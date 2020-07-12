Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Fries Today for National French Fry Day
One of the best ways to prepare a potato has its own day.
French fries are the Stephen Root of the fast food world. They're always on the side, admirably doing a real nice job. But, unfortunately, fries are never the burger.
Nonetheless, Monday, July 13 is National French Fry Day. No, that doesn't make them the star of your lunch plate, but it is their Milton Waddams moment, their Jimmy James. It's a time to shine. To help cast a spotlight on one of the best shapes a potato can take, restaurants across the US are offering specials that will get you those salty, (hopefully) crispy fries. To aid your personal celebration of the mighty fry, you'll find offers from McDonald's, Carl's Jr., Smashburger, Farmer Boys, and many other places that sling spuds.
Here's our running list of the best deals you'll find on National French Fry Day.
Free Fries for National French Fry Day
McDonald's
The deal: Get a totally free medium order of fries through the mobile app.
When: July 13
Carl's Jr.
The deal: Get a free small order of fries and small beverage when you sign up for the promo club and buy a Western Bacon Cheeseburger.
When: Ongoing
Smashburger
The deal: Place an order for a Double Burger and you'll get a free side of Smash Fries.
When: July 13
Jack in the Box
The deal: You're going to land a free order of french fries with any purchase at Jack in the Box.
When: July 13
Fatburger/Fatburger & Buffalo's Express
The deal: Make a purchase of at least $20 on Postmates to get a free order of Skinny or Fat Fries.
When: July 13-19
Elevation Burger
The deal: Make a purchase and get a free order of regular fries. Mention the promo to let them know you're in on the deal.
When: July 13
Elevation Burger
The deal: If you're ordering through UberEats, grab a free order of Regular Fries when you place an order for at least $20.
When: July 13-19
Snuffer's Restaurant & Bar
The deal: Get free fries if you're a loyalty program member or if you order through its mobile app.
When: June 13
Village Burger Bar
The deal: If you're a loyalty program member, you're getting free fries for National French Fry Day.
When: July 13
The Stand
The deal: Get a free order of fries with a purchase through the restaurant's app.
When: July 13
Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes
The deal: Get a free order of fries when you download the app and sign-up for Mooyah Rewards.
When: Ongoing
Red Cow
The deal: The Minneapolis-based chain's e-club offers a $10 gift to apply to your check the next time you dine in after you sign up for its rewards program.
When: Ongoing
Snuffer's
The deal: Download the Cheddar Fries Nation app and you'll get, unsurprisingly, a free small order of Cheddar Fries.
When: Ongoing
Steak 'n Shake
The deal: Everyone -- yes, that includes you -- is getting a free order of fries at Steak 'n Shake. You'll have to go through the drive-thru, but there's no minimum order. It's open to anyone, at any time as a part of a program called "We're All Essential."
When: Ongoing
The Halal Guys
The deal: Order through Grubhub to get a free side of fries with any order of at least $15.
When: "A limited time"
Beef 'O' Brady's
The deal: Get a free basket of fries with any purchase that hits the $10 minimum.
When: July 13
Deals on Fries for National French Fry Day
KFC
The deal: Get the Secret Recipe Fries for the throwback price of 30 cents.
When: July 13
Farmer Boys
The deal: Get "always crispy" fries for just a buck with any purchase made after 2pm.
When: July 13, after 2pm
Checkers & Rally's
The deal: Get any size order of fries for just a buck starting at noon on National French Fry Day.
When: July 13, noon to close
BurgerFi
The deal: Get half-price double cheeseburgers with the in-store purchase of any regular-sized order of fresh fries.
When: July 13
BurgerFi
The deal: Get a free regular size order for BurgerFi's fresh-cut fries with any purchase made through the app.
When: July 14-17
Taco John's
The deal: Get a free small order of Potato Olés through the Taco John's app. They're not french fries, but they're real damn good.
When: July 13
Other Deals on National French Fry Day
Burger King
The deal: Use the BK mobile app to get BOGO Whoppers.
When: Ongoing
Burger King
The deal: Nab a $1 mini shake at the drive-thru.
When: Only for a little while
Sonic Drive-In
The deal: The chain's new Lemonberry Slush Float is out. You can get a medium for just $2.99.
When: Through August 2
Baskin-Robbins
The deal: If you order at least $15 of ice cream through DoorDash, you'll get a $0 delivery fee. Happy Ice Cream Month to you.
When: Through July 31
Noodles & Company
The deal: Get free delivery on any meal.
When: Through July 17
Pollo Tropical
The deal: The company has extended its Free Kids Lunch program throughout the summer at all 139 Florida locations. Kids 12 and under get a free Kids Classic TropiChop and bottled water every weekday. You can only grab it at the drive-thru window, and kids have to be present. You'll get one meal per kid, and no purchase is required.
When: Weekdays through August 28, 11am-12pm
Taco Cabana
The deal: Every day in July, Cabana will be hosting MargaritaPalooza at each of its Texas locations. There will be 12 different margaritas on offer, and each of them will only run you two bucks.
When: Through July 31
Grimaldi's
The deal: There's a new $25 meal deal that you can get for carryout. It comes with an 18-inch traditional cheese pizza, a small house or Caesar salad, and your choice of a slice of cheesecake or two mini cannolis. Unfortunately, it's not available at locations in New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut.
When: Ongoing
Rubio's Coastal Grill
The deal: Place an order directly through the Rubio's app or Rubios.com to get free delivery on an order of at least $20.
When: Ongoing
Alden's Ice Cream
The deal: The organic ice cream company has posted a coupon that gets you $1 off any Alden's Organic product at a retail location.
When: Throughout July
Besa mi Vino
The deal: Take 20% off any order of the canned wine with the code "BESAFRIENDS."
When: Ongoing
Olive Garden
The deal: The pasta chain is now offering alcohol delivery that features $15 bottles of wine, $10 six-packs, and $3 White Claws. You have to order food to get alcohol, and the deal is only available where local laws permit.
When: Ongoing
Instacart
The deal: Buy any single-serve ice cream at a grocery store through Instacart to get $1 off when you buy one or $1.50 off when you buy two.
When: Through September 27
Starbucks
The deal: If you download the app and sign up for the Rewards Program for the first time, the ubiquitous coffee shop is going to give you one free drink in the form of 150 reward points.
When: Through August 10
Natural Light
The deal: If you file your taxes with TaxAct, Natural Light will give you a free case of Natural Light. Get all the details here.
When: Through July 15
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
The deal: Get half-off a large pizza with the code "HALFOFF" or get a $6 take-home entrée with a $9.95 purchase. There's a limit of three of the cheap meals per order.
When: A limited time
