Everywhere You Can Get Cheap Hot Dogs for National Hot Dog Day

You Can Get Cheap Hot Dogs for National Hot Dog Day It might not be as big as last year, but there are still hot dogs to be eaten.

There are lots of predator/prey relationships in nature. But few are as brutal as the relationship between the competitive eater on the Fourth of July and the hot dog. Unlike a gazelle fleeing the jaws of a cheetah, the hot dog almost never gets away. So, shortly after the Fourth of July and its accompanying Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, we celebrate the hot dog, if only for a day. Wednesday, July 22, is National Hot Dog Day, and on this day we honor the tube meat and its many varieties by making a meal of it, potentially multiple times. Across the country, restaurants are offering deals on hot dogs at places like Sonic Drive-In and Philly Pretzel Factory. While there may not be as many offers as in previous years due to COVID-19 -- we're all missing hot dog carts and baseball stadiums -- there are still plenty of ways to enjoy and celebrate the mighty dog. Here's our running list of the best hot dog deals for National Hot Dog Day.

Free Food on National Hot Dog Day Dog Haus

The deal: Order pickup or delivery through the app to get a free Haus Dog. You'll have to have the app downloaded by 11:59pm PT on July 22 to get the offer.

When: Redeem July 22-31 Love's Travel Stops

The deal: Nab a free hot dog and 50% off a beverage at participating locations. You'll have to dig up the deal in the Love's Connect app.

When: July 22 Einstein Bros. Bagels

The deal: Get a free cup of coffee through the Einstein app. No purchase is required.

When: Through July 31

Food Deals on National Hot Dog Day 7-Eleven

The deal: For the big hot dog celebration, you can grab $1 Big Bites through the 7Rewards app.

When: July 22 Sonic Drive-In

The deal: You're getting hooked up with $1 hot dogs all day long.

When: July 22 Wienerschnitzel

The deal: Get five Chili Dogs for $5 at the chain whose name is fun to say.

When: July 22 Philly Pretzel Factory

The deal: Get a pretzel dog for just a buck to celebrate National Hot Dog Day. (Though, you can't get the deal at any location in an airport, train station or entertainment venue.)

When: July 22 TravelCenters of America

The deal: Get your hands on a Ball Park hot dog for a buck at participating locations. Though, on July 22, you'll be able to get two for a buck.

When: Through July 24 Krystal

The deal: Get a $1 Chili Cheese Pup at select locations. There's also a combo with two Pups and a small order of tots for $3.99.

When: Ongoing

Other Deals on National Hot Dog Day Burger King

The deal: Use the BK mobile app to get yourself BOGO Whoppers.

When: Ongoing Whole Foods

The deal: The Amazon-owned grocery store has 13 summer wines its offering for 20% off over a week.

When: July 22-28 TGI Fridays

The deal: The Fridays Rita is just $5 with any to-go order.

When: "Throughout the summer" Friendly's

The deal: To celebrate its birthday and National Ice Cream Day, any BFF club member can get a single ice cream cone for 85 cents.

When: July 18-19 Yoshinoya

The deal: The Japanese chain's new Donut Dippers are free to try with an order of at least $15 through DoorDash.

When: Through July 20 Sonic Drive-In

The deal: The chain's new Lemonberry Slush Float is out. You can get a medium for just $2.99.

When: July 8 - August 2 Baskin-Robbins

The deal: If you order at least $15 of ice cream through DoorDash, you'll get a $0 delivery fee. Happy Ice Cream Month to you.

When: Through July 31 Taco Cabana

The deal: Every day in July, Cabana will be hosting MargaritaPalooza at each of its Texas locations. There will be 12 different margaritas on offer, and each of them will only run you two bucks.

When: Through July 31 Grimaldi's

The deal: There's a new $25 meal deal that you can get for carryout. It comes with an 18-inch traditional cheese pizza, a small house or Caesar salad, and your choice of a slice of cheesecake or two mini cannolis. Unfortunately, it's not available in New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut.

When: Ongoing Fatburger/Fatburger & Buffalo's Express

The deal: Make a purchase of at least $20 on Postmates to get a free order of Skinny or Fat Fries.

When: July 13-19 Rubio's Coastal Grill

The deal: Place an order directly through the Rubio's app or Rubios.com to get free delivery on an order of at least $20.

When: Ongoing Alden's Ice Cream

The deal: The organic ice cream company has posted a coupon that gets you $1 off any Alden's Organic product at a retail location.

When: Throughout July Elevation Burger

The deal: If you're ordering through UberEats, grab a free order of Regular Fries when you place an order for at least $20.

When: July 13-19 Besa mi Vino

The deal: Take 20% off any order of the canned wine with the code "BESAFRIENDS."

When: Ongoing Instacart

The deal: Buy any single-serve ice cream through Instacart to get $1 off when you buy one or $1.50 off when you buy two.

When: Through September 27 Coconut Bliss

The deal: The plant-based ice cream company will give you 15% off your online order (minimum of three items) with the code "BLISSDAY15."

When: July 17-19