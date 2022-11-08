Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food on National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day

Courtesy of Big Buns

Fried chicken sandwiches aren't a new thing, but they have taken on a new life in the fast food world following the release of Popeyes' then-coveted chicken sandwich. Now, you expect to see them on the menu at most restaurants. And while Popeyes' sandwich is pretty no-frills, the quality of the ingredients have pushed chains to make their chicken sandwich more than an afterthought on a menu dominated by burgers. On November 9, National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day will drive home just how far chicken sandwiches have come at chains. Tons will be offering deals to get you through the door, including Popeyes, Zaxby's, Jollibee, Farmer Boys, and many others. Here are the best deals you'll find on National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day.

Chicken Sandwich Deals on National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day Popeyes

The deal: When you buy a chicken sandwich combo via Popeyes.com or the Popeyes app, get an additional chicken sandwich for free.

When: Through November 9 Zaxby's

The deal: Buy one Signature Sandwich and get a second one for free to celebrate National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day. You have to order through the app, though.

When: November 9 Farmer Boys

The deal: Get one of its fried chicken sandwiches for $5 for National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day.

When: November 9, 2 pm to close Jollibee

The deal: Stores in the US and Canada are offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on the Original Chicken Sandwich and Spicy Chicken Sandwich.

When: November 7-11 Big Buns

The deal: All five Virginia locations will offer a bundle featuring the Fricken' Good Fried Chicken Sammie, regular fries, and a fountain beverage for $13.

When: Through November 13

Other Food Deals on National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day Little Caesars

The deal: Its Detroit-Style Deep Dish Pizza is only $8.99 for a little bit while the chain tells everyone it's actually based in Detroit.

When: For a little while Bakers Square

The deal: Get a free slice of pie with the purchase of any entrée and beverage. You can eat it or slam it in the face of the next person who says "happy hump day." Your choice.

When: Every Wednesday O’Charleys

The deal: Get a free slice of pie on Wednesdays. Though, you have to buy a meal. This isn't a Little Free Library full of pies.

When: Every Wednesday Carvel

The deal: Grab an ice cream sundae and it’ll throw in another one for free because hump day calls for double the sundaes.

When: Ongoing, every Wednesday

Gift Card Deals Available on National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day California Pizza Kitchen

The deal: Purchase $100 in gift cards and get a bonus card worth $20.

When: Through December 31 Grimaldi's

The deal: Get a free $10 bonus gift card when you buy a $50 gift card. You can also get a bonus $20 card when you buy a $100 gift card. The bonus cards will expire on January 31, 2023.

When: Through December 31