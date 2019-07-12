Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Fries for National French Fry Day

This is America. If you're eating food, you better god damn well put some kind of potato on the side of your meal. Hash browns or home fries for breakfast. French fries for lunch. Mashed or baked taters for dinner. Having a picnic? Don't forget the potato salad.
However, today we focus on just one of those sides. We celebrate the humble french fry for National French Fry Day on July 13. It's always there to help you on your burger journey. It's a magnificent creation that comes in oh, so many styles. So, get out and enjoy a fry or two. We've rounded up some of the best deals celebrating National French Fry Day. You'll find free and cheap fries from Carl's Jr, BurgerFi, and loads of other local and national restaurants. Dig in.
Timothy DeLaGhetto on Tourist Traps That Don't Suck
Free Fries on National French Fry Day
McDonald's
The deal: Order through Uber Eats with a code found on the app, and you'll get a free medium order of fries with your purchase. Boom. Fry Day.
When: July 13, after 11am
Sheetz
The deal: All 589 locations will offer free french fries to anyone who orders through the Sheetz app.
When: July 13
Carl's Jr.
The deal: When you sign up for the Carl's Jr promo club, you'll get a free small order of fries and a small beverage with the purchase of a Western Bacon Cheeseburger.
When: Ongoing
Penn Station East Coast Subs
The deal: Haul a free small order of fresh-cut fries to your table with the purchase of any sandwich.
When: July 13
SAJJ Mediterranean
The deal: Nab a free side of fries with the purchase of an entrée. Be sure to mention the offer at the counter in order to get the goods.
When: July 13
Wingstop
The deal: Wingstop's "The Club" dishes up a free order of fries when you sign up.
When: Ongoing
Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes
The deal: It's right in the name, so of course you can celebrate at Mooyah. Download the Mooyah Rewards app to get a free order of fries.
When: Ongoing
Snuffer's
The deal: A free small order of Cheddar Fries is headed your way when you download the Cheddar Fries Nation app.
When: Ongoing
The Gyro Shack
The deal: Get a free regular order of fries with any purchase at participating locations. You can stuff your face with the new menu addition in the form of regular fries, Greek Fries, or Loaded Greek Fries.
When: July 13
French Fry Deals on National French Fry Day
Burger King
The deal: Grab a large order of fries for just a dollar when you place a mobile order.
When: July 13
BurgerFi
The deal: For one-day-only, you can get an order of hand-cut fries for a buck. The offer is only valid when dining in at participating locations.
When: July 13
Farmer Boys
The deal: From noon to close, you can get an order of fries for just a buck. Just mention the offer or show this coupon. If you're a VIF member (that'd be Very Important Farmer, for whatever reason), scan your receipt into the app and you'll get a free order of fries on top of it all.
When: July 13
Islands
The deal: Use this coupon to get $5 off a purchase of $25 or more. Use it to celebrate whatever food holiday -- real or otherwise -- you choose.
When: Through July 31
Sonny's BBQ
The deal: Loads and loads of crinkle-cut fries are on the way. Get all-you-can-eat fries when you order a meal with fries as the side or when you order fries as a Sidekick.
When: July 13
Jimboy's Tacos
The deal: An order of fries with a side of queso will run you just $4 for National French Fry Day. The deal is only available at participating locations when you're dining in.
When: July 13
Other Deals on National French Fries Day
Applebee's
The deal: The chain's Neighborhood Drink of the Month for July is a Malibu. You can get one for just a dollar every day this month.
When: Through July 31
Burger King
The deal: The fast-food chain is now serving Crispy Tacos for just a buck.
When: For a limited time
Chili's
The deal: Michael Scott's favorite place to do business has a new Margarita of the Month. The Southern Back Porch 'Rita -- Southern Comfort, Lunazul tequila, mango puree, fresh sour, and unsweetened tea -- will be available for $5 all month.
When: Through July 31
Grimaldi's
The deal: Throughout July, Grimaldi's will be offering a Lunar Landing Shandy to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing on July 20. The drink includes Blue Moon, Sierra Mist, lemonade, and fresh lemon juice. It'll run you just $6.
When: July 1-31
UNO Pizzeria & Grill
The deal: Order one of five UNO Signature pasta entrees and you'll get the option to take home an order of pizza or one of three pasta dishes for free.
When: Through the end of the summer
B.GOOD
The deal: The chain is launching delivery via its app and will be serving up free delivery for the first two weeks of the month to celebrate. No minimum order required.
When: Through July 14
Instacart
The deal: Buy $15 worth of select Ben & Jerry's, Breyers, and/or Talenti products to get $5 off your order or free delivery.
When: Through 28
Instacart
The deal: Pick up $15 worth of select combos of Haagen-Dazs, Edy's, Deyer's, or Outshine to get $5 off your order or free delivery.
When: Through August 4
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.