Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Hot Dogs for National Hot Dog Day

Few people can eat as many hot dogs in a full day as Joey Chestnut can eat in 10 minutes. However, if you have the uncontrollable itch to try, July 20 should be your day. (For reference: Chestnut won this year's Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest by chowing down 63 of 'em in 10 minutes.) July 20 is National Hot Dog Day. In general, the summertime tube meat isn't a high-price item. On National Hot Dog Day, though, you're going to find some real deals on the mustard-delivery device. To get you on the path of least resistance--like a wet hot dog sliding down a competitive eater's throat--we've pulled together all the best hot dog deals you'll find on National Hot Dog Day, including deals from Dog Haus, Hot Dog on a Stick, Love's Travel Stops, and more. Here are the best deals on hot dogs you will find on National Hot Dog Day.

Free Hot Dogs on National Hot Dog Day Dog Haus

The deal: Join or have already joined the Haus Hookup rewards program to get a free hot dog. You'll have to show the mobile coupon and you can only get one. Still, free dogs.

When: July 20 Hot Dog on a Stick

The deal: Rewards members who buy an Original Turkey on a Stick or a Veggie on a Stick can grab a second one for free.

When: July 20 Love's Travel Stops

The deal: Grab a free hot dog or roller grill item. You'll have to grab the deal out of the mobile app, but it's good on items like Schwab's Finest Hot Dogs, Tornados, Roller Bites, egg rolls, and more.

When: July 20 The Original Hot Dog Factory

The deal: It's a couple of days after National Hot Dog Day, but it's still National Hot Dog Month. So, the east coast chain is offering free hot dogs at all of its locations today.

When: July 22, noon-4 pm

Hot Dog Deals on National Hot Dog Day Philly Pretzel Factory (and Walmart)

The deal: Get the shop's Pretzel Dogs for a dollar.

When: July 20 Pilot Flying J

The deal: Pop into the myRewards Plus app to get a buy-one-get-one-free deal on hot dogs.

When: July 20

Other Deals on National Hot Dog Day Penn Station East Coast Subs

The deal: Grab BOGO sandwiches from the sub chain. Use the code "SUMMER2022" at participating locations.

When: Through July 31 Noodles & Company

The deal: Grab a Regular Veggie entrée for the price of a small if you're a Noodles Rewards member.

When: Through July 24 Metro Diner

The deal: It is bringing back its Pittsburgh Steak Salad, which is a salad that is topped with French fries, steak tips, blue cheese crumbles, and blue cheese dressing. It'll run you $15.

When: Through August 21 KFC

The deal: Get free delivery when you order through the KFC app or website.

When: July 4-24 Marble Slab Creamery

The deal: Rewards members can redeem a randomized prize in the app at any point during National Ice Cream Month. You might get a free small ice cream, BOGO small ice cream, or other smaller discounts.

When: Through July 31 Bonchon

The deal: Get free delivery all month.

When: Through July 31 Pokeworks

The deal: Place an order of at least $30 and you can take $5 off with the code "POKEPICNIC." You'll have to be a rewards member and order either online or through the app.

When: Through July 31