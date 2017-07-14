Everywhere You Can Get Free Ice Cream on Sunday for National Ice Cream Day

National Ice Cream Day, one of the few “food holidays” actually worth getting exciting about, is this Sunday, July 16. That means ice cream purveyors all across America are celebrating by handing out all sorts of cups, cones, and other frozen treats for free. While some of the sweet deals — much like ice cream toppings — are better than others, you can safely expect to have ice cream, hot fudge sauce, and sprinkles dripping down your hand before the day is up.
Here’s our running list of free ice cream giveaways and other deals from several popular chains across the country (there are plenty of local deals in cities like New York and Los Angeles, too):
Free ice cream deals
McDonald’s
The deal: Your local Mickey D’s will give you a free vanilla soft serve cone if you download the fast food chain’s mobile app and redeem the Free Vanilla Cone offer. You’ll also be entered to win a one-of-a-kind "Golden Arches Cone” that will entitle you to free McDonald’s soft serve for life.
When: July 16; 2pm to 5pm local time for the sweepstakes
Carvel
The deal: Just like last year, Carvel will give you any size soft serve ice cream cone or cup when you buy one. You can choose from three flavors: vanilla, chocolate, or Oreo.
When: July 16.
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams
The deal: Kids and teens under 18 will get a free kids scoop in a classic orange cake cone with sprinkles, when an accompanying adult buys a scoop or cone.
When: July 16.
Dippin’ Dots
The deal: If you enjoy eating ice cream in the form of “futuristic” flash-frozen pebbles, then this shopping center and entertainment venue regular’s got you covered with a free mini cup of ice cream at most locations.
When: July 16; times vary by location, so call ahead.
Cumberland Farms
The deal: You’ll get a free Farmhouse Premium Ice Cream Sandwich of your choice when you buy a 20oz Pepsi or Mountain Dew drink. Oh, and probably one helluva sugar rush. Probably not the best combo.
When: July 16.
Steak ‘n Shake
The deal: The roadside burger chain has a coupon for buy-one-get-one (BOGO) Strawberry Cheesecake Milkshakes -- you know, in case you need something more substantial than a scoop or soft serve. This deal, along with a few other milkshake coupons, isn't pegged to National Ice Cream Day, but the occasion could very welly be your excuse to cash in.
When: Now through August 31.
Other ice cream deals
Baskin-Robbins
The deal: Although the 31 flavors purveyor is celebrating the occasion this year early with free samples of its new ice cream pizza on Friday, July 14, the chain is also promising offers for more freebies and deals on National Ice Cream Day itself if you download the Baskin-Robbins Mobile App. Unfortunately, the company wouldn’t say what to expect.
When: July 14 and July 16.
Marble Slab Creamery
The deal: Get $2 off your purchase of $10 or more at most locations in the US and Puerto Rico.
When: Now through the end of July.
Friendly’s
The deal: This restaurant chain will sell you any full-size Friend-z (they come in nine flavors) for $2.99. The company will donate $2 from each one sold to Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
When: All summer.
More free ice cream?
If you know of National Ice Cream Day freebies and deals we missed, email us at news@thrillist.com and we'll add 'em here. As always, celebrate responsibly.
