters

The deal: Make a $30 purchase and you'll get $10 off with the code "GET10." Place an order for $50, and you'll wind up with $15 off when you use the code "GET15." However, if you think you've spotted a trend, you'll be disappointed to find out there's no "GET20."

When: Ongoing Smokey Bones

The deal: Get a free kids meal with the purchase of any adult entrée.

When: A limited time Grimaldi's

The deal: There's a new $25 meal deal that you can get for carryout. It comes with an 18-inch traditional cheese pizza, a small house or Caesar salad, and your choice of a slice of cheesecake or two mini cannolis. Unfortunately, it's not available at locations in New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut.

When: Ongoing Taco Cabana

The deal: If you work in a restaurant, hotel, food service industry, grocery store, big-box store, or drugstore, you can get 50% off your order when you purchase while wearing a uniform or show an ID.

When: Ongoing