TCBY Is Giving Out Free Froyo Today for National Frozen Yogurt Day

Temperatures may have reached serious lows last week, but there’s never a bad time to enjoy frozen yogurt. It’s basically ice cream’s lighter cousin, and there are unlimited toppings to further optimize it for your rapid consumption. As if that’s not enough to get excited about, TCBY is giving away cups of the stuff for free on Wednesday for National Frozen Yogurt Day.
That’s right, froyo freaks. For one day only on February 6, you can march into your local TCBY for a free 6oz cup of whatever frozen yogurt you fancy. The company is offering both soft serve and scooped varieties topped with whatever you’d like -- free of charge. Even the subsequent brain freeze is free. Just find your nearest TCBY and get after it.
For those who are still confused about the froyo craze, allow us to explain a bit more.
What’s the Difference Between Frozen Yogurt and Ice Cream?
Ice cream, as determined by some United States federal entity (no, seriously), is the term for a frozen dessert made with no less than 10% milkfat or butterfat. To be called ice cream, it must also be no less than 100% overrun, which is the percent by which the base mixture is increased in volume by churning in air during the freezing process. In short, it means ice cream is no more than 50% air. It also means that those non-dairy ice creams you’re paying an arm and a leg for at the grocery store are, in fact, not ice cream at all.
Frozen yogurt, on the other hand, is not a term defined by the government. It is, however, defined by some states who take their frozen snacks more seriously, we guess. Typically, froyo is a frozen dessert that is lower in fat than ice cream, slightly tart in taste, and contains yogurt cultures. These cultures can be alive and active, or not. It’s served in two forms: hard-packed or soft, but the latter is more popular… at least on Instagram. Frozen yogurt is usually topped with copious amounts of sweet treats, like candies, cereals, sauces, and fruit. In other words, it’s got some decent nutritional value… before you start loading it with cake batter pieces and caramel sauce.
All said, you’re getting this cup of froyo for free, so you might as well make it special.
