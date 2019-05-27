Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Burgers for National Burger Day

We eat an absurd amount of beef. A report in 2012 put the annual number of hamburgers eaten in the United States around 50 billion. That's three burgers per person each week of the year. As Shaggy would say, zoinks. Americans celebrate the burger every damn day. Yet, there's a National Hamburger Day. Why wouldn't there be one?
This year, the holy day arrives on Tuesday, May 28, one day after Memorial Day. That means you'll have eaten your weight in burgers between the long weekend and a pseudo-holiday celebrating the beef patty. To help maintain your burger high, restaurants across the country are offering cheap and even free burgers to keep you going. Participating restaurants include Dairy Queen, Jack in the Box, Wayback, and tons of local restaurants.
Here are all the places where you'll find great deals on burgers for National Hamburger Day.
Free Food for National Hamburger Day
Mooyah Burgers, Fries, & Shakes
The deal: Get a free quarter-pound build-your-own burger with the purchase of fries and a drink or shake.
When: May 28
Dairy Queen
The deal: DQ is setting you up with a free burger with the purchase of any malt or shake through the DQ mobile app.
When: May 28-31
Jack in the Box
The deal: The Jack is offering BOGO burgers. Whatever burger you order, you're taking home a second because it's BOGO on all burgers.
When: May 28
Islands Restaurants
The deal: BOGO burgers are on offer for rewards members. That makes it sound like an exclusive club of burger lovers, but it's just a bunch of people who downloaded an app and filled out a form. You too could be one of those people and get BOGO burgers.
When: May 28
Potbelly Sandwich Shop
The deal: Here's one just for the graduates in the room. Potbelly is offering grads a BOGO deal on sandwiches if they show either a student ID or their tassel.
When: May 27 - June 2
White Castle
The deal: It's also National Brisket Day. Grab a coupon from White Castle's social media for BOGO Brisket Sliders.
When: Coupon valid May 24 - June 1
Food Deals for National Hamburger Day
Wayback Burger
The deal: Signature premium burgers will be just $3 all day.
When: May 28
BurgerFi
The deal: Grab a $5 BurgerFi Cheeseburger.
When: May 28
Snuffer's
The deal: You're getting days and days of $5 cheeseburgers.
When: May 24-28
Umami Burger
The deal: There's no discount to be had, but if you like bonus reasons to feel good about National Hamburger Day, you'll find them here. The chain will donate $1 from every Truffle Burger purchased to Meals on Wheels.
When: May 28
Farm Burger
The deal: Grab a No. 1 FB Burger for $5 and save a little cheddar.
When: May 28
Fatburger
The deal: To celebrate the launch of its new burgers on King's Hawaiian Buns, you can get free delivery through Postmates right up through National Hamburger Day.
When: May 24-28
Bahama Breeze
The deal: The month-long Cinco de Mayo celebration is still going. Get a $5 classic margarita or a $10 create-your-own premium tequila or rum flight.
When: May 1-31
Islands
The deal: Everyone is getting $2 off the House Rocks, Frozen, Strawberry, or Mangorita Margarita every day in May.
When: Through May 31
Hwy 55
The deal: Get a four-inch cheesesteak with fries or tots and a drink for $6.99.
When: Through June 30
Applebee's
The deal: Every day in May, Applebee's is offering $1 margaritas.
When: Through 31
Cumberland Farms
The deal: Swoop into a Cumberland Farms retail location for a f'real smoothie or milkshake. They're just $1.99 throughout Memorial Day weekend.
When: Through May 28
Local Deals for National Hamburger Day
JSix and Upper East Bar - New York, New York
The deal: Order a J6 Burger and get a free beer for National Hamburger Day.
When: May 28
Village Burger Bar - Allen, Dallas, and Plano, Texas
The deal: Cheddar Burgers are just $5.99 in honor of your favorite meat sandwich.
When: May 28
Other Food Deals on National Hamburger Day
Ono Hawaiian BBQ
The deal: Buy $30 or more in gift cards to get a bonus card worth $10 for free. The bonus card will be valid June 18 through August 21.
When: Through June 17
Firehouse Subs
The deal: When you order catering from Firehouse and get two deluxe platters, you'll get a free cookie platter for your troubles.
When: Through June 16
Uno Pizzeria & Grill
The deal: The pizza shop has extended its margarita promo. Grab a Sauza margarita for just $2 every day.
When: Ongoing
More Deals?
Did we miss a National Hamburger Day deal? Shoot us a note at news@thrillist.com and we'll add it here.
