News

Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Fries for National French Fries Day

It's a good day to like hot spuds, because restaurants have a ton of deals on french fries.

By Dustin Nelson

Updated on 7/13/2021 at 11:08 PM

National French Fry Day Deals 2021
Photo by volodyar/Shutterstock

French fries are to the take-out order what Tyler Johnson is to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Maybe they cost too much on their own. They aren't a centerpiece of the meal. But they're an important piece of that winning meal. (Am I just missing hockey too much already?)

Unlike hockey right now, you can find french fries. In fact, July 13 is a day when they're exceedingly easy to track down. It's National French Fry Day, and you're going to find free and low-cost fries pretty easily. Restaurants like McDonald's Smashburger, Jack in the Box, and a whole lot more are slinging fries on the cheap to celebrate the spud-based holiday. 

Here are all the best deals you're going to find on french fries for this special day. 

Free French Fries on National French Fry Day

Wendy's
The deal: Get a free large order of fries with a purchase made through the Wendy's app. 
When: July 13

McDonald's
The deal: Order through the McDonald's app and opt-in to its new rewards program to get a free order of fries. 
When: July 13

Carl's Jr. 
The deal: Get a free small order of fries and small beverage when you sign up for the promo club and buy a Western Bacon Cheeseburger. 
When: Ongoing

Wing Boss
The deal: For National French Fry Day, the code “FREEFRIES” will get you a free order of Seasoned or Cajun Fries with an order of at least 10 wings.
When: July 13

Big Deal Burger
The deal: Order through the Big Deal website and get a free order of Seasoned or Cajun Fries with any sandwich purchase. Use the code “FREEFRIES.”
When: July 13

Red Robin
The deal: Get free, unlimited refills on bottomless fries.
When: Ongoing

Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes
The deal: Get a free order of fries when you download the app and sign-up for Mooyah Rewards. 
When: Ongoing

Red Cow
The deal: The Minneapolis-based chain's e-club offers a $10 gift to apply to your check the next time you dine in after you sign up for its rewards program.
When: Ongoing

Snuffer's
The deal: Download the Cheddar Fries Nation app and you'll get, unsurprisingly, a free small order of Cheddar Fries. 
When: Ongoing

7-Eleven
The deal: It's celebrating its birthday all month by dropping a free small Slurpee into every 7Rewards account in July. Sign up anytime, and you'll be gifted a free Slurpee redeemable throughout the month. 
When: Through July 31

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux
The deal: Get a free order of fries when you sign up via Walk-On's mobile app. 
When: July 13

National French Fry Day Deals 2021
Photo courtesy of Smashburger

French Fry Deals for National French Fry Day

Smashburger
The deal: Get a regular size order of Smash Fries, Sweet Potato Fries, or regular fries for a dollar with the purchase of any burger or sandwich. 
When: July 13

Checkers & Rally's
The deal: Order any size of fries, and they'll run you just $1. 
When: July 13

Spudsy
The deal: You can order Spudsy's Sweet Potato Fries by mail and get 20% off for National French Fry Day. Use the code "SPUDSYFRIES20."
When: July 13

Other Deals on National French Fry Day

Subway
The deal: Subway's doing a major overhaul of its menu. To celebrate, its giving out one million free sandwiches (50 per location).
When: July 13, 10am to noon

Arby's
The deal: Get a Kids Meal for a dollar with the purchase of a regular meal. 
When: A limited time

Red Robin
The deal: Trim 10% off a Red Robin gift card as long as you spend at least $25 on it. 
When: July 12-18

Chili's
The deal: July's Margarita of the Month is the Captain's Stay-Cay 'Rita with Captain Morgan Spiced Rum and Lunazul Tequila. It'll run you just $5.
When: Through July 31

Smashburger
The deal: Get a $3 Sam Adams, Blue Moon, White Claw, or Coors with any purchase. 
When: Through August 29

Cracker Barrel
The deal: Take 10% off online orders with the code "ONLINE10." You have to order through the Cracker Barrel site to get the discount. 
When: Through July 31

Dunkin'
The deal: Grab a medium iced or hot Sunrise Batch Coffee for $2. 
When: Through July 20

7-Eleven
The deal: Use the 7Rewards app to get a $1 small Slurpee or a $1 grill item like the Cheeseburger Bites, eggrolls, or Buffalo Chicken Rollers. 
When: July 1-31

Want more food deals?

Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza dealsreward programs, birthday freebiesgift card offersfood delivery offersalcohol delivery deals, and perks for getting your vaccination against COVID-19. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Dustin Nelson is a Senior Staff Writer at Thrillist. Follow Dustin Nelson on Twitter.
Our Newsletter
Sign up to The UpBeat
A weekly dose of good feels and good deals.
By Signing Up, I Agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy.