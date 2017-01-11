Incredible Photos From National Geographic's Best Photos of 2016

2016 has not been everyone's favorite year. John Oliver summed up the sentiment nicely in Last Week Tonight's final episode of the year. However, there's still beauty in the world worth celebrating.

National Geographic has put together their annual list of the best photos from their pages this year and, as always, these images truly deserve to be called stunning. The list of 52 photos was culled from 91 photographers, 107 stories, and 2,290,225 photographs. Here's a look at a few of the images from their year-end list. See all 52 photos here.