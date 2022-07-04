Everywhere You Can Get Cheap Fried Chicken for National Fried Chicken Day

Courtesy of Slawomir Fajer/Shutterstock

National Fried Chicken Day is tucked away neatly on July 6 every year. That means it's hidden between the Fourth of July and the pile of dirty clothes from your last camping trip that you swear you'll finally wash this weekend. To make time for all that laundry and mowing you've got on the to-do list, you can hit a restaurant on National Fried Chicken Day. Restaurants across the US will be offering discounts on fried chicken, whether you're looking for wings, chicken and waffles, or a crispy chicken sandwich. You're going to find deals at places like Jollibee, Popeyes, and other staples of a fried chicken diet. Here are the best deals you're going to find on National Fried Chicken Day.

Free Food on National Fried Chicken Day 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes

The deal: Slurpee Day is being spread out across 11 days this year. Speedy Rewards and 7Rewards members will get a coupon for a free small Slurpee in their account on July 1 and you can redeem it anytime over the next 11 days.

When: Through July 11 Carl's Jr. & Hardee's

The deal: Join the newly-launched rewards program to get your choice of a free Western Bacon Cheeseburger, Famous Star, or Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich.

When: Ongoing IHOP

The deal: Kids get a free entrée of the kid's menu with the purchase of an adult entrée.

When: Through August 21, 4-10 pm

Chicken Deals on National Fried Chicken Day Popeyes

The deal: Get five pieces of chicken for $7. Take advantage of that deal through the app, and you'll also get 150 bonus Popeyes Rewards points.

When: July 6 Jollibee

The deal: Get a 10-piece Chickenjoy bucket for $10 with the code "NFCD10." Alternatively, grab a two-piece Chicken Sandwich combo for $10 with the code "NFCD2."

When: July 6-12 Cracker Barrel

The deal: Get a free family-size order of Bacon Baked Beans with a curbside or delivery order of the Southern Fried Chicken Family Meal Basket. Use the code "FRIEDCHICKEN."

When: Through July 6 KFC

The deal: Get free delivery when you order through the KFC app or website.

When: July 4-24 Bonchon

The deal: Get free delivery all month.

When: Through July 31 Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen

The deal: The restaurant now offers Family Bundles to-go. Entrée options include House-Smoke Baby Back Ribs, Chicken Tenders, and Grilled Salmon. For $24.99, the Bundle also comes with two family-sized sides and a half-dozen Honey Butter Croissants.

When: Ongoing Del Taco

The deal: Sign up for Del Taco's Raving Fan eClub and get two free grilled chicken tacos or Del Tacos for signing up. If you download the Del App, you can also land another pair of free Del Tacos.

When: Ongoing

Other Food Deals on National Fried Chicken Day Chuck E. Cheese

The deal: Get a free small order of Dippin' Dots with any food purchase. Get ready to taste the future.

When: Through July 10 Noodles & Company

The deal: Noodles Rewards members get a free side with the purchase of a classic entrée.

When: Through July 6 Lenny & Larry's

The deal: Take 25% off the protein cookie shop's website with the code "JULY25OFF."

When: Through July 10 Marble Slab Creamery

The deal: Rewards members can redeem a randomized prize in the app at any point during National Ice Cream Month. You might get a free small ice cream, BOGO small ice cream, or other smaller discounts.

When: Through July 31