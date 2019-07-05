Everywhere You Can Get Super-Cheap Food for National Fried Chicken Day

Only days after the Fourth of July (which came bearing excellent food whether you were out grilling or just looking for deals at a local restaurant), it's National Fried Chicken Day. A week into the month, it's not hard to see why this is a hot month for free food deals.
National Fried Chicken Day on July 6 is not just a great day because fried chicken is delicious or because a shift from beef to chicken could ease some climate issues. It's a great day because there are worthwhile offers on fried chicken and other food to help your long weekend festivities continue long past the Fourth. Below you'll find offers from Slim Chickens, Popeyes, Cracker Barrel, and local restaurants that want to help the revelry maintain its momentum.
Take a look at some of the best Fried Chicken Day deals below.
Food Deals for National Fried Chicken Day
KFC
The deal: Get free delivery through Grubhub to celebrate.
When: July 4-7
Slim Chickens
The deal: Get a Chick's Meal (three chicken tenders, a pile of fries, Texas toast, and a medium drink) for just $5.99 at participating locations. The deal can be picked up when dining in, ordering online, or drive-thru. However, it's not available for delivery.
When: July 6
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
The deal: Get the Bigger Box for just $10. It comes with four pieces of bone-in chicken or six tenders, two regular sides, two biscuits, and two apple pies.
When: For a limited time
Dog Haus
The deal: For the clucky holiday you can get the Bad Mutha Clicka meal for $5. The offer is only available when you're dining in.
When: July 6
Del Taco
The deal: Get a free pair of grilled chicken tacos or Del Tacos when you sign up for the chain's rewards program.
When: Ongoing
Cracker Barrel
The deal: Take advantage of the restaurant's new Southern Fried Chicken Picnic Box. It comes with 12 pieces of Southern Fried Chicken, two country sides, and buttermilk biscuits for $33.99.
When: July 6
The Cheesecake Factory
The deal: Treat yourself to a complimentary slice of cheesecake when you order through DoorDash. Use the promo code "OREO" when you spend at least $17.76.
When: July 3-7
Local Food Deals for National Fried Chicken Day
Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken - Los Angeles and Santa Monica, California
The deal: Order any chicken sandwich and you can get a free fried egg on the sandwich. So, to reiterate, the chicken has to come before the egg.
When: July 6
80 Proof - Chicago, Illinois
The deal: The Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich will be 20% to celebrate the holiday.
When: July 6
Budweiser Brickhouse Tavern - Chicago, Illinois
The deal: The Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich -- fresh bun, buttermilk fried chicken breast, bacon ranch, spicy seasoning, bread and butter pickles, dijon, and lettuce -- will be 20% off all day long.
When: July 6
Honey's Kettle - Culver City, California
The deal: Buy one four-piece chicken dinner and get any lunch or dinner for half-off.
When: July 6
Other Deals on National Fried Chicken Day
Applebee's
The deal: The chain's Neighborhood Drink of the Month for July is a Malibu. You can get one for just a dollar every day this month.
When: Through July 31
Chili's
The deal: Michael Scott's favorite place to do business has a new Margarita of the Month. The Southern Back Porch 'Rita -- Southern Comfort, Lunazul tequila, mango puree, fresh sour, and unsweetened tea -- will be available for $5 all month.
When: Through July 31
Grimaldi's
The deal: Throughout July, Grimaldi's will be offering a Lunar Landing Shandy to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing on July 20. The drink includes Blue Moon, Sierra Mist, lemonade, and fresh lemon juice. It'll run you just $6.
When: July 1-31
Buffalo Wild Wings
The deal: Anytime Team USA eliminates the opposition in the knockout rounds of the World Cup, you can grab a 10-ounce Stone Brewing Pomma Said Knock You Out IPA for just $3 until the restaurant closes up.
When: Through July 7 (hopefully)
Pilot Flying J
The deal: The roadside pit stop just launched a Cinnabon Cookie Frosting Sandwich. Use the Pilot Flying J app to get a BOGO offer on the dessert sandwiches.
When: Through July 7
Mountain Mike's Pizza
The deal: With the promo code "180649," you can get $5 off any two medium pizzas.
When: Ongoing
UNO Pizzeria & Grill
The deal: Order one of five UNO Signature pasta entrees and you'll get the option to take home an order of pizza or one of three pasta dishes for free.
When: Through the end of the summer
B.GOOD
The deal: The chain is launching delivery via its app and will be serving up free delivery for the first two weeks of the month to celebrate. No minimum order required.
When: Through July 14
Instacart
The deal: Buy $15 worth of select Ben & Jerry's, Breyers, and/or Talenti products to get $5 off your order or free delivery.
When: Through 28
Instacart
The deal: Pick up $15 worth of select combos of Haagen-Dazs, Edy's, Deyer's, or Outshine to get $5 off your order or free delivery.
When: Through August 4
