Everywhere You Can Get Free Hot Dogs for National Hot Dog Day

It's a big month for hot dog lovers. Not only is it prime grilling season, but you get to watch a hot dog's natural predator, Joey Chestnut, do his thing. Now, on July 17, it all comes together in collective celebration for National Hot Dog Day.
To commemorate this festive occasion, restaurants across the country are offering free and cheap hot dogs. You're going to get so many ballpark-style dogs, you'll find yourself whistling "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" as you walk down the street without even realizing it. You'll find these doggone great offers at local restaurants, chains like Dog Haus and Philly Pretzel Factory, and convenience stores like 7-Eleven and Love's Travel Stops.
To help you make the most of National Hot Dog Day, here's our running list of the best deals you're going to find for the occasion.
This Restaurant Invented a New Style of Sandwich
Free Hot Dogs for National Hot Dog Day
Dog Haus
The deal: Every location is offering a free Haus Dog when you scan the Dog Haus app from your mobile device. If you're celebrating National Hot Dog Day privately, you can also get free delivery through the restaurant's app all day.
When: July 17
Pilot Flying J
The deal: Use the Pilot Flying J app to get a free hot dog or other roller grill item. If it's your first time using the app, you'll get a free drink as well.
When: July 17
Love's Travel Stops
The deal: Grab a free dog or other roller grill item by presenting this coupon on National Hot Dog Day.
When: July 17
Travel Centers of America
The deal: Any member of the chain's UltraONE loyalty program get a free hot dog. Print a coupon at the UltraONE kiosk and get hooked up. If you're not a member, grab two Ball Park dogs for a buck.
When: July 17
Coupons.com
The deal: Get yourself free hot dog buns by using the Coupons.com app. The deal can be redeemed at Target, Walmart, Publix, or Ralphs. No purchase is necessary.
When: July 15-19
Paragon Theaters
The deal: The movie theater chain is serving up buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) hot dogs.
When: July 17
Wendy's
The deal: For part two of its Baconfest, Wendy's will reveal a special code on Twitch for a free Baconator cheeseburger with any order through DoorDash. It's not a hot dog, but a bacon cheeseburger is the next best thing, right?
When: July 17
Hot Dog Deals for National Hot Dog Day
Wienerschnitzel
The deal: Grab five chili dogs for $5.
When: July 17
Philly Pretzel Factory
The deal: Stop in for a $1 original pretzel dog or the shop's new Big Cheesy Jalapeño Pretzel Dog. Additionally, starting at 11am, Philly Pretzel shops will give away 100 free pretzel dogs and Big Cheesys.
When: July 17
Portillo's
The deal: Pick up two regular hot dogs for $5 either in-restaurant or when ordering online. The restaurant is also offering free delivery on orders of at least $10 from July 15-21.
When: July 15-21
Other Deals on National Hot Dog Day
Applebee's
The deal: The chain's Neighborhood Drink of the Month for July is a Malibu. You can get one for just a dollar every day this month.
When: Through July 31
Burger King
The deal: The fast-food chain is now serving Crispy Tacos for just a buck.
When: For a limited time
Domino's
The deal: Take 50% off any menu-priced pizza when you order through its website or mobile app. No code is required, just click where it says 50% off on the website.
When: July 15-21
Wendy's
The deal: For its Baconfest, Wendy's is offering a free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger and free delivery when you place a $10 order through DoorDash and use the code "BACONFEST."
When: Ongoing
Chili's
The deal: Michael Scott's favorite place to do business has a new Margarita of the Month. The Southern Back Porch 'Rita -- Southern Comfort, Lunazul tequila, mango puree, fresh sour, and unsweetened tea -- will be available for $5 all month.
When: Through July 31
Yardhouse
The deal: To celebrate the launch of the Beyond Burger on the Yardhouse menu, the chain is offering half-off every burger on the menu.
When: July 8-11
Grimaldi's
The deal: Throughout July, Grimaldi's will be offering a Lunar Landing Shandy to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing on July 20. The drink includes Blue Moon, Sierra Mist, lemonade, and fresh lemon juice. It'll run you just $6.
When: July 1-31
Mountain Mike's Pizza
The deal: With the promo code "180649," you can get $5 off any two medium pizzas.
When: July 15-29
UNO Pizzeria & Grill
The deal: Order one of five UNO Signature pasta entrees and you'll get the option to take home an order of pizza or one of three pasta dishes for free.
When: Through the end of the summer
Islands
The deal: Use this coupon to get $5 off a purchase of $25 or more. Use it to celebrate whatever food holiday -- real or otherwise -- you choose.
When: Through July 31
Cumberland Farms
The deal: Every location is offering a small or large Chill Zone beverage or the frozen Hyperfreeze for $.79.
When: Through September 3
Instacart
The deal: Buy $15 worth of select Ben & Jerry's, Breyers, and/or Talenti products to get $5 off your order or free delivery.
When: Through July 28
Instacart
The deal: Pick up $15 worth of select combos of Haagen-Dazs, Edy's, Deyer's, or Outshine to get $5 off your order or free delivery.
When: Through August 4
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.