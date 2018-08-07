Everywhere You Can Get Free Frozen Custard for National Frozen Custard Day

Frozen custard is like the girlfriend in the "distracted boyfriend" meme -- the creamy treat tends to be overlooked when you can easily get your hands on a perfectly swirled soft serve ice cream cone instead. Ice cream dominates the frozen dessert arena and there's no disputing that, but frozen custard reigns supreme for at least one day every year: National Frozen Custard Day. This year, it falls on Wednesday, August 8.
To celebrate this sweet "holiday," several popular chains -- BurgerFi, Rita's Italian Ice, Andy's Frozen Custard, among others -- are scooping free frozen custard and various other frozen custard offers. Of course, you can't just walked into any frozen custard purveyor and demand a free cup of the stuff, but you can expect freebies and discounts, if you know where to look. We made a handy list (shown below) of National Frozen Custard Day deals to make it easy for you, but be sure to also check out your local frozen custard shops for more ways to celebrate. You'll have brain freeze in no time.
Free Frozen Custard Deals
BurgerFi
The deal: Hit up this fast casual burger, hot dog, and custard chain for a free small frozen custard. You don't have to buy anything to get the free dessert, but you may want to call your local outpost ahead of time to make sure they're participating in the promotion.
When: August 8
Andy's Frozen Custard
The deal: This frozen custard chain will give you a free small cone for every $10 gift card you purchase. If you buy a $20 gift card, they'll give you a free small one-topping concrete.
When: Through August 12
Abbott's Frozen Custard
The deal: This chain is giving away whole pints of frozen custard, though it's more of a guessing game contest. If you can correctly guess how many gallons of custard the company's Lake Avenue location in Rochester, New York will make for National Custard Day, you'll win three pints of frozen custard.
When: August 8
Here Are the 4 Craziest 'Game of Thrones' Theories (Spoilers)
Other National Frozen Custard Day Deals
Rita's Italian Ice
The deal: The world's largest Italian ice and frozen custard franchise is celebrating the frozen food holiday by serving up frozen custard for 99 cents. Rita's says the discounted custard comes in a "promotional size," so it's somewhat unclear how much you'll get. Only one way to find out, though.
When: August 8
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
The deal: Although you may not have heard of it, Freddy's could very well be America's best burger chain. As for National Frozen Custard Day, Freddy's is offering a deal for $1 single cones, dishes, or custard cookies (think ice cream sandwich, but with custard). For every discounted treat sold, the company will donate 50 cents to the Kids in Need Foundation.
When: August 8
Culver's
The deal: While Culver's isn't running any nationwide promotions for National Frozen Custard Day, some locations may serve up their own deals for the occasion. Call your nearest location and find out. Worst case scenario, you can sign up for the chain's email club and get a coupon for a free scoop.
When: August 8
Dairy Queen
The deal: Yes, we know, this isn't frozen custard, but it's close enough to warrant including here. Download the DQ mobile app, sign up for an account, and you'll get a coupon for a free small Blizzard.
When: Ongoing
More Free Food and Drink
National Frozen Custard Day isn't your only chance to score free food and drink this month. Check out our running list of all the best free food deals all throughout August.
Got Another National Frozen Custard Day Deal?
If you know of a frozen custard freebie or deal we missed, send us the info (including a link to the deal) to news@thrillist.com and we'll add it here.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.