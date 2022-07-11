Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Fries for National French Fries Day
It's time to celebrate deep-fried taters.
French Fries are the ultimate supporting cast for a plate. They make everything around them better. They're good on their own. They even elevate the extras of the food world like mayo or ketchup. They are to lunch what Stephen Tobolowsky is to TV shows.
So it absolutely makes sense that July 13 is National Stephen Tobol— I mean, National French Fry Day. The food holiday means that a truckload of spud-based deals is incoming. you're going to find free or discounted fries at places like Wendy's and Fatburger or services like Grubhub and DoorDash.
So, without any further tortured analogies, here are the best deals you're going to find on National French Fry Day.
Free Food on National French Fry Day
Fatburger
The deal: Get a free order of Fat or Skinny Fries with any purchase made in-store or online. You'll have to mention the promo or drop in the code "FrenchFryDay22" to get the goods.
When: July 13-19
Pollo Campero
The deal: Celebrate National French Fry Day by grabbing a free side of fries with any entrée purchase. Use the code "GOLDEN22."
When: July 13
Elevation Burger
The deal: Get a free order of French Fries with any purchase made through Grubhub.
When: July 13-19
Charleys
The deal: Rewards app members get free French Fries with the purchase of any cheesesteak.
When: July 13
McDonald's
The deal: Get a free McFlurry (any size) when you make a purchase of at least $1.
When: July 13
IHOP
The deal: Kids get a free entrée of the kid's menu with the purchase of an adult entrée.
When: Through August 21, 4-10 pm
Fry Deals on National French Fry Day
Heinz and DoorDash
The deal: To remind potato lovers that ketchup is the Abbott to fries' Costello, you can take $5.70 off any DoorDash order that hits the $15 minimum and includes fries.
When: July 13
Hot Dog on a Stick
The deal: Get a free surprise (OoOoOo... mysterious) with any fry purchase in-store or online.
When: July 13
Farmer Boys
The deal: Get the Always Crispy Fries for a dollar with any other purchase at participating locations.
When: July 13
Other Deals on National French Fry Day
Noodles & Company
The deal: If you're a Noodles Rewards member, you can get an add-on for free when you order Mac n Cheese.
When: July 7-13
KFC
The deal: Get free delivery when you order through the KFC app or website.
When: July 4-24
Marble Slab Creamery
The deal: Rewards members can redeem a randomized prize in the app at any point during National Ice Cream Month. You might get a free small ice cream, BOGO small ice cream, or other smaller discounts.
When: Through July 31
Bonchon
The deal: Get free delivery all month.
When: Through July 31
Ruth's Chris Steak House
The deal: Buy a $150 gift card and get a $25 bonus card that's good through August 31.
When: July 12-13
