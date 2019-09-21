Everywhere You Can Get Cheap Ice Cream for National Ice Cream Cone Day

Last call on summer. Fill up on ice cream now before the neighbors start to talk.
It’s not entirely logical that National Ice Cream Cone Day would land on September 22. Late September isn’t exactly known as peak frozen treats season. Nonetheless, it’s arrival is a good reminder that it’s not truly cold yet. And if you like ice cream, it’s time to put some down the hatch before you’re, well, still enjoying ice cream, but doing it in the winter. There are deals at restaurants all around the US that can land you some cheap treats.
Here are the best ice cream deals for National Ice Cream Day.
Ice Cream Deals on National Ice Cream Cone Day
Godiva Boutiques and Cafés
The deal: Swing into a Godiva shop for a buy-one-get-one 50% off deal. You can definitely use that on a sweet, sweet cone.
When: September 22
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
The deal: Sink your teeth into a Pizookie for just $3 with any purchase throughout the month. It's a cookie baked in a deep-dish pan and topped with ice cream. Make room for dessert. Lots of room.
When: Through October 6
Johnny Rockets
The deal: From 2-5pm on Monday through Thursday, you can jump on Johnny’s “Shake Time” happy hour pricing. That’ll land you a half-price shake, including its new Extreme Candy Explosion Shake.
When: Through September 26, 2-5pm on Monday through Thursday
McDonald's
The deal: Take 40% off any size shake with an offer found through the McDonald's app. You can use the offer once per day until the deal is up. Lucky you.
When: Through September 29
Burger King
The deal: You'll pay just $5 for two Oreo Shakes with an offer found in the BK mobile app.
When: Through September 22
Sonic
The deal: Get half-price drinks and slushes all day when you order through the Sonic app.
When: For a limited time
Instacart
The deal: Order $15 worth of Ben & Jerry's or Breyers ice cream through Instacart, and you'll get $5 off your order or free delivery.
When: September 2-29
Other Deals on National Ice Cream Cone Day
Taco Bell
The deal: Order through TacoBell.com or the Taco Bell app to get a totally free bean burrito when you place an order of at least $5.
When: Through October 17
Bruegger's Bagels
The deal: If you're Bruegger's Bagels Inner Circle member, you're going to get a free coffee with any purchase. You can use it once a day throughout the run of the offer.
When: September 23-29
B.GOOD
The deal: Pick up any of the shop's three chef-inspired cheeseburgers for free (SERIOUSLY!?) if you download the B.GOOD app. The offer can be redeemed at all 65 locations in the US.
When: September 16-22
Marco's Pizza
The deal: You can pick up a large Pepperoni Magnifico covered with Old World Pepperoni for just $9.99 when you use the code "MAG999." The deal is only available at participating locations.
When: September 20-22
Slice
The deal: To celebrate the start of the NFL season, the app that connects you to local pizza shops is offering $5 off orders made through the app. Use the code "NFL5" on an order of at least $10.
When: Ongoing
Applebee's
The deal: Every Sunday of the NFL season, Applebee's is going to waive delivery fees because you don't want to drive somewhere at halftime to pick up your wings.
When: Sundays through December 29
Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
The deal: It's basically happy hour at the Coffee Bean for the rest of the month. Get half-off all Ice Blended drinks in the evening.
When: September 16-28, 6pm-close
UNO Pizzeria & Grill
The deal: Get a $2 Stemmari Rosé Sangria with UNO's new ongoing drink promotion.
When: August 23 - September 30
White Castle
The deal: For a limited time you can get two breakfast sliders for $3. The offer is part of the slider hub's Winning Waffle promotion. Buy any waffle item and you can win a trip to Belgium.
When: Through November 4
Instacart
The deal: Spend $18 on Kraft products, like Classico pizzas, and get $5 off your order or free delivery. Your choice.
When: September 2-29
Applebee's
The deal: The chain's new Neighborhood Drink of the Month is a $1 Adios, available every day in September.
When: September 1-30
Grimaldi's
The deal: Make a donation to No Kid Hungry when dining at Grimaldi's and you'll get a "bounce back card" to match your donation in increments of $5 with a maximum of $25 per visit.
When: September 1-30
