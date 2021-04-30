Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Burgers for National Hamburger Month
It's an entire month celebrating what you may celebrate regularly anyhow. Still, there are a lot of deals you can get in on.
Like National Pizza Month before it, National Hamburger Month is as unnecessary as a Frasier reboot. Hamburgers, like Frasier, are fine just the way they are.
Nonetheless, National Hamburger Month has arrived, whether or not you think it's something we really need. The month of ground beef patties (as well as its plant-based brethren) carries with it a whole bunch of special offers. Throughout the month, you're going to find deals on burgers no matter what your preference is. Veggie burgers, cheeseburgers, burgers on pretzel buns, fast food burgers, monstrous bar and grill burgers... whatever it is that you're looking for, it's out there. To help you make the most of it, we've pulled together all the best burger deals, including offers from Wendy's, Halo Burger, Carl's Jr., and more.
Here are the best burger deals you'll find during National Hamburger Month.
Free Burgers for National Hamburger MonthHalo Burger
The deal: Nab a free QP Burger after your first loyalty visit to the burger chain.
When: Ongoing
Burger Deals During National Hamburger MonthWendy's
The deal: Buy a Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger and you can get a second one for just a buck through the mobile app.
When: Through May 23
Dog Haus
The deal: Get the signature Haus Burger for $5 when you order in-store at participating locations.
When: May 28
Grubhub
The deal: Make any $15 purchase and you'll get a $10 bonus gift card to spend later. A representative tells Thrillist that this deal will automatically apply through the run of the deal.
When: May 2-9
Miller's Ale House
The deal: Any mother that stops by Miller's on Mother's Day (and eats something) will get a coupon for $10 off a $30 tab that can be used from May 10 to June 30.
When: May 9
Snuffer's Restaurant & Bar
The deal: The restaurant that reminds you of Big Bird's imaginary friend is offering $5 cheeseburgers every Tuesday.
When: Every Tuesday
Carl's Jr.
The deal: Sign up for the Carl's Jr. promo club, and you'll get a free small order of fries and a small beverage with the purchase of a Western Bacon Cheeseburger.
When: Ongoing
Wendy's
The deal: But a Premium Hamburger and get another one for a buck inside the Wendy's app.
When: Through May 23
Local Burger Deals During National Hamburger MonthHonolulu Burger Co. - Honolulu, Hawaii
The deal: More than 18 types of burgers are on the menu, all of which 100% island free-range, grass-fed, and hormone- and antibiotic-free. You can get any of them for $5 all month.
When: Mondays and Tuesdays throughout May
Red Cow - Minneapolis & St. Paul, Minnesota
The deal: The Minneapolis-based chain's e-club offers a $10 gift to apply to your check the next time you dine in when you sign up for the first time.
When: Ongoing
Other Deals Available During National Hamburger MonthMcDonald's
The deal: Grab a free medium order of fries when you place a mobile order for at least $1.
When: Every Friday through June 2021
Krispy Kreme
The deal: If you got your COVID-19 vaccine, Krispy Kreme will give you a free donut every day for the rest of the year.
When: Through December 31
Crook & Marker
The deal: Buy any eight-pack of Crook & Marker and you can grab a free eight-pack of its new canned Lime Margaritas. That's available anywhere the brand is sold.
When: Through May 31
Steak 'n Shake
The deal: Everyone -- yes, that includes you -- is getting a free order of fries at Steak 'n Shake. You'll have to go through the drive-thru, but there's no minimum order. It's open to anyone, at any time.
When: Ongoing
Moe's Southwest Grill
The deal: The burrito chain's new "Kids Eat Free" program offers a free meal to kids 12 and under every Sunday. No purchase is required.
When: Ongoing
Rubio's Coastal Grill
The deal: Place an order directly through the Rubio's app or Rubios.com to get free delivery on any order of at least $20.
When: Ongoing
Krispy Kreme
The deal: You buy a dozen glazed donuts, you'll get a second dozen for a dollar.
When: Saturdays and Sunday through May 23
Casey's
The deal: Get an eight-piece order of Casey's new cheesy breadsticks for $3.99.
When: Through May 31
Chili's
The deal: Grab a $50 gift card -- hello, graduations, Mother's Day, and Father's Day -- and you'll get a free $10 bonus card.
When: Through June 27
Talia di Napoli
The deal: Order flash-frozen pizzas to your doorstep. These Neapolitan Pizzas are shipped from Naples and are pretty damn good. Take 10% off your order with the code "TALIA10OFF."
When: Through May 30
Steak 'n Shake
The deal: Every weekday features a happy hour where you can snag half-price drinks and shakes.
When: Monday through Friday, 2-5 pm
White Castle
The deal: If you can prove you're vaccinated against Covid-19, you can grab a free cake on a stick at White Castle. Yes, they do make those, and you can get them in Gooey Buttercake, Fudge Dipped Brownie, Fudge Dipped Cheesecake, and Birthday Cake.
When: Through May 31
Metro Diner
The deal: Spend $50 on gift cards to Metro Diner, and you'll get a $10 bonus card that can be used through June 30.
When: Through May 31
The Cheesecake Factory
The deal: Buy a $50 gift card and you'll be set up with a $10 bonus card that, unlike the head of broccoli in the back of your fridge, does not expire.
When: April 29 - May 9
Grand Lux Cafe
The deal: Like the above deal from Cheesecake Factory, you can buy a $50 gift card and get a free $10 card in the process.
When: April 29 - May 9
Additionally, we've put together a list of places offering free food to healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 outbreak.