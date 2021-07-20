Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Hot Dogs for National Hot Dog Day
Make like you're training for the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, because it's National Hot Dog Day.
It's time to live life like Joey Chestnut light. It's National Hot Dog Day on July 21, and you can try to match totals from the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest but spread out over the course of the whole day. (Even that feels like a tall task. Chestnut ate 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes this year.)
On National Hot Dog Day, restaurants will be slinging dogs on the cheap throughout the day. Restaurants like Dog Haus are participating, roadside pit-stops like Pilot Flying J have deals, and delivery services like Instacart do too. There are a whole lot of ways for you to hit that 76-dog mark.
Here are the best deals on hot dogs you're going to find on National Hot Dog Day.
Free Food on National Hot Dog DayDog Haus
The deal: Get a free Haus Dog for National Hot Dog Day. Just scan your app in-store or order through the Dog Haus app
When: July 21
Pilot Flying J
The deal: Use the myRewards Plus app to snag free Oscar Meyer hot dogs.
When: July 21
7-Eleven
The deal: It's celebrating its birthday all month by dropping a free small Slurpee into every 7Rewards account in July. Sign up anytime, and you'll be gifted a free Slurpee redeemable throughout the month.
When: July 1-31
Hot Dog Deals on National Hot Dog DayInstacart
The deal: Spend $25 on select Applegate products including burgers, cheese, and hot dogs to get $5 off your order or free delivery.
When: Through July 18
Other Deals on National Hot Dog DayChili's
The deal: July's Margarita of the Month is the Captain's Stay-Cay 'Rita with Captain Morgan Spiced Rum and Lunazul Tequila. It'll run you just $5.
When: Through July 31
Smashburger
The deal: Get a $3 Sam Adams, Blue Moon, White Claw, or Coors with any purchase.
When: Through August 29
7-Eleven
The deal: Use the 7Rewards app to get a $1 small Slurpee or a $1 grill item like the Cheeseburger Bites, eggrolls, or Buffalo Chicken Rollers.
When: Through July 31
Snarfburger
The deal: Get $2 Snarfburger singles and $3 Snarfburger doubles.
When: July 21