Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Hot Dogs for National Hot Dog Day

It's time to live life like Joey Chestnut light. It's National Hot Dog Day on July 21, and you can try to match totals from the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest but spread out over the course of the whole day. (Even that feels like a tall task. Chestnut ate 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes this year.)

On National Hot Dog Day, restaurants will be slinging dogs on the cheap throughout the day. Restaurants like Dog Haus are participating, roadside pit-stops like Pilot Flying J have deals, and delivery services like Instacart do too. There are a whole lot of ways for you to hit that 76-dog mark.

Here are the best deals on hot dogs you're going to find on National Hot Dog Day.