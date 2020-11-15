Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for National Fast Food Day
It's a weird faux holiday, but it is here nonetheless.
At a time when you want to (and want the government to) support local restaurants, when it's unsafe to eat inside a restaurant, and when the drive-thru is an alluring feature, National Fast Food Day is a weird date on the calendar.
Still, National Fast Food Day arrives on November 16. You're still grabbing food to-go and still in need of comfort food, whether that's a mimosa for the road from your favorite brunch spot or a Whopper from your favorite fast food hub. During this year's faux holiday, you're going to find deals that get you all kinds of good food to-go, including offers from McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's, Popeyes, and more.
Here are the best deals you're going to find on National Fast Food Day.
Free Food for National Fast Food Day
Burger King
The deal: Use the BK mobile app to get BOGO Whoppers .
When: Ongoing
Steak 'n Shake
The deal: Everyone -- yes, that includes you -- is getting a free order of fries at Steak 'n Shake. You'll have to go through the drive-thru, but there's no minimum order. It's open to anyone, at any time.
When: Ongoing
Dunkin'
The deal: Get a free Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich and a $0 delivery fee when you order Dunkin' through DoorDash and hit the $12 order minimum.
When: Through November 16
McDonald's
The deal: The J Balvin Meal deal gets you a free McFlurry with the purchase of a Big Mac and French Fries through the mobile app.
When: Ongoing
Burger King
The deal: Use the BK mobile app to grab a free kids meal with any purchase.
When: Ongoing
Popeyes
The deal: Get a free large side with the purchase of a family meal.
When: Ongoing
Halo Burger
The deal: Nab a free QP Burger after your first loyalty visit to the burger chain.
When: Ongoing
TKK Fried Chicken
The deal: The Taiwanese fast-food hub is offering its Original or Spicy Chicken sandwich for free with the purchase of another.
When: Through November 16, 3-6 pm
Food Deals for National Fast Food Day
Burger King
The deal: Use the BK mobile app to get an order of nine Chicken Fries and a large order of French Fries for $3. Alternatively, you can spend the same amount of money and take advantage of a deal that gets you a large order of fries and a 10-piece order of Chicken Nuggets.
When: A limited time
Free Fast Food Delivery for National Fast Food Day
Del Taco
The deal: The code "DELTACONOW" will get you free delivery with no minimum order through Postmates.
When: Ongoing
Miguel's Jr.
The deal: Order through Uber Eats for free delivery. New DoorDash customers can get free delivery with a $15 minimum order. Additionally, if you order through Grubhub, you can get $5 off orders placed from 11am to 7pm.
When: Ongoing
Rubio's Coastal Grill
The deal: Place an order directly through the Rubio's app or Rubios.com to get free delivery on any order of at least $20.
When: Ongoing
Starbucks
The deal: Order delivery through Uber Eats and you'll get a $0 delivery fee. (Though, there will likely still be an order fee involved.)
When: Ongoing
Blaze Pizza
The deal : Get free delivery through Postmates if you hit the order minimum of $15.
When: Ongoing
Other Deals Available on National Fast Food Day
Cousins Subs
The deal: Buy one 7.5-inch sub and you'll get one for free when you sign up for the Cousins Club loyalty program.
When: Through November 30
McAlister's Deli
The deal : For National Sandwich Day, which also happens to be another important day, you can get BOGO sandwiches. One for you, and one for a buddy. You'll find the offer in the "My Rewards" section of the McAlister's mobile app.
When: Through November 17
Chili's
The deal: The chain's $5 Marg of the Month is Hennessy's Harvest, which comes with Hennessy Cognac, Lunazul Blanco Tequila, triple sec, and fresh sour. It's available to-go where that's legal.
When: Through November 30
Pizza Hut
The deal: Get a large three-topping pizza for $9.99. Pizzas are available for contactless delivery or pickup.
When: Ongoing
Jimmy John's
The deal: The sandwich shop announced its Freaky Fast Rewards program is going national back in December when things were oh-so different. Now, after your first order through the app, you'll be rewarded with a free eight-inch sandwich.
