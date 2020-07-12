News Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Fries Today for National French Fry Day One of the best ways to prepare a potato has its own day.

Shutterstock.com

French fries are the Stephen Root of the fast food world. They're always on the side, admirably doing a real nice job. But, unfortunately, fries are never the burger. Nonetheless, Monday, July 13 is National French Fry Day. No, that doesn't make them the star of your lunch plate, but it is their Milton Waddams moment, their Jimmy James. It's a time to shine. To help cast a spotlight on one of the best shapes a potato can take, restaurants across the US are offering specials that will get you those salty, (hopefully) crispy fries. To aid your personal celebration of the mighty fry, you'll find offers from McDonald's, Carl's Jr., Smashburger, Farmer Boys, and many other places that sling spuds. Here's our running list of the best deals you'll find on National French Fry Day.

Courtesy of Smashburger

Deals on Fries for National French Fry Day KFC

The deal: Get the Secret Recipe Fries for the throwback price of 30 cents.

When: July 13 Farmer Boys

The deal: Get "always crispy" fries for just a buck with any purchase made after 2pm.

When: July 13, after 2pm Checkers & Rally's

The deal: Get any size order of fries for just a buck starting at noon on National French Fry Day.

When: July 13, noon to close BurgerFi

The deal: Get half-price double cheeseburgers with the in-store purchase of any regular-sized order of fresh fries.

When: July 13 BurgerFi

The deal: Get a free regular size order for BurgerFi's fresh-cut fries with any purchase made through the app.

When: July 14-17 Taco John's

The deal: Get a free small order of Potato Olés through the Taco John's app. They're not french fries, but they're real damn good.

When: July 13