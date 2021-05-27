News Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Burgers for National Hamburger Day It's National Hamburger Day. Wonder what restaurants are going to be serving today?

Photo by Fedorovacz/Shutterstock

Get out your spats and cummerbund, and maybe even your favorite bib. It doesn't all go together under most circumstances, but May 28 is a special day. It's National Hamburger Day. It's a day worth the effort of dusting off your pre-pandemic Sunday's finest. Though, you'll want that bib too, because burgers and fries can get a little greasy, and you don't want another Hamburger Day-adjacent dry cleaning bill. For this beef and/or plant-based patty holiday, restaurants across the country are offer deals to make sure you have a very burger-y lunch. You'll find deals at lots of restaurants with "burger" in the name. That includes Smashburger, Habit Burger, Wayback Burger, and more. Here are all the best deals you're going to find at restaurants across the country on National Hamburger Day.

Burger Deals on National Hamburger Day Del Taco

The deal: You can take advantage of a buy-one-get-one-free offer on the Double Del Cheeseburger through the Del Taco app.

When: May 28 You can take advantage of a buy-one-get-one-free offer on the Double Del Cheeseburger through the Del Taco app.: May 28 Smashburger

The deal: Get the Double Classic Burger for $5 on National Hamburger Day.

When: May 28 Beyond Burger

The deal: Every Friday from May 28 through the Fourth of July weekend, you can drop into the Ibotta app to get a free two-pack of the plant-based burgers.

When: Fridays from May 28 to July 2 Dog Haus

The deal: Get the signature Haus Burger for $5 when you order in-store at participating locations.

When: May 28 Wayback Burgers

The deal: Grab a $3 Signature Burger in recognition of National Hamburger Day.

When: May 28 Wing Zone

The deal: Over lunch, you can get a burger, wedge fries, and a 20-ounce drink for $9 when you order online. Use the code "2165."

When: May 28-29 McDonald's

The deal: Grab a free medium order of fries when you place a mobile order for at least $1.

When: Every Friday through June 2021 Shake Shack

The deal: Get a free order of Crinkle Cut Fries with the purchase of a burger or chicken sandwich if you order in-store and show proof that you've been vaccinated against Covid-19.

When: Through June 12 TGI Fridays

The deal: Take 25% off any Family Meal Bundle.

When: May 28-31 Farm Burger

The deal: Get the Spicy Pimento Burger -- pimento cheese, bacon, pickled jalapeños, sherry date BBQ sauce -- for $7 on National Hamburger Day.

When: May 28 Friendly's

The deal: If you're a Friendly's BFF club member, you can get a free medium sundae with the purchase of any burger on the day built for burgers.

When: May 28

This browser does not support the video tag. Photo courtesy of Wayback Burger

Local Food Deals on National Hamburger Day Junior's Restaurant - Brooklyn, New York

The deal: You can snag a cupcake-sized version of the shop's beloved cheesecake if you flash your COVID-19 vaccination record card at the Flatbush Ave. location.

When: Through May 31 You can snag a cupcake-sized version of the shop's beloved cheesecake if you flash your COVID-19 vaccination record card at the Flatbush Ave. location.: Through May 31

Photo courtesy of First Watch

Gift Card Deals Available on National Hamburger Day Chili's

The deal: Grab a $50 gift card -- hey, graduations, Mother's Day, and Father's Day -- and you'll get a free $10 bonus card.

When: April 22 - June 27 Grab a $50 gift card -- hey, graduations, Mother's Day, and Father's Day -- and you'll get a free $10 bonus card.: April 22 - June 27 First Watch

The deal: Purchase $100 in gift cards and get a $20 bonus card. The bonus card can be redeemed from June 21 to July 31

When: Through June 20

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.