When: Ongoing
Pizza Hut
The deal: Get two medium one-topping pizzas for $12.99 with the Hut's new Double it Box .
When: Ongoing
Domino's
The deal : A 10-piece order of the chain's new Buffalo wings costs just $7.99. They've had wings for a while, but these ones are called "new-and-improved." The latter half of that label is up to you, really.
When: Ongoing
Uberrito
The deal: The chain is running a "$5 chicken for pick-up" deal as well as offering a $0.99 kid meal with the purchase of an entrée.
When: Ongoing
Casa Olé
The deal: Order an entrée and it'll cost you just $0.99 to add a kid meal to your tab. Also, the restaurant is offering double points every day on all pick-up orders.
When: Ongoing
Qdoba
The deal : The new Burrito Meal Deal will land you a burrito, tortilla chips, salsa, and a dessert for $9.95.
When: Ongoing
Capriotti's Sandwich Shop
The deal: Nab a free grilled cheese sandwich for kids when you buy an entrée and get it delivered.
When: Ongoing
B.GOOD
The deal: The restaurant has expanded its usual kid meal deal. Kids can eat free every day of the week with the purchase of one adult entrée. In fact, you can get two free kid meals for every adult meal purchase.
When: Ongoing
Penn Station East Coast Subs
The deal: Order a sub online and you can get a free small sub with the code "PSBOGO."
When: Ongoing
Chili's
The deal : Drop $50 on a gift card and you'll get a free $10 bonus card. The bonus cards are valid from January 1 to February 11, 2021.
When: Through December 31
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
The deal: Treat others how you'd like to be treated yourself. Buy a $50 gift card for a loved one and BJ's will give you a free $10 gift card. Make it $100, and your freebie is worth $25 and you'll also get a 20% off VIP card. The bonus cards are valid from January 1 to February 13, 2021.
When: Through January 1
Golden Corral
The deal: Veterans can snag a card for a free meal and beverage, which can be redeemed anytime from November 1 to May 31 during lunch or dinner, Monday through Thursday.
When: Pick it up through November 30
Applebee's
The deal: Order an entrée, and you can add one dozen Double Crunch Shrimp for just a buck.
When: "For a limited time"
Mountain Mike's Pizza
The deal: To celebrate Veterans Day, Mountain Mike's is offering 15% off all large pizzas with the code "378130."
When: November 11-25
Taco Cabana
The deal: There are a few deals you can snag at Taco Cabana right now. Get two Nutella empanadas for $2.99 (or a dozen for $14.99), $2 margaritas, or a gallon of margaritas to go for $34.99.
When: Ongoing
Cousins Subs
The deal: Buy a $25 gift card and you'll get a gift certificate for a free 7.5-inch sub in a bowl.
When: Through December 31
Quiznos
The deal: Get four meals for $29.99. The family meal comes with four 8-inch subs, four bags of chips, and four cookies. Use the very memorable code "8026."
When: Ongoing
Pizza Ranch
The deal: Any two large pizzas will run you $22. The coupon (if you're not ordering online) can be found on the restaurant's site.
When: Through December 31
Hooters
The deal: Make a $30 purchase and you'll get $10 off with the code "GET10." Place an order for $50, and you'll wind up with $15 off when you use the code "GET15." However, if you think you've spotted a trend, you'll be disappointed to find out there's no "GET20."
When: Ongoing
Smokey Bones
The deal: Get a free kids meal with the purchase of any adult entrée.
When: A limited time
Grimaldi's
The deal: There's a new $25 meal deal that you can get for carryout. It comes with an 18-inch traditional cheese pizza, a small house or Caesar salad, and your choice of a slice of cheesecake or two mini cannolis. Unfortunately, it's not available at locations in New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut.
When: Ongoing
Taco Cabana
The deal: If you work in a restaurant, hotel, food service industry, grocery store, big-box store, or drugstore, you can get 50% off your order when you purchase while wearing a uniform or show an ID.
When: Ongoing
Additionally, we've put together a list of places offering free food to healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Additionally, we've put together a list of places offering free food to healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 outbreak.