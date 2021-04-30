News Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Burgers for National Hamburger Month It's an entire month celebrating what you may celebrate regularly anyhow. Still, there are a lot of deals you can get in on.

Like National Pizza Month before it, National Hamburger Month is as unnecessary as a Frasier reboot. Hamburgers, like Frasier, are fine just the way they are. Nonetheless, National Hamburger Month has arrived, whether or not you think it's something we really need. The month of ground beef patties (as well as its plant-based brethren) carries with it a whole bunch of special offers. Throughout the month, you're going to find deals on burgers no matter what your preference is. Veggie burgers, cheeseburgers, burgers on pretzel buns, fast food burgers, monstrous bar and grill burgers... whatever it is that you're looking for, it's out there. To help you make the most of it, we've pulled together all the best burger deals, including offers from Wendy's, Halo Burger, Carl's Jr., and more. Here are the best burger deals you'll find during National Hamburger Month.

Free Burgers for National Hamburger Month Halo Burger

The deal: Nab a free QP Burger after your first loyalty visit to the burger chain.

When: Ongoing Nab a free QP Burger after your first loyalty visit to the burger chain.Ongoing

Burger Deals During National Hamburger Month Wendy's

The deal: Buy a

When: Through May 23 Buy a Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger and you can get a second one for just a buck through the mobile app.: Through May 23 Dog Haus

The deal: Get the signature Haus Burger for $5 when you order in-store at participating locations.

When: May 28 Grubhub

The deal: Make any $15 purchase and you'll get a $10 bonus gift card to spend later. A representative tells Thrillist that this deal will automatically apply through the run of the deal.

When: May 2-9 Miller's Ale House

The deal: Any mother that stops by Miller's on Mother's Day (and eats something) will get a coupon for $10 off a $30 tab that can be used from May 10 to June 30.

When: May 9 Snuffer's Restaurant & Bar

The deal: The restaurant that reminds you of Big Bird's imaginary friend is offering $5 cheeseburgers every Tuesday.

When: Every Tuesday Carl's Jr.

The deal: Sign up for the Carl's Jr. promo club, and you'll get a free small order of fries and a small beverage with the purchase of a Western Bacon Cheeseburger.

When: Ongoing Wendy's

The deal: But a Premium Hamburger and get another one for a buck inside the Wendy's app.

When: Through May 23

Local Burger Deals During National Hamburger Month Honolulu Burger Co. - Honolulu, Hawaii

The deal: More than 18 types of burgers are on the menu, all of which 100% island free-range, grass-fed, and hormone- and antibiotic-free. You can get any of them for $5 all month.

When: Mondays and Tuesdays throughout May Red Cow - Minneapolis & St. Paul, Minnesota

The deal: The Minneapolis-based chain's e-club offers a $10 gift to apply to your check the next time you dine in when you sign up for the first time.

When: Ongoing

