Everywhere You Can Get Free Hot Dogs Today for National Hot Dog Day

Ahhhhh, summer. It can mean so many things -- hiking, beaches, giant pools -- but mainly what we love about summer is the food. And what food says summer more than hot dogs (especially free hot dogs). Since National Ice Cream Day had its run last weekend, it's now the the noble American hot dog's turn to take the summer stage with a fake (but nonetheless free-food-filled) holiday. Praise the cookout gods, National Hot Dog Day is today, July 19.
Here's a running list of the places you can get a free, or ridiculously cheap, wiener in these United States.
Free hot dog deals
Hot Dog on a Stick
The deal: This chain is giving out its turkey dogs for free on National Hot Dog Day, plus pricing the turkey dogs at $1 every other Tuesday of the month of July.
When: July 19, all day; Tuesdays in July for the $1 special price
Love's Travel Stop
The deal: With this special coupon, you can get a free hot dog on National Hot Dog Day.
When: July 19, all day
Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers
The deal: This giveaway lasts for a week and all you need is to show this coupon at a participating location to get a free hot dog or other roller grill menu item. You don't have to buy anything.
When: July 19-26
Dog Haus
The deal: Buy one of this beloved chain's OG hot dogs, get one more for free.
When: July 19, all day
Other hot dog deals
Burger King
The deal: Unbound by any 24-hour shackles, the burger chain is selling its classic grilled hot dog at just 79 cents -- that's $1.20 cheaper than usual -- for National Hot Dog Month.
When: All month
Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries
The deal: This East Coast chain will sell its dogs at the special price of 99 cents a pop, with a limit of two per person. You can also get a free milkshake if you download the chain's app.
When: July 19, all day
Philly Pretzel Factory
The deal: This pretzel joint is selling pretzel dogs at just $1 a pop.
When: July 19, all day
Sonic Drive-In
The deal: Lovers of this American classic chain can secure its All-American dogs and Chili Cheese Coney dogs for just a $1 today.
When: July 19, all day
Circle K
The deal: For all of National Hot Dog Week -- which lasts until July 23 -- customers can get hot dogs for just $1.
When: National Hot Dog Week, ending July 23
Wienerschnitzel
The deal: This 5-for-5 deal gets you five of the chain's Original Chili Dogs for $5. There are also other coupons available.
When: July 19, all day
Kwik Trip
The deal: Midwestern chain Kwik Trip is offering $1 corn dogs through Thursday, for anyone in need on the road.
When: July 19-20, all day
More free hot dogs?
If you know of National Hot Dog Day freebies and deals we missed, email us at news@thrillist.com and we'll add 'em here. We recommend enjoying your hot dog with delicious summer beers.
