Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Burgers for National Hamburger Day

Photo courtesy of Wayback Burger

Once again, National Hamburger Day is upon us, and it couldn't come at a better time. That is, it comes on a day when we as humans will eat food. It lands on May 28, tacked on toward the end of National Hamburger Month, which is similarly unnecessary in a country that eats as many burgers as the US. But, because we eat burgers, well, a food holiday like this is always welcome. Tons of restaurants across the country are going to be slinging burgers at a discount. You'll find deals at local restaurants, fast casual joints, and the mega fast food chains like Wendy's. Here are the best deals on burgers you'll find on National Hamburger Day.

Free Burgers on National Hamburger Day Wendy's

The deal: Make any purchase in the Wendy's app and you can snag a free Junior Bacon Cheeseburger.

When: Through June 5 Wayback Burgers

The deal: It has buy-one-get-one-free Classic Burgers.

When: May 28 The Habit Burger Grill

The deal: Sign up for the chain's app and you'll get a free Charburger with Cheese with the purchase of any drink.

When: Through May 31 Friendly's

The deal: Get a free medium sundae with the purchase of any burger to close out National Burger Month. Though, you also have to be a Sweet Rewards Club member.

When: May 28 - June 6 Next Level Burger

The deal: Get two Beyond Burgers for the price of one. It's a BOGO for National Burger Day.

When: May 28 Mooyah

The deal: Use the app to get a free burger bounceback offer when you spend $15 over the weekend of May 28.

When: May 27-30

Photo courtesy of Dog Haus

Burger Deals on National Hamburger Day Wendy's

The deal: Use the Wendy's app to get buy-one-get-one-for-$1 Premium Burgers or chicken sandwiches.

When: Through May 31 Smashburger

The deal: Grab a Double Classic Smash for $5 on National Hamburger Day. If you're ordering on the website or the mobile app, use the code "Hamburger."

When: May 28 Dog Haus

The deal: Get any of its signature Haus Burgers for $5 on National Hamburger Day.

When: May 28 The Habit Burger Grill

The deal: Take $1 off Habit's new Cubano Char burger.

When: Through May 31 BurgerFi

The deal: The Hoppy Meal deal gets you a cheeseburger, fries, and a draft beer for $14. You can sub in a soda for the beer as well.

When: Through May 31 Wendy's

The deal: Get free delivery in the mobile app for National Hamburger Day and a little while in front and behind it.

When: May 23 - June 5

Local Deals on National Hamburger Day Eat Up Drive In - Phoenix, Arizona

The deal: Order a burger and get a free order of fries.

When: May 28 Stand-Up Burgers - Chicago, Illinois; Culver City & Berkeley, California

The deal: Get a free regular side with the purchase of any vegan burger. Though, you can't get that deal through any delivery service.

When: May 28