News Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for National Guacamole Day Time to celebrate your favorite food that requires an upcharge.

Shutterstock.com

It's not just absurd claims about avocados being the reason young people can't buy a house, guacamole has become associated with a vague sense of financial burden. If you want to avocados or guacamole with your meal, there's almost always an upcharge. Thankfully, that's not as true on National Guacamole Day this Wednesday, September 16. Sure, paying extra for guac makes sense in a lot of ways, especially when you're thinking about the struggles of restaurants through the coronavirus pandemic. Still, guac and an extra charge have become like peanut butter and jelly. You always want the guac. It takes the meal to the next level. Who doesn't want the guac? Well, there are ways to erase that upcharge to celebrate the occasion. Restaurant chains across the country are waiving the charge and offering mashed avocados on the house. Here's our running list of the best food deals and giveaways you'll find on National Guacamole Day.

Free Food on National Guacamole Day Del Taco

The deal: Get a free snack-size portion of guac with any purchase. You'll find the deal available in the Del Taco app.

When: September 16-19 Rubio's Coastal Grill

The deal: Snag free chips and guac with any order to celebrate National Guacamole Day. Just flash this coupon.

When: September 16 Camarena Tequila

The deal: The tequila company is slinging free guac. Unexpected, but welcome. Here's the gist: They'll cover the cost of adding avocado or guac to an order from wherever you want to order. They'll pay you back on PayPal. Check out the details here.

When: September, 11am-11pm Moe's Southwest Grill

The deal: It's not guacamole, and it's not available today. But queso is still pretty great for dipping your tortilla chips. If you're a Moe Rewards Member, you're getting free queso for National Queso Day on September 20. However, you're going to need to be signed up for the reward program by 8am EST on September 20.

When: Sign up by September 20

Courtesy of Camarena Tequila

Food Deals for National Guacamole Day Tijuana Flats

The deal: To celebrate the day of squashed avocados, Tijuana Flats is offering loyalty members double points on every purchase.

When: September 16 Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant

The deal: The popular Mexican Flag Margarita will be available for $8.95, and it's going to be served in a free take-home "party ball." The El Jefe is going to come with a free shaker.

When: September 16

Local Deals for National Guacamole Day Carnivale - Chicago, Illinois

The deal: Get half-price guacamole all day for National Guacamole Day.

When: September 16 Wholly Guacamole - Dallas, Texas

The deal: The makers of refrigerated guac are making a drive-thru spot called "The Pit Stop" at the Legacy West mall. Swing through to get free chips and guacamole.

When: September 16