Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for National Guacamole Day
Time to celebrate your favorite food that requires an upcharge.
It's not just absurd claims about avocados being the reason young people can't buy a house, guacamole has become associated with a vague sense of financial burden. If you want to avocados or guacamole with your meal, there's almost always an upcharge. Thankfully, that's not as true on National Guacamole Day this Wednesday, September 16.
Sure, paying extra for guac makes sense in a lot of ways, especially when you're thinking about the struggles of restaurants through the coronavirus pandemic. Still, guac and an extra charge have become like peanut butter and jelly. You always want the guac. It takes the meal to the next level. Who doesn't want the guac? Well, there are ways to erase that upcharge to celebrate the occasion. Restaurant chains across the country are waiving the charge and offering mashed avocados on the house.
Here's our running list of the best food deals and giveaways you'll find on National Guacamole Day.
Free Food on National Guacamole Day
Del Taco
The deal: Get a free snack-size portion of guac with any purchase. You'll find the deal available in the Del Taco app.
When: September 16-19
Rubio's Coastal Grill
The deal: Snag free chips and guac with any order to celebrate National Guacamole Day. Just flash this coupon.
When: September 16
Camarena Tequila
The deal: The tequila company is slinging free guac. Unexpected, but welcome. Here's the gist: They'll cover the cost of adding avocado or guac to an order from wherever you want to order. They'll pay you back on PayPal. Check out the details here.
When: September, 11am-11pm
Moe's Southwest Grill
The deal: It's not guacamole, and it's not available today. But queso is still pretty great for dipping your tortilla chips. If you're a Moe Rewards Member, you're getting free queso for National Queso Day on September 20. However, you're going to need to be signed up for the reward program by 8am EST on September 20.
When: Sign up by September 20
Food Deals for National Guacamole Day
Tijuana Flats
The deal: To celebrate the day of squashed avocados, Tijuana Flats is offering loyalty members double points on every purchase.
When: September 16
Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant
The deal: The popular Mexican Flag Margarita will be available for $8.95, and it's going to be served in a free take-home "party ball." The El Jefe is going to come with a free shaker.
When: September 16
Local Deals for National Guacamole Day
Carnivale - Chicago, Illinois
The deal: Get half-price guacamole all day for National Guacamole Day.
When: September 16
Wholly Guacamole - Dallas, Texas
The deal: The makers of refrigerated guac are making a drive-thru spot called "The Pit Stop" at the Legacy West mall. Swing through to get free chips and guacamole.
When: September 16
Other Deals Available on National Guacamole Day
Wendy's
The deal: Use the app to land a free order of the chain's new Bacon Pub Fries with any purchase through the mobile app.
When: Through September 27
KFC
The deal: Get yourself 12 free chicken tenders when ordering through DoorDash. Just order a KFC Bucket meal and use the code "KFC12."
When: Through September 17
Dunkin'
The deal: To celebrate its new partnership with DoorDash, Dunkin' is offering a $0 delivery fee and a free 25-count box of Dunkin' Munchkins with any order of at least $10.
When: Through September 21
California Pizza Kitchen
The deal: The new "Lunch Box" delivery deal -- available through CPK.com, DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Postmates -- gets you an adult entrée and kid entrée for $20 or less.
When: Through mid-October
Buffalo Wild Wings
The deal: Get free delivery through its site or mobile app. It may be all the enticement you need to try out its four new wing sauces.
When: Through September 30
Jack in the Box
The deal: Grab a $1 Chicken Sandwich through the Jack mobile app. That's cheaper than a pack of gum. I suppose it's also cheaper than a private jet. It's just a dollar.
When: Through September 30
Cotton Patch Cafe
The deal: Kids can get a free meal on Wednesdays with the purchase of a $10 adult entrée.
When: Every Wednesday
Penn Station East Coast Subs
The deal: Get a 35-cent lemonade to celebrate the coastal sub shop's 35th birthday.
When: September 15-17
Additionally, we've put together a list of places offering free food to healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 outbreak.
