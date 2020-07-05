News Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food Today for National Fried Chicken Day It's going to be a really good day.

Courtesy of Pollo Campero

You just made it through the Fourth of July weekend and are finally starting to get the smell of charcoal out of your "working pants." Now, it's July 6, and it's National Fried Chicken Day, which means it's time to eat again. Even with restaurants around the country closed, you can get curbside and delivery from some of the best fried chicken spots in the country. However, you might not be near one, you might be in a hurry, or you might have one of a thousand other reasons you're looking to get your meal and go. Fortunately, tons of local restaurants and chains are offering good deals on fried chicken. You'll find offers from places like Popeyes, KFC, and many other spots. Here's our running list of the best deals you'll find on fried chicken for National Fried Chicken Day.

Free Food for National Fried Chicken Day Pollo Campero

The deal: Get BOGO two- or three-piece fried chicken meals all day. If you're going to go wild, know there's a three BOGO meal limit per purchase.

When: July 6 KFC

The deal: You'll have to nab this one a little early. Order at least $15 worth of KFC through Postmates, and fireworks will appear on your screen. Tap it and you'll be rewarded with a free "fan-favorite" item like Biscuits or Mac & Cheese.

When: July 3-5

Fried Chicken Food Deals for National Fried Chicken Day Popeyes

The deal: Place an order of at least $15, and you'll get a $0 delivery fee when you order through UberEats or directly through the Popeyes app.

When: July 6 TKK Fried Chicken

The deal: Buy a Spicy Chicken Sandwich entrée or combo with the Kung Fu Tea app to get a free medium drink. That could be your choice of Kung Fu Green Tea, Passion Fruit Green Tea, Honey Lemonade, and Strawberry Lemonade.

When: July 6-8

Courtesy of TKK Fried Chicken

Other Deals Available on National Fried Chicken Day Blaze Pizza

The deal: Get free delivery through Postmates if you hit the order minimum of $15.

When: Ongoing Sonic Drive-In

The deal: The chain's new Lemonberry Slush Float is out. You can get a medium for just $2.99.

When: July 8 - August 2 Baskin-Robbins

The deal: If you order at least $15 of ice cream through DoorDash, you'll get a $0 delivery fee. Happy Ice Cream Month to you.

When: July 1-31 Taco Cabana

The deal: Every day in July, Cabana will be hosting MargaritaPalooza at each of its Texas locations. There will be 12 different margaritas on offer, and each of them will only run you two bucks.

When: Through July 31 Pollo Tropical

The deal: The company has extended its Free Kids Lunch program throughout the summer at all 139 Florida locations. Kids 12 and under get a free Kids Classic TropiChop and bottled water every weekday. You can only grab it at the drive-thru window, and kids have to be present. You'll get one meal per kid, and no purchase is required.

When: Weekdays through August 28, 11am-12pm Alden's Ice Cream

The deal: The organic ice cream company has posted a coupon that gets you $1 off any Alden's Organic product at a retail location.

When: Throughout July Besa mi Vino

The deal: Take 20% off any order of the canned wine with the code "BESAFRIENDS."

When: Ongoing Olive Garden

The deal: The pasta chain is now offering alcohol delivery with $15 bottles of wine, $10 six-packs, and $3 White Claws. You have to order food to get alcohol, and the deal is only available where local laws permit.

When: Ongoing