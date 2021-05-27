Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Burgers for National Hamburger Day
It's National Hamburger Day. Wonder what restaurants are going to be serving today?
Get out your spats and cummerbund, and maybe even your favorite bib. It doesn't all go together under most circumstances, but May 28 is a special day. It's National Hamburger Day.
It's a day worth the effort of dusting off your pre-pandemic Sunday's finest. Though, you'll want that bib too, because burgers and fries can get a little greasy, and you don't want another Hamburger Day-adjacent dry cleaning bill. For this beef and/or plant-based patty holiday, restaurants across the country are offer deals to make sure you have a very burger-y lunch. You'll find deals at lots of restaurants with "burger" in the name. That includes Smashburger, Habit Burger, Wayback Burger, and more.
Here are all the best deals you're going to find at restaurants across the country on National Hamburger Day.
Burger Deals on National Hamburger DayDel Taco
The deal: You can take advantage of a buy-one-get-one-free offer on the Double Del Cheeseburger through the Del Taco app.
When: May 28
Smashburger
The deal: Get the Double Classic Burger for $5 on National Hamburger Day.
When: May 28
Beyond Burger
The deal: Every Friday from May 28 through the Fourth of July weekend, you can drop into the Ibotta app to get a free two-pack of the plant-based burgers.
When: Fridays from May 28 to July 2
Dog Haus
The deal: Get the signature Haus Burger for $5 when you order in-store at participating locations.
When: May 28
Wayback Burgers
The deal: Grab a $3 Signature Burger in recognition of National Hamburger Day.
When: May 28
Wing Zone
The deal: Over lunch, you can get a burger, wedge fries, and a 20-ounce drink for $9 when you order online. Use the code "2165."
When: May 28-29
McDonald's
The deal: Grab a free medium order of fries when you place a mobile order for at least $1.
When: Every Friday through June 2021
Shake Shack
The deal: Get a free order of Crinkle Cut Fries with the purchase of a burger or chicken sandwich if you order in-store and show proof that you've been vaccinated against Covid-19.
When: Through June 12
TGI Fridays
The deal: Take 25% off any Family Meal Bundle.
When: May 28-31
Farm Burger
The deal: Get the Spicy Pimento Burger -- pimento cheese, bacon, pickled jalapeños, sherry date BBQ sauce -- for $7 on National Hamburger Day.
When: May 28
Friendly's
The deal: If you're a Friendly's BFF club member, you can get a free medium sundae with the purchase of any burger on the day built for burgers.
When: May 28
Local Food Deals on National Hamburger DayJunior's Restaurant - Brooklyn, New York
The deal: You can snag a cupcake-sized version of the shop's beloved cheesecake if you flash your COVID-19 vaccination record card at the Flatbush Ave. location.
When: Through May 31
Other Food Deals on National Hamburger DayKrispy Kreme
The deal: If you got your COVID-19 vaccine, Krispy Kreme will give you a free donut every day for the rest of the year.
When: Through December 31
Cracker Barrel
The deal: Take 10% off an online order with the code "ONLINE10." There's a max of a $100 order, though and you can't use it on alcohol or gift cards.
When: Through June 6
Casey's
The deal: Get an eight-piece order of Casey's new cheesy breadsticks for $3.99.
When: Through May 31
Pasqually's Pizza & Wings
The deal: Get two large, one-topping pizzas for $20.
When: May 27-31
Talia di Napoli
The deal: Order flash-frozen pizzas to your doorstep. These Neapolitan Pizzas are shipped from Naples and are pretty damn good. Take 10% off your order with the code "TALIA10OFF."
When: Through May 30
Crook & Marker
The deal: Buy any eight-pack of Crook & Marker and you can grab a free eight-pack of its new canned Lime Margaritas. That's available anywhere the brand is sold.
When: Through May 31
HelloFresh
The deal: Get 12 free meals across four boxes and free shipping when you drop in the code "HFSUMMER12."
When: Through May 31
EveryPlate
The deal: The meal kit service is offering $1.99 per meal plus 20% off two boxes when you use the code "MEMORIAL2021."
When: Through May 31
Purely Elizabeth
The deal: Instead of grabbing granola at the grocery store, order online and you can get Purely Elizabeth's granola for just $5.
When: May 27-31
Abuelo's
The deal: The American Flag Margarita will run you just $8.95 over the weekend.
When: May 27-31
Gift Card Deals Available on National Hamburger DayChili's
The deal: Grab a $50 gift card -- hey, graduations, Mother's Day, and Father's Day -- and you'll get a free $10 bonus card.
When: April 22 - June 27
First Watch
The deal: Purchase $100 in gift cards and get a $20 bonus card. The bonus card can be redeemed from June 21 to July 31
When: Through June 20