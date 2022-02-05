Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Treats for National Frozen Yogurt Day
Frozen Yogurt Day might sound a little silly, but you can get some great treats at a discount for the day.
It's a law of frozen yogurt that part of getting your cup o' swirls is making it into a contest. It can be against friends or against yourself. See how high that tower can get and how many toppings you can cram in the cup.
There's a holiday dedicated to that massive tower you can build. February 6 is National Frozen Yogurt Day. The big froyo chains across the country will celebrate the "holiday" with deals on frozen yogurt and toppings. You're basically required to make a beautiful swirl and load it with cookie dough and M&Ms.
Here are all the deals worth your time on National Frozen Yogurt Day.
Dessert & Frozen Yogurt Deals on Frozen Yogurt Day
TCBY
The deal: The shop is offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal for National Frozen Yogurt Day.
When: February 6
Yogurtland
The deal: There's a buy-one-get-one-free deal up for National Frozen Yogurt Day. Also, if you're a Real Rewards member, you'll get triple points on any purchase.
When: February 6
Yogurtland
The deal: Get a $5 bonus gift card when you buy an eGift card of at least $25. Those bonus cards will be valid from February 15 through March 15.
When: February 7-14
Other Deals Available on Frozen Yogurt Day
Wendy's
The deal: Get a free 10-piece order of Spicy Nuggets with any purchase made through the mobile app.
When: Through February 6
Wendy's
The deal: Buy one Made to Crave burger and you can get a second Made to Crave burger for $1 through the app.
When: Through February 28
Jet's Pizza
The deal: Take 20% off an order when you use the shop's text-to-order feature.
When: Ongoing
Grimaldi's Pizzeria
The deal: Grab a free appetizer or salad when you join Grimaldi's Pizzeria Rewards.
When: Ongoing
North Italia
The deal: Buy a $100 gift card and you'll get set up with a free $20 card as a bonus.
When: Through February 19
North Italia
The deal: Sign up for the North Italia newsletter and you'll get a coupon for $10 off an online order of at least $20.
When: Ongoing
PDQ
The deal: Sign up for MyPDQ Points and you'll get three free chicken tenders.
When: Ongoing
Auntie Anne's
The deal: It's got a Game Day Snack Pack with two Pretzel Buckets, six dips, and a Snack Stadium holder through Super Bowl Sunday. It'll run you $46. If you're a Pretzel Perks member, you'll get a $5 bonus for a future order when you get this pack.
When: Through February 13
Capello's
The deal: You can order Capello's grain-free pizzas at a 20% discount for National Pizza Day. Use the code "PIZZAVANABOWL."
When: Through February 13
Cali'flour Foods
The deal: Take 20% off any order of these pizzas using the code "SUPER20."
When: February 2-9
