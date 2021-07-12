Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Fries for National French Fries Day
It's a good day to like hot spuds, because restaurants have a ton of deals on french fries.
French fries are to the take-out order what Tyler Johnson is to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Maybe they cost too much on their own. They aren't a centerpiece of the meal. But they're an important piece of that winning meal. (Am I just missing hockey too much already?)
Unlike hockey right now, you can find french fries. In fact, July 13 is a day when they're exceedingly easy to track down. It's National French Fry Day, and you're going to find free and low-cost fries pretty easily. Restaurants like McDonald's Smashburger, Jack in the Box, and a whole lot more are slinging fries on the cheap to celebrate the spud-based holiday.
Here are all the best deals you're going to find on french fries for this special day.
Free French Fries on National French Fry DayWendy's
The deal: Get a free large order of fries with a purchase made through the Wendy's app.
When: July 13
McDonald's
The deal: Order through the McDonald's app and opt-in to its new rewards program to get a free order of fries.
When: July 13
Carl's Jr.
The deal: Get a free small order of fries and small beverage when you sign up for the promo club and buy a Western Bacon Cheeseburger.
When: Ongoing
Wing Boss
The deal: For National French Fry Day, the code “FREEFRIES” will get you a free order of Seasoned or Cajun Fries with an order of at least 10 wings.
When: July 13
Big Deal Burger
The deal: Order through the Big Deal website and get a free order of Seasoned or Cajun Fries with any sandwich purchase. Use the code “FREEFRIES.”
When: July 13
Red Robin
The deal: Get free, unlimited refills on bottomless fries.
When: Ongoing
Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes
The deal: Get a free order of fries when you download the app and sign-up for Mooyah Rewards.
When: Ongoing
Red Cow
The deal: The Minneapolis-based chain's e-club offers a $10 gift to apply to your check the next time you dine in after you sign up for its rewards program.
When: Ongoing
Snuffer's
The deal: Download the Cheddar Fries Nation app and you'll get, unsurprisingly, a free small order of Cheddar Fries.
When: Ongoing
7-Eleven
The deal: It's celebrating its birthday all month by dropping a free small Slurpee into every 7Rewards account in July. Sign up anytime, and you'll be gifted a free Slurpee redeemable throughout the month.
When: Through July 31
Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux
The deal: Get a free order of fries when you sign up via Walk-On's mobile app.
When: July 13
French Fry Deals for National French Fry DaySmashburger
The deal: Get a regular size order of Smash Fries, Sweet Potato Fries, or regular fries for a dollar with the purchase of any burger or sandwich.
When: July 13
Checkers & Rally's
The deal: Order any size of fries, and they'll run you just $1.
When: July 13
Spudsy
The deal: You can order Spudsy's Sweet Potato Fries by mail and get 20% off for National French Fry Day. Use the code "SPUDSYFRIES20."
When: July 13
Other Deals on National French Fry DaySubway
The deal: Subway's doing a major overhaul of its menu. To celebrate, its giving out one million free sandwiches (50 per location).
When: July 13, 10am to noon
Arby's
The deal: Get a Kids Meal for a dollar with the purchase of a regular meal.
When: A limited time
Red Robin
The deal: Trim 10% off a Red Robin gift card as long as you spend at least $25 on it.
When: July 12-18
Chili's
The deal: July's Margarita of the Month is the Captain's Stay-Cay 'Rita with Captain Morgan Spiced Rum and Lunazul Tequila. It'll run you just $5.
When: Through July 31
Smashburger
The deal: Get a $3 Sam Adams, Blue Moon, White Claw, or Coors with any purchase.
When: Through August 29
Cracker Barrel
The deal: Take 10% off online orders with the code "ONLINE10." You have to order through the Cracker Barrel site to get the discount.
When: Through July 31
Dunkin'
The deal: Grab a medium iced or hot Sunrise Batch Coffee for $2.
When: Through July 20
7-Eleven
The deal: Use the 7Rewards app to get a $1 small Slurpee or a $1 grill item like the Cheeseburger Bites, eggrolls, or Buffalo Chicken Rollers.
When: July 1-31