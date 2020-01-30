Everywhere You Can Get Free Hot Chocolate for National Hot Chocolate Day

There's nothing more idyllic and wintry than the image of you sipping a hot chocolate under a blanket as it snows gently out the window. Maybe you're sitting in front of the fireplace with a book in the other hand. Maybe you're just huddled around the radiator watching your neighbors make dinner.
Well, no one can make it snow tonight, but we can help with the hot chocolate, and that's really the most important part of the scene. January 31 is National Hot Chocolate Day. It's certainly not as sexy as Taco Day or Pizza Day (coming next week), but you probably forget about hot chocolates most of the time. It's a good reminder that they exist and basically everyone likes them. Below, we've pulled together the best deals from places like Godiva, Dylan's Candy Bar, and other places you can land a chocolaty treat for the pseudo-holiday.
Free Food on National Hot Chocolate Day
Dylan's Candy Bar
The deal: Select locations are offering BOGO hot chocolates all day.
When: January 31
Wendy's
The deal: Okay, it's more of a cold chocolate, but whatever. Rules are made to be broken or something. For just $2, you can buy a Wendy's Frosty Key Tag that will land you a free Frosty with any purchase every day until the end of 2020.
When: Can be purchased through January 31, 2020
Hot Chocolate Deals on National Hot Chocolate Day
Godiva
The deals: Boutiques and cafes nationwide will offer a buy-one-get-one-half-off deal on hot chocolates all day.
When: January 31
Baskin-Robbins
The deal: The shop with 31 flavors is celebrating the number today. Get a scoop for just $1.70 or two pre-packed quarts of ice cream for $7.99.
When: January 31
Mrs. Fields
The deal: Drop the code “LOVE” to get 15% off an online order.
When: Through February 14
Instacart
The deal: If you spend at least $22 of Hershey's Hot Cocoa Mix to celebrate the big day, you'll get $5 off your order or free delivery.
When: Through February 2
Instacart
The deal: Drop at least $22 on Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Whipped Topping -- which is admittedly a lot -- and you'll get $5 off the order or free delivery.
When: Through February 2
Instacart
The deal: Spend at least $18 on a combo of Nestle Hot Cocoa, Starbucks Creamer, or Coffee-Mate products to get $5 off your order or free delivery.
When: Through February 2
Baskin-Robbins
The deal: When you download the Baskin-Robbins app for the first time, you get a free regular-sized scoop as an in-app offer. It's not hot chocolate, but it's sweet.
When: Ongoing
Local Hot Chocolate Deals for National Hot Chocolate Day
PHD Terrace - New York City, New York
The deal: This is the opposite of cheap hot chocolate, but it is a spectacular way to celebrate. The rooftop bar is launching "the newest edition" of last year's 20-Pound Spike Hot Cocoa. It's a 15-Pound Cup of Flaming Red Velvet Hot Chocolate, created by Chef Paola Marocchi. It's serious 15 pounds of hot chocolate and it costs $125. Bring friends.
When: January 31 - February 29
Other Deals on National Hot Chocolate Day
Applebee's
The deal: Get the "eatin' good" hub's Vodka Rum Frostbite cocktail for just a buck every day this month.
When: Through January 31
Mountain Mike's Pizza
The deal: Get $8 off an order of any two large pizzas with the code "429659."
When: January 31 - February 14
Pizza Hut
The deal: For a limited time, you can get a Meat Lover's Pizza for just $10. (That's 30% off.)
When: Ongoing
Olive Garden
The deal: Olive Garden has made its $5 Take Home promotion a permanent offer. When you order an entrée in-restaurant, you can get up to five $5 Take Home orders to go along with your order. Olive Garden, however, will not clean out your office microwave when you reheat it for lunch the next day. That's on you.
When: Ongoing
Whole Foods
The deal: Prime members can take advantage of specials for the Super Bowl. Made-in-house dips, salsas, and guacamoles are 35% off. Also, large organic avocados are two for $3 and marinated or seasoned chicken wings are just $2.99 a pound.
When: Through February 4
Jimmy John's
The deal: The sandwich shop announced its Freaky Fast Rewards program is going national on December 9. To celebrate, join up, then after your first order through the app you'll be rewarded with a free eight-inch sandwich.
When: Ongoing
Chili's
The deal: Michael Scott's favorite place to do business is offering a Patron 'Rita for $5 every day this month. It's a margarita made with Patron Silver and fresh sour.
When: Through January 31
El Fenix
The deal: Grab a Fiesta Burrito -- your choice of veggie, shredded chicken, picadillo beef, braised pork, fajita steak, or fajita chicken -- with your choice of sauce, plus rice and beans for $7.99.
When: Through February 29
Jon Smith Subs
The deal: Place a catering order of at least $100 and you'll get a free $20 gift card. Some locations are offering $20 off your order instead of the gift card.
When: Through February 29
BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse
The deal: Take $10 off an order of at least $40 with the promo code "10OFF40."
When: Through February 9
