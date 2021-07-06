News Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for National Fried Chicken Day National Fried Chicken Day arrives on July 6, and there are a lot of deals out there for you.

Cole Saladino/Thrillist

The neighbors are still shooting off fireworks. Your "wearing pants" smell like firewood. You can't remember what day it is because you got a day off work and everything is wonky now. That means it must be National Fried Chicken Day. The food holiday lands on July 6, right after you've had your fill of burgers and hot dogs. It's a good time to hit the best local chicken spot you've got. If you don't have a favorite or just have an intense craving for a quick and easy chicken sandwich, there are loads of chains that are offering deals in recognition of the pseudo-holiday. You can find deals at Popeyes, TKK Fried Chicken, Taco John's, Dog Haus, and a bunch of other spots that will have some fried chicken ready in a hurry. Here are the best deals you're going to find on National Fried Chicken Day.

Free Food on National Fried Chicken Day Taco John’s

The deal: Get a free Fried Chicken Taco with a purchase made through the Taco John’s app.

When: July 6 Get a free Fried Chicken Taco with a purchase made through the Taco John’s app.: July 6 Popeyes

The deal: Get a free chicken sandwich with an online order of at least $10 through an offer available in the app as long as it's your first order through the Popeyes app.

When: Ongoing 7-Eleven

The deal: It's celebrating its birthday all month by dropping a free small Slurpee into every 7Rewards account in July. Sign up anytime, and you'll be gifted a free Slurpee redeemable throughout the month.

When: Throughb July 31 Jollibee

The deal: To celebrate the launch of its new app, you can get a free Peach Mango Pie with any order placed through the app. Use the code "JoyOnline."

When: Through July 12 Chipotle

The deal: It's offering buy-one-get-one-free entrées for one day only in partnership with the White House's National Month of Action for Vaccinations.

When: July 6, 3 pm-close

Photo courtesy of Dog Haus

Deals on Chicken for Fried Chicken Day Dog Haus

The deal: For National Fried Chicken Day, you can get the Bad Mutha Clucka or The Hot Chick meal for $5 when you order in-store for dine-in or takeout.

When: July 6 For National Fried Chicken Day, you can get the Bad Mutha Clucka or The Hot Chick meal for $5 when you order in-store for dine-in or takeout.: July 6 Pollo Campero

The deal: Use the code "NFCD21" to get 50% off family meals on National Fried Chicken Day as long as you order from the PC website or its mobile app.

When: July 6 Jollibee

The deal: For $20, you can grab a fried chicken sampler that comes with bone-in chicken, a three-piece chicken tender order, a six-piece Chickenjoy bucket, and two chicken sandwiches.

When: Through July 11 Sweet Chick

The deal: Get a free plant-based Daring Po Boy sandwich with the purchase of any chicken menu item at the NYC location. That includes orders made via Postmates or Seamless.

When: July 6-11 TKK Fried Chicken

The deal: You can trade something chicken-related -- an egg, a drawing of a chicken, your impression of an Arrested Development chicken dance -- in exchange for a free drumstick.

When: July 6

Other Deals on National Fried Chicken Day Milk Bar

The deal: Get a $1 soft serve with B'day Crumb for National Birthday Do Over Month, inviting everyone to celebrate the birthday they didn't get to celebrate like normal last year.

When: July 6 Get a $1 soft serve with B'day Crumb for National Birthday Do Over Month, inviting everyone to celebrate the birthday they didn't get to celebrate like normal last year.: July 6 Chili's

The deal: July's Margarita of the Month is the Captain's Stay-Cay 'Rita with Captain Morgan Spiced Rum and Lunazul Tequila. It'll run you just $5.

When: Through July 31 Smashburger

The deal: Get a $3 Sam Adams, Blue Moon, White Claw, or Coors with any purchase.

When: Through August 29 Dunkin'

The deal: Grab a medium iced or hot Sunrise Batch Coffee for $2.

When: Through July 20 7-Eleven

The deal: Use the 7Rewards app to get a $1 small Slurpee or a $1 grill item like the Cheeseburger Bites, eggrolls, or Buffalo Chicken Rollers.

When: July 1-31 Pie Five Pizza

The deal: Try its new Parmesan Crunch Stuffed Crust Pizza for $5 with the code "STFDCRNCH."

When: June 28 - July 11 Friendly's

The deal: Join the Friendly's Sweet Rewards Club and you'll get a free medium sundae.

When: Ongoing

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.