News Everywhere You Can Get Free Froyo for National Frozen Yogurt Day We recommend getting extra creative with the toppings for the occasion.

Part of going out for frozen yogurt is pushing the physical limits on how many toppings you can pack into your cup of froyo swirls. It's nearly impossible to turn down the dazzling toppings bar's unspoken challenge to stack, cookie dough pieces, cheesecake bites, and sour gummy worms (for good measure) to unspeakable heights. That's doubly so on National Frozen Yogurt Day, which arrives this Saturday, February 6. On this delightful "food holiday," you're basically required to go overboard—more overboard than usual, that is—with your frozen yogurt concoction. That's because major froyo chains across the country are celebrating the occasion with freebies and deals, leaving you with more money to spend on a mountain of brownie bites on top of your favorite flavors. Here are the best and most worthwhile National Frozen Yogurt Day deals you'll find out there:

Other Food Deals to Get on National Frozen Yogurt Day Wendy's

The deal: Fire up the Wendy's mobile app and you can get

When: Through February 21 Fire up the Wendy's mobile app and you can get a free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger with a purchase.Through February 21 McDonald's

The deal: Spicy Chicken McNuggets are back alongside the chain's spicy Mighty Sauce. Best of all, you can score a free six-piece order through DoorDash when you hit the $20 minimum and use the code "SPICY."

When: February 2-6 Krystal

The deal: Get ten Krystals and ten wings for $10 with the chain's "10 10 10" deal. The offer is valid at Krystal locations or via DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub.

When: February 6-8 Steak 'n Shake

The deal: Everyone gets a free order of fries. All you have to do is go through the drive-thru. There's no minimum order.

When: Ongoing Burger King

The deal: Spend at least $1 and the King will throw in a free Kids Meal. Download the app and sign up for an account to redeem this offer.

When: Ongoing

