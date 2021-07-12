News Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Fries for National French Fries Day It's a good day to like hot spuds, because restaurants have a ton of deals on french fries.

Photo by volodyar/Shutterstock

French fries are to the take-out order what Tyler Johnson is to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Maybe they cost too much on their own. They aren't a centerpiece of the meal. But they're an important piece of that winning meal. (Am I just missing hockey too much already?) Unlike hockey right now, you can find french fries. In fact, July 13 is a day when they're exceedingly easy to track down. It's National French Fry Day, and you're going to find free and low-cost fries pretty easily. Restaurants like McDonald's Smashburger, Jack in the Box, and a whole lot more are slinging fries on the cheap to celebrate the spud-based holiday. Here are all the best deals you're going to find on french fries for this special day.

Free French Fries on National French Fry Day Wendy's

The deal: Get a free large order of fries with a purchase made through the Wendy's app.

When: July 13

The deal: Order through the McDonald's app and opt-in to its new rewards program to get a free order of fries.

When: July 13 Carl's Jr.

The deal: Get a free small order of fries and small beverage when you sign up for the promo club and buy a Western Bacon Cheeseburger.

When: Ongoing Wing Boss

The deal: For National French Fry Day, the code “FREEFRIES” will get you a free order of Seasoned or Cajun Fries with an order of at least 10 wings.

When: July 13 Big Deal Burger

The deal: Order through the Big Deal website and get a free order of Seasoned or Cajun Fries with any sandwich purchase. Use the code “FREEFRIES.”

When: July 13 Red Robin

The deal: Get free, unlimited refills on bottomless fries.

When: Ongoing Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes

The deal: Get a free order of fries when you download the app and sign-up for Mooyah Rewards.

When: Ongoing Red Cow

The deal: The Minneapolis-based chain's e-club offers a $10 gift to apply to your check the next time you dine in after you sign up for its rewards program.

When: Ongoing Snuffer's

The deal: Download the Cheddar Fries Nation app and you'll get, unsurprisingly, a free small order of Cheddar Fries.

When: Ongoing 7-Eleven

The deal: It's celebrating its birthday all month by dropping a free small Slurpee into every 7Rewards account in July. Sign up anytime, and you'll be gifted a free Slurpee redeemable throughout the month.

When: Through July 31 Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux

The deal: Get a free order of fries when you sign up via Walk-On's mobile app.

When: July 13

Photo courtesy of Smashburger

French Fry Deals for National French Fry Day Smashburger

The deal: Get a regular size order of Smash Fries, Sweet Potato Fries, or regular fries for a dollar with the purchase of any burger or sandwich.

When: July 13

The deal: Order any size of fries, and they'll run you just $1.

When: July 13 Spudsy

The deal: You can order Spudsy's Sweet Potato Fries by mail and get 20% off for National French Fry Day. Use the code "SPUDSYFRIES20."

When: July 13

Other Deals on National French Fry Day Subway

The deal: Subway's doing a major overhaul of its menu. To celebrate, its giving out

When: July 13, 10am to noon

The deal: Get a Kids Meal for a dollar with the purchase of a regular meal.

When: A limited time Red Robin

The deal: Trim 10% off a Red Robin gift card as long as you spend at least $25 on it.

When: July 12-18 Chili's

The deal: July's Margarita of the Month is the Captain's Stay-Cay 'Rita with Captain Morgan Spiced Rum and Lunazul Tequila. It'll run you just $5.

When: Through July 31 Smashburger

The deal: Get a $3 Sam Adams, Blue Moon, White Claw, or Coors with any purchase.

When: Through August 29 Cracker Barrel

The deal: Take 10% off online orders with the code "ONLINE10." You have to order through the Cracker Barrel site to get the discount.

When: Through July 31 Dunkin'

The deal: Grab a medium iced or hot Sunrise Batch Coffee for $2.

When: Through July 20 7-Eleven

The deal: Use the 7Rewards app to get a $1 small Slurpee or a $1 grill item like the Cheeseburger Bites, eggrolls, or Buffalo Chicken Rollers.

When: July 1-31

