Everywhere You Can Get Free Fries for National French Fry Day

The humble French fry too often plays second fiddle on the dinner plate. Some other foodstuff is given top billing while the fries are left to linger after the "and." Burger and fries. Milkshake and fries. Poutine? Gravy, cheese, and fries.
On Friday, July 13, America will honor the "and." It's National French Fry Day. It's time for those fried starch sticks to take center stage. Many restaurants are offering free or cheap fries to help you celebrate the day in the traditional manner, which involves a pile of napkins, a salt shaker hat, a roll of Tums, and a massive pile of fries. Oh, and probably some ketchup.
Here are all the places you can go to indulge on July 13.
Free Food for National French Fry Day
McDonald's
The deal: With a minimum $1 purchase, you'll get a free medium order of french fries.
When: July 13
Dunkin' Donuts
The deal: 25 Dunkin' locations are giving out a free order of Donut Fries to the first 100 people through the door at 25 of its restaurants. Here's the list of participating locations.
When: July 13
Wayback Burgers
The deal: Get bottomless fries with the purchase of a burger or sandwich. It's the perfect deal for anyone attempting to see how many fries they're capable of eating in a single sitting.
When: July 13
Farmer Boys
The deal: The fast-casual hub in California and Nevada is doling out a free side of fries with every order of a farm-fresh burger. It's available at every Farmer Boys location.
When: July 13
Sajj Mediterranean
The deal: All seven California locations are giving out a free side of fries with a purchase of any bowl, wrap, pita, or salad entrée.
When: July 13
Steak 'N Shake
The deal: Kids eat free all weekend at Steak 'N Shake. For every $9 you drop, one kid gets a free meal and each meal is served with fries or applesauce.
When: Ongoing
Food Deals for National French Fry Day
Carl's Jr.
The deal: Sign up for the email newsletter and you'll get a coupon for a free small fry and drink with the purchase of any $6 burger.
When: Ongoing
Meatheads
The deal: It's just $2 for an order of bottomless fries at every Meatheads restaurant.
When: July 13
Applebee's
The deal: Your neighborhood bar and grill is bringing back its all you can eat Riblets & Chicken Tenders promotion. The $12.99 plate comes with bottomless fries as well.
When: For a limited time
Coolhaus
The deal: Take $1 off a milkshake and fries at the Culver and Pasadena stores.
When: July 13
Chipotle
The deal: It has nothing to do with fries, but you can get free delivery on Chipotle orders across the US this week.
When: Through July 15
Other French Fry Day-Related News
Taco Bell
The deal: After a long wait, Nacho Fries have returned as of Thursday, July 12.
When: Around for a limited time.
More French Fry Deals?
If you know of National French Fry Day freebies and deals we missed, email the details to us at news@thrillist.com and we'll add 'em here.
