Incredible Photos From National Geographic's Best Photos of 2016

Published On 12/09/2016
national geographic's best photos of 2016
Ami Vitale/National Geographic

2016 has not been everyone's favorite year. John Oliver summed up the sentiment nicely in Last Week Tonight's final episode of the year. However, there's still beauty in the world worth celebrating. 

National Geographic has put together their annual list of the best photos from their pages this year and, as always, these images truly deserve to be called stunning. The list of 52 photos was culled from 91 photographers, 107 stories, and 2,290,225 photographs. Here's a look at a few of the images from their year-end list. See all 52 photos here.

National Geographic's Best Photos of 2016
Hamilton Jones/National Geographic

A grizzly scares ravens away from a bison carcass in Grand Teton National Park. This photo originally appeared in the article "Learning to Let the Wild Be Wild in Yellowstone."

National Geographic's Best Photos of 2016
Wayne Lawrence/National Geographic

Siblings Julie, Antonio, and India Abram haul their daily allowance of bottled water in Flint, Michigan. The photo appeared in the article "Intimate Portraits of Flint Show Frustration, Fear, Perseverance."

National Geographic's Best Photos of 2016
David Guttenfelder/National Geographic

A bull elk carcass is transported by mule near Yellowstone National Park. The photo appeared in the article "How Ranching and Hunting Shape Protections for Bison and Elk."

National Geographic's Best Photos of 2016
Evgenia Arbugaeva/National Geographic

A miner at the Barentsburg coal mine in Svalbard, originally appearing in "In the Arctic’s Cold Rush, There Are No Easy Profits."

National Geographic's Best photos of 2016
Ronan Donovan/National Geographic

A wolf and her two pups eat a drowned bison in Yellowstone. The image appeared in "Yellowstone: Wild Heart of a Continent."

National Geographic's Best Photos of 2016
Phillip Toledano/National Geographic

Space engineer Pablo de León tests a space suit for Mars in the article "Mars: Inside the High-Risk, High-Stakes Race to the Red Planet."

National Geographic's Best Photos of 2016
Joe Riis/National Geographic

Three-week-old calves of the Cody elk herd make their first migration to their summer range in Yellowstone. This image was run in the article "The Yellowstone We Don't See: A Struggle of Life and Death."

National Geographic's Best Photos of 2016
Charlie Hamilton Jones/National Geographic

A vulture feasts on a zebra in the Serengeti. The picture was a part of the article "Vultures Are Revolting. Here’s Why We Need to Save Them."

