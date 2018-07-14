Everywhere You Can Get Free Ice Cream for National Ice Cream Day

Of all the unofficial food holidays that dot the calendar, there is none more sacred than National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 15. It comes at the peak of summer and gives you one more reason to celebrate one of the world's greatest inventions.
Despite efforts to improve upon its absolute perfection (we're looking at you frozen yogurt, you're not fooling anyone) ice cream is dessert in its ideal form. So, take up your cones and dishes and march to the nearest ice cream purveyor for a food that proves that, sometimes, humans can have unequivocally good ideas.
Here are all the places offering free and cheap ice cream to celebrate National Ice Cream Day.
Free Ice Cream for National Ice Cream Day
Dairy Queen
The deal: If you download the DQ mobile app, you'll automatically be given a coupon for a free small Blizzard. Here are the details.
When: Ongoing
Baskin-Robbins
The deal: For National Ice Cream Day, you can get buy-one-get-one-free ice cream cones, buy-one-get-one $0.99 sundaes, and $2 off medium milkshakes if you download the Baskin-Robbins mobile app.
When: July 15
Your Pie
The deal: The pizza shop is offering a free scoop of gelato to anyone who stops in for National Ice Cream Day.
When: July 15
Dippin' Dots
The deal: Participating locations are offering a free mini cup. No purchase necessary. You just have to figure out what time your local shop is doing the promo. Then you'll be enjoying the ice cream of the future.
When: July 15 (times vary by location)
Potbelly Sandwich Shop
The deal: Perks members (just download the mobile app) are getting a free ice cream sandwich with any purchase in the days leading up to National Ice Cream Day.
When: July 12-14
Carvel
The deal: All flavors are available in the shop's buy-one-get-one-free deal on soft serve cones and cups.
When: July 15
Yogurtland
The deal: For the first time, Yogurtland is celebrating National Ice Cream Day. Get a buy-one-get-one deal on ice cream, frozen yogurt, or sorbet from 1-6pm.
When: July 15
Omni Hotels
The deal: The Mount Washington Resort will be offering free Mini Waffle Ice Cream Sandwiches, Neapolitan S'mores, and games of ice cream sandwich bingo from 9am to 9pm. The Bedford Springs Resort is serving free mini frozen treats by the pool. Those treats include Bourbon Apple Pie Milkshakes with smoked caramel.
When: 12:30-3pm July 15, 2-4pm July 16
Ice Cream Deals for National Ice Cream Day
Arby's
The deal: The meat mountain is offering $1 Coke floats all month long.
When: All of July
Whole Foods
The deal: Every Whole Foods Market is offering a deal on Ben & Jerry's and Talenti ice cream pints. You can get any two of either brand for $6. Plus, Amazon Prime Members get an additional 10% off. You should try not to open your pint with a knife, though.
When: July 13-15
Coolhaus
The deal: Take 25% off everything in the online store with the code "ICECREAMYAY." You can also get $1 off everything in the Culver and Pasadena shops.
When: July 15
Cumberland Farms
The deal: Text the word "SCOOPS" to 64827 and get $1 off any Ultimate Scoops Ice Cream at Cumberland Farms.
When: July 15
The Cheesecake Factory
The deal: Okay, it's not ice cream. However, in celebration of two new cheesecake flavors -- Very Cherry Ghirardelli Chocolate Cheesecake and Cinnabon Cinnamon Swirl Cheesecake -- you can get any cheesecake slice for half off later this month.
When: July 30
Other Ice Cream-Related Deals
Cookie Good
The deal: The Santa Monica-based cookie shop has a weird number ice cream-flavored cookies (and they totally taste like ice cream). For its weekly "Feel Good Friday" cookie giveaway, it'll hand out an ice cream-flavored cookie to anyone who stops into the shop and says the secret phrase revealed Friday morning on Instagram.
When: Giveaways happen every Friday
La Quinta Resort and Club
The deal: Book a suite during National Ice Cream Month (July) and get a "summer survival kit" with your room. It comes with a pool floatie, two pints of Coolhaus ice cream, and Evian water.
When: All of July
More Ice Cream Deals?
