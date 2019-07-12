McDonald's Is Serving Up Free Fries for National French Fry Day

The absurd number of food holidays in July keeps on delivering a heap of food deals. First up this weekend is National French Fry Day on July 13, a day you may celebrate a hundred times per year already.
But the actual National French Fry Day is a day for passionate celebration of our thin, fried potato friends. If you want in, there are many ways you can find yourself commemorating the contributions of the potato to the side of your plate, but McDonald's is trying to make it a simple decision with a pair of deals for free fries.
Starting at 11am, order food from the Golden Arches through Uber Eats, and you'll be set up with an order of the second-best fast-food french fry available. When you place the order, you'll have to enter a promo code that can be found in the Uber Eats app and won't be revealed until the promotion starts. (A representative says the code will be different in every state.) There's no minimum order for you to get the free fries, but you'll have to pay a fee for orders placed under the $10 minimum.
Or you can use Apple Pay to place an order through the McDonald's app to get a free medium order for fries every day in July. This offer is valid with a $1 minimum purchase through Friday, July 26.
If that's not the ticket for you, there are many local and chain restaurants offering similar deals. Some are even offering free fries with no purchase if you download an app.
Get Your Bubble Tea in Hot Pot Form
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